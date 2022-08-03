Giuliani Appears to Be in the Clear in NY Foreign Lobbying Probe

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Though Georgia prosecutors are homing in on Rudy Giuliani, Manhattan prosecutors are likely backing away from their efforts to charge him, according to sources cited by The New York Times. Federal prosecutors in New York have been probing Giuliani’s alleged lobbying for Ukrainian officials, particularly whether he lobbied the Trump administration to fire America’s ambassador to Ukraine at the behest of Ukraine’s top prosecutor, who could have opened an investigation into Joe Biden and thereby aided Trump’s reelection. Giuliani insisted he only wanted the ambassador gone because she wasn’t loyal to Trump, and it seems he’ll emerge victorious. Recently, prosecutors returned electronics to Giuliani, which the Times reports didn’t include any bombshell secrets. Adding to the impression that the case will end without criminal charges, Giuliani met with prosecutors in February, suggesting that his lawyers don’t think he’ll be charged.