How to get Guilmon in Digimon Survive
There are tons of Digimon in Digimon Survive that you can find, fight, and make friends with to join your team during your adventure. For the most part, each of these creatures are accessible through natural play, though with a bit of random chance dictating which ones you encounter at any time. Unlike the mainline Pokemon games, there are no special forms or creatures locked behind different versions of the game. That being said, there is one slight exception you will want to know about sooner rather than later.
How to change your display name on Roblox
The name you pick for online games says a lot about you. Your username is meant to be an alias of sorts, protecting your true identity, while also being a fun, catchy, descriptive, or somehow unique identifier that you're proud to wear. However, sometimes we don't put as much thought into our display names as we should. Whether it's because we're too excited to just get started playing or picked something in the past we no longer feel is appropriate, everyone comes to a point where they wish they had a different online name at some point.
Freedom Planet 2 makes the leap to consoles next summer
GalaxyTrail announced that Freedom Planet 2, the sequel to the 2012 Sonic the Hedgehog-inspired platformer Freedom Planet, is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in the summer of 2023. The game will launch on PC and Linux via Steam on September 13. The indie...
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nopon Coins guide: what they do and how to farm them
JRPGs love to create their own terms for just about everything. Currency, spells, abilities, classes — you name it and a JRPG will rename it. In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, not only do they have all those previously mentioned mechanics to learn but also two types of currencies. Thankfully, these aren’t the types that have invaded more predatory games which have one in-game currency and another you need to spend real money on, but rather one special type that is much more difficult to come by.
The Apple Watch Series 8 might not get the redesign you were hoping for
Apple is expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 8 at the iPhone 14 event in September this year. The event is just around a month away now, and a new leak about the Apple Watch Series 8 has emerged, providing some information about the company’s upcoming wearables. Interestingly, it contradicts some information about the watch’s design that surfaced previously.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Gem crafting guide
JRPGs have evolved a great deal since their early days. Where characters previously only got stronger by leveling up, the genre has gone on to include dozens of other factors in how strong a character can be with new weapons, armor, gear, clothing, and more. By the time we get to Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on the Nintendo Switch, you are going to be juggling multiple party members that all have their own loadouts to maximize if you want to stand a chance against the harsh monsters that stand in your way.
OnePlus 10T vs. Google Pixel 6: Should you spend $649 or $599?
In the market for the latest flagship? Comparing specs to choose the perfect phone can be a chore, and if you’re struggling to choose between the new OnePlus 10T and Google Pixel 6, we hear you. With its stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, powerful Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, and 4,800mAh battery with 125W SuperVOOC charging, the OnePlus 10T seems like a no-brainer. But what about the Google Pixel 6’s Tensor chip, wireless charging, and outstanding cameras?
How to post on Reddit: everything you need to know
Maybe you're totally new to Reddit, or maybe you're a longtime lurker and first-time poster. Either way, you might not be familiar with how to post on Reddit. Below, you'll find instructions on how to post on Reddit whether you normally browse your favorite subreddits on your PC or on your phone via the Reddit mobile app.
This concept reimagines a classic Mac app in desperate need of a revamp
One of Mac’s most used apps hasn’t seen a significant redesign in years. While the Contacts app works just fine, there are plenty of ways it could be improved, as shown in a fascinating new concept that reimagines it after being given the same treatment as many other apps bundled in MacOS.
Demon Throttle is an awesome retro shooter you’ll probably never play
Demon Throttle is an 8-bit retro throwback from Gato Robato developer Doinksoft and Devolver Digital that would feel right at home alongside other retro-inspired indie games on any digital game storefront. But Demon Throttle will never be available digitally. Like the NES games it’s inspired by, Demon Throttle is only available physically at launch. And right now, only 10,000 people are getting copies of the game after pre-ordering through Special Reserve Games last June.
‘Wordle’ today, August 7: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#414)
Trying to solve Wordle #414 for August 7, 2022, and need some help?. Having a lazy Sunday? You might have slept in the morning, but it’s Wordle time now! Sunday’s great for capping off a week of Wordle wins and reviewing your record — did you really need four guesses on Friday or were you rushing it? Maybe you need to change up your starting word.
No one is quite sure how long a day on Earth lasts, it turns out
As confusing and changeable as the world can be, there are some comforting certainties: The sun rises in the east, summer follows spring, and a day lasts for 24 hours. Right? Unfortunately, not even these basic tenets of life on Earth are set in concrete. In recent years, researchers have noticed that days on Earth are getting shorter, and no one knows exactly why.
The Pixel Fold may skip an important feature used on other foldables
The anticipated Google Pixel Fold may lack a feature you would least expect to be absent from foldables — or any other smartphone, for that matter. According to a rumor by the Digital Chat Station on the Chinese social media app Weibo (via 9to5Google), the Pixel Fold won’t have a selfie camera on its inner display.
Amazon cut the price of the 2021 iPad to $300
It’s hard to remember what life was like before tablets were part of our daily workflow, and just like laptops and smartphones, they need to be updated every now and then to keep up with current tech, which is why we always keep an eye out for the best iPad deals. Right now just so happens to be one of those times, as Amazon is offering a 2021 10.2-inch iPad for $300, saving you $29, or 9% off the original retail price of $329. Apple deals are rare, so if you’re thinking about upgrading your iPad or buying one for the first time, click the Buy Now below to grab one at a great price.
I built my own gaming keyboard for the price of buying one — and it’s so much better
I’m fed up with mainstream gaming keyboards. They’re just too expensive for what you get. My frustration to find something I really loved led me to finally bite the bullet and build my own. It’s a hobby that’s billed as niche and prohibitively expensive, but that’s not the case. You can build a keyboard for the same price as buying one from a mainstream brand, and you’ll come out with a much better result.
Why Amazon acquiring iRobot will make Roombas even better
You’ve probably seen the news by now that Amazon has signed an agreement to buy iRobot for $1.7 billion. There have been a lot of mixed reactions to the news, but it’s important to understand exactly what the agreement means. Contents. On-board Alexa, maybe?. First of all, the...
How to factory reset your Google Pixel Buds Pro
Any responsible owner of anything electronic needs to not only know how to use it but also how to reset it. That, too, is true for knowing how to reset your Google Pixel Buds Pro. Why? Maybe it's because Bluetooth sometimes is a fickle mistress — both on the side...
Hurry! The Surface Pro 7+ is down to $600 for a limited time
There’s no shortage of laptop deals and student laptop deals from different retailers, so it will be tough to determine what to purchase with your hard-earned money. Here’s a suggestion — the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, which is available from Best Buy for just $600 after a $330 discount to the 2-in-1 laptop’s original price of $930. The Surface Pro line of devices is popular for both work and school, so we’re not sure how long this offer will be available.
Save $85 on the Alienware S5000 gaming chair today
Gaming chair deals can save you a chunky amount of cash considering well-designed gaming chairs can be expensive. That’s why we’re delighted to see the price of the Alienware S5000 Gaming Chair at Dell reduced by $85. Normally priced at $400, it’s down to $315 for a limited time only. While that’s not exactly impulse-buy territory, if you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup in a way that helps you avoid body aches and pains (and permanent damage), it’s a worthwhile investment to make.
The Nothing Phone 1 is what the OnePlus 10T could have been
The Nothing Phone 1 and OnePlus 10T come from the same place. What’s the best Android phone for your buck right now? Sure, every phone seeks to answer that question, but this is one rare occasion where we see two different companies with such a shared history deliver answers to the same question that are so different.
