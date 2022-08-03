ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Feds Taking Over Case for Alleged July 4th Mass Shooting

By Emily Hernandez
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YfhlH_0h3a1Pvf00
Eze Amos/Getty Images

Virginia prosecutors dropped their case against two men who they alleged were planning a mass shooting during a July 4th celebration at the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater—but federal officials are now taking up the case. Julio Alvarado-Dubon and Rolman Balacarcel were arrested last month for possession of a firearm as a non-U.S. citizen, charges both men will reportedly continue to face. A concerned citizen hailed as a hero tipped off police about an alleged conversation they heard in which the men, who were roommates, planned to shoot up the festival. However, Virginia prosecutors could not find a motive for the alleged mass shooting plan, nor could they tie the evidence they did have—two assault rifles, a handgun, and 223 rounds of ammunition—to a real plot to shoot up that celebration. Now, the federal court system is prosecuting the men for similar crimes, but not specifically a mass shooting planned at the Dogwood Dell.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

North Carolina County Stocks Schools With AR-15s

A North Carolina county has begun stocking schools with AR-15s to “be prepared” in case of a mass shooting. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwell first announced the plan back in June, pledging to arm all school resource officers with the rifles in case anyone “tries to come in and destroy our children.” Now, according to the Asheville Citizen Times, the plan is in full swing and school officials are on board. “We were able to put an AR-15 rifle and safe in all of our schools in the county,” Harwood was quoted saying. “We’ve also got breaching tools to go into those safes. We’ve got extra magazines with ammo in those safes.” County residents are said to have donated funds for the rifles and equipment, all of which Harwood said would be stored at an “undisclosed location” in the schools for deputies to retrieve in the case of an active shooter.Read it at Asheville Citizen Times
MADISON COUNTY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Feds Arrest Man for Allegedly Mailing Poop to Rep. Jim Jordan

An Ohio man has been arrested for allegedly mailing letters filled with feces to several Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Jim Jordan. Federal prosecutors say 77-year-old Richard John Steinle, a former court employee in Portage County, sent out more than 36 tainted letters to lawmakers in Ohio, Kentucky, and Washington, D.C. between August 2021 and July 29 of this year, Cleveland.com reports. Charged with mailing “injurious articles” that are non-mailable, Steinle was released Friday on a $20,000 unsecured bond after his first court appearance. He was reportedly already on the radar of undercover postal service inspectors in July when he tried to mail a letter to Jordan. After watching him drop the letter in a collection box, investigators conducting surveillance are said to have intercepted the letter—which contained a greeting card, a $1 bill and suspected feces.Read it at Cleveland.com
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
TheDailyBeast

Man Who Raised $400,000 With Fake GoFundMe Sentenced to Five Years in Prison

A New Jersey man who raised $400,000 on GoFundMe with a fake story about a homeless man has been sentenced to five years in prison.Mark D’Amico, who pled guilty to misapplication of entrusted property in 2019, will serve time in New Jersey state prison concurrent with his previous 27-month federal sentence, county prosecutors said Friday.D’Amico, 43, was accused of concocting a fake story about a homeless man he and his girlfriend said they met in 2017. The couple started a GoFundMe saying the homeless man, Johnny Bobbitt, had used his last $20 to pay for her gas when she ran...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
cbs19news

Suicide pact may have fueled Virginia couple's 2017 slaying

FAIRFAX, Va, (AP) -- Newly unsealed court papers show that the shooting death of a northern Virginia couple in 2017 may have been connected to a suicide pact between the couple's daughter and her boyfriend. Twenty-two-year-old Nicholas Giampa is charged with murder in the deaths of Scott Fricker and his...
VIRGINIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Prosecutor Vows to ‘Fight Back’ After DeSantis Suspension

