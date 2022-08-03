ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spam & Other Foods Locked Up In Boxes In Stores Due To Increase Shoplifting [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
 4 days ago

Inflation is hitting the country very hard and people are starting to lean on hard times.  According to the news, Spam, the canned meat is starting to be put in loss prevention boxes in the store.  New York City says shoplifting is increasing which is why security measures have been taken.

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show shares other things they’ve been seeing locked up in the stores recently.

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Crew Member Fatally Shot While At Filming Location In New York

31-year-old Johnny Pizarro, a crew member for “Law & Order: Organized Crime” was shot and killed in New York while on location for the filming of the show on Tuesday morning. According to NYPD, a random person came up to the car, opened the door, and fired shots at the crew member while he was sitting in his car at around 5 am. The suspect was a man wearing a black hoodie and black pants, who fled the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Atlanta's classic RnB station!

