Fraud suspect goes on ‘crime spree’ in Salt Lake County

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah ( ABC4 ) – South Jordan Police report that an unidentified person went on a crime spree throughout Salt Lake County and up into Idaho in July.

Police say the person is linked to multiple frauds.

If you recognize the person in the image below or have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Jordan at (801) 840-4000.

No further information is currently available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.