The Florida prosecutor that Ron DeSantis suspended last week over his refusal to prosecute abortion or gender-affirming surgery cases vowed to fight back on Sunday, arguing the governor tried to “take away my job for doing my job.” “I was elected because the people of this county share my vision for criminal justice, trust my judgment, and have seen your success,” prosecutor Andrew Warren said in a Facebook video on Sunday. “I swore to uphold the Constitution, and that’s exactly what I’ve done.” DeSantis suspended Warren—the twice-elected state attorney in Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa—last week over Warren’s vow not to prosecute those who perform abortions or gender-affirming surgeries, saying the prosecutor went “above the law” in the name of “woke” decisions. “I’m not going down without a fight,” Warren said Sunday. “I refuse to let this man trample on your freedoms to speak your mind, to make your own health care decisions, and to have your vote count.”Read it at Associated Press
FLORIDA STATE
WSLS

Southwest Virginia husband and wife realtor team sentenced for fraud

ABINGDON, Va. – A Wise County husband and wife were sentenced for wire fraud while working together as a realtor team in Southwest Virginia, according to the Department of Justice. The couple, Jessee DeLoach and Natasha DeLoach, both pleaded guilty to wire fraud in February 2022, and on Friday,...
ABINGDON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feds#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime
TheDailyBeast

Suspect on the Run After Gunning Down Four People in Two Ohio Homes, Cops Say

A man suspected of killing four people in two separate homes in an Ohio neighborhood was on the run Friday, police said. Stephen Marlow, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, fled in a white 2007 Ford Edge SUV with an Ohio license plate, police said. Although police said they don’t think the neighborhood is in any danger, they are advising people to stay away and call 911 if they see a man who looks like Marlow, a 39-year-old white man with short brown hair wearing a yellow shirt and shorts. Police said they’re working to establish a motive in the ongoing investigation. A man at the scene told WSYX ABC 6 that two of the deceased were his family members, but police have not confirmed the victims’ identities or any other details in the shooting.
OHIO STATE
WUSA9

Men accused of robbing McDonald's drive-thru arrested after police spot them at different Mcdonald's drive-thru

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police have arrested two men they say are possibly connected to a string of robberies at McDonald's restaurants across D.C., Maryland and Virginia. According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to a McDonald's in the 2700 block of University Boulevard W. in Kensington just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
breezejmu.org

Newly released prisoners aided by local reentry program

Tuesday mornings at 10 a.m., rain or shine, former state inmates trek downtown and up to the Water Street Parking Deck’s highest level. It’s lined with two rows of vendors directly across from one another, each bringing a different service with the same goal: To ease the transition of formerly incarcerated people’s reentry into society.
HARRISONBURG, VA
wvtf.org

Should Virginia teachers be allowed to bring guns into the classroom?

As concern over school shootings increases, some say teachers should be able to bring guns to the classroom. In Virginia, law enforcement officials are the only people allowed to carry guns into schools. But some firearms advocates say Virginia should join the two dozen other states that allow people who are not police or security officials to carry guns into schools.
VIRGINIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Texas Guv Gloats as Bus Full of Migrants Arrives in New York City

A bus full of migrants who were sent away from Texas by Gov. Greg Abbott after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border arrived in New York City on Friday. Abbott has been bussing migrants to Washington, D.C., for weeks, prompting that city’s mayor to call in the National Guard for help. “Because of President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the State of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe,” Abbott said in a press release Friday. The Republic governor has protested President Joe Biden’s move to end a Trump-era policy that previously allowed border patrol agents to turn away more migrants at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The bus of about 50 migrants arrived at Manhattan’s Port Authority Bus Terminal on Friday morning, where they were aided by non-governmental volunteers. “In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” Abbott said.Read it at New York Daily News
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Channelocity

The Cost of Living in Virginia

(Daryl/Adobe Stock Images) For many Virginians, rising rent, home, and food prices are of serious concern. The unemployment rate is right around 2.8%, yet residents of the state complain that they can't pay their bills.
VIRGINIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Undocumented Workers Feed Us. However You Feel About Immigration, They Deserve Health Care.

Here’s the question I’m wrestling with: Should my home state of California give subsidized health-care coverage to undocumented immigrants?No need to weigh in. The question is moot. California will soon become the first state to offer universal access to health coverage.The historic change was part of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s next state budget allocation, which includes a plan to expand the state’s Medi-Cal program.That program ensures that low-income residents have state-funded access to health care, and it already offers coverage to undocumented immigrants who are younger than 26 or older than 50. But, previously, the program left out the people...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
28K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy