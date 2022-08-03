Applications for BOPA’s Creative Baltimore Fund open to individuals artists and arts and cultural organizations

From oysters to tomatoes to a suckling pig, this week offers a little bit of everything Baltimore food-lovers could want. Here’s a look at what’s on tap:. The Pratt Street Market is going strong, now through Sept. 29. The market, which is run by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and takes place each Thursday at the corner of Light and Pratt Streets, features a bunch of great vendors, like Sobeachy Haitian Cuisine, Vegan Soul Bakery and Craving Potato Factor.

