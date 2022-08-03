ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Giuliani Appears to Be in the Clear in NY Foreign Lobbying Probe

By Alice Tecotzky
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jAO1d_0h3a1DaB00
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Though Georgia prosecutors are homing in on Rudy Giuliani, Manhattan prosecutors are likely backing away from their efforts to charge him, according to sources cited by The New York Times. Federal prosecutors in New York have been probing Giuliani’s alleged lobbying for Ukrainian officials, particularly whether he lobbied the Trump administration to fire America’s ambassador to Ukraine at the behest of Ukraine’s top prosecutor, who could have opened an investigation into Joe Biden and thereby aided Trump’s reelection. Giuliani insisted he only wanted the ambassador gone because she wasn’t loyal to Trump, and it seems he’ll emerge victorious. Recently, prosecutors returned electronics to Giuliani, which the Times reports didn’t include any bombshell secrets. Adding to the impression that the case will end without criminal charges, Giuliani met with prosecutors in February, suggesting that his lawyers don’t think he’ll be charged.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newsweek

Trump 'Will Be Prosecuted' and 'Is Going Down,' Glenn Kirschner Predicts

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner predicted Saturday that Donald Trump "will be prosecuted" in state and federal court, asserting that the former president "is going down." Some prominent legal experts have repeatedly floated the possibility that an ongoing probe in Georgia's Fulton County could lead to criminal charges against the...
POTUS
The Atlantic

The Criminal Case Against Trump Is Getting Stronger

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Federal and state prosecutors may soon need to decide whether to bring charges against...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
MSNBC

Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot

The 7th Jan. 6th hearing unleashed new details on the shady, ‘off the books” meeting with Trump and controversial figures Sidney Powell and the CEO of Overstock which reportedly centered on the extreme plot to order the military to help steal the election. In Pat Cipollone’s testimony he claimed to not understand how they got into the White House, asking immediately ‘Who are you?’ when entering to break up the meeting. As The Beat previously reported, an aide of Peter Navarro allegedly let in these plotters who were not cleared to be in the White House. Navarro, the normally loud Trump warrior, told Ari Melber he had “no comment on that” meeting. July 14, 2022.
POTUS
Salon

Ex-Boebert campaign manager breaks down crying on Bannon podcast while demanding sham “recount”

Sherronna Bishop, a former campaign manager for Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., choked up on Tuesday while insisting that "elections matter." Bishop appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast with Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. The homes of both women were raided by the FBI in connection to an election fraud case. Peters also recently lost her bid to become the Republican nominee for Colorado secretary of state. She disputes the results of her election and the results of the 2020 presidential election.
MESA COUNTY, CO
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Vice

Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial

Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Times#Ukrainian
The Atlantic

What Donald Trump Got Out of His Divorce From Ivana

The funeral for the first wife of former President Donald Trump, Ivana, took place on a hot July day at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, not far from the townhouse where she died at the age of 73. Her golden casket sat next to a large poster board of her 1992 Vanity Fair cover, which read Ivana Be a Star! The story, by Bob Colacello, chronicled the junketing and jet-setting that went along with Ivana’s effort to reinvent herself after her 1990 divorce from Donald.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
28K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy