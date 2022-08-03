Court rules Navy did not consider impact of Growler jet program on Whidbey Island

Washington AG Bