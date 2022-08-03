Feds Taking Over Case for Alleged July 4th Mass Shooting

A North Carolina county has begun stocking schools with AR-15s to “be prepared” in case of a mass shooting. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwell first announced the plan back in June, pledging to arm all school resource officers with the rifles in case anyone “tries to come in and destroy our children.” Now, according to the Asheville Citizen Times, the plan is in full swing and school officials are on board. “We were able to put an AR-15 rifle and safe in all of our schools in the county,” Harwood was quoted saying. “We’ve also got breaching tools to go into those safes. We’ve got extra magazines with ammo in those safes.” County residents are said to have donated funds for the rifles and equipment, all of which Harwood said would be stored at an “undisclosed location” in the schools for deputies to retrieve in the case of an active shooter.Read it at Asheville Citizen Times

MADISON COUNTY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO