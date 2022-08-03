ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Weather Alert Day: Threat shifting from dangerous heat to strong storms with flooding, wind risk

By Jessica Hafner
 4 days ago
The Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day through late tonight for the threat of severe storms and potential flash flooding.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of Mid-Missouri through 9:00 p.m., and a Flood Watch is in effect until 10:00 a.m. Thursday for areas along and south of I-70.

Showers and storms have already developed ahead of a slow moving cold front and will continue to develop this afternoon as the boundary inches into a highly unstable environment. High dew points will continue to pool moisture into the region, increasing the threat for flooding, especially across areas south of I-70.

TIMING:

Showers and storms will fill in more across Mid-Missouri by late afternoon, with the window for severe storms between 3:00 and 9:00 p.m. The potential for heavy rain will continue south of I-70 overnight into early Thursday morning.

THREATS:

Initial storms could produce 50-60 mph wind gusts and 1" hail, along with the potential for 2-4" of rain with high rainfall rates in storms. The Storm Prediction Center has all of Mid-Missouri in a level 2 out of 5 severe risk into tonight.

PREPARE:

If you encounter a flooded road, turn around and find an alternate route. To get alerts and keep an eye on radar in your area, make sure to download the ABC 17 Stormtrack weather app and set it to your location. Chief Meteorologist Jessica Hafner will have updates at 5, 6, 6:30, 9, and 10 tonight on ABC 17 News.

The post Weather Alert Day: Threat shifting from dangerous heat to strong storms with flooding, wind risk appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

