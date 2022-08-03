ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Alive returns soon in Lafayette. See who is playing

By WaTeasa Freeman, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 4 days ago
The popular music series Downtown Alive is back for fall 2022. After a popular spring installment, Downtown Lafayette Unlimited brought back DTA for September and October.

Following two years of virtual and cancelled events the group was eager to get people back outside to celebrate the music and culture of Acadiana. Not only did they bring the series back, they added two daytime concerts called Bach Lunch. These will bring music and food trucks downtown to brighten your midday.

Food finds:This food truck makes epic grilled cheese and loves its community

“Bringing back DTA! in the spring was a lot of fun and reminded us why we do what we

do,” remarked Anita Begnaud, President & CEO of Downtown Lafayette Unlimited and

the Downtown Development Authority in a news release. “We are very excited to be THE place to kick off the weekend as Lafayette and Acadiana gear up for several months of football and festivals!”

Downtown Alive will have five concerts this fall— two of them will be Bach Lunches. These events are family-friendly and free. All Downtown Alive concerts take place on Fridays and are set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Lunch performances will begin at noon.

“DTA! and Bach Lunch hold a special place in the hearts of so many," Begnaud says. "and the tradition transcends multiple generations. Enjoying live music outdoors with members of our community is one of the most special things about where we live. It’s an honor and a privilege for DLU to carry on this tradition.”

The fall 2022 Downtown Alive schedule:

Downtown Alive!:

The Revelers and The Magnalites

September 2nd

Parc Sans Souci

Chris Ardoin and Wayne & the Same Ol’ 2 Step

September 9th

Parc International

Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush and Kyle Huval and the Dixie Club Ramblers

September 23rd

Parc Sans Souci

Bach Lunch:

Julian Primeaux

October 7th

Parc Sans Souci

Les Freres Michot

October 14th

Parc Sans Souci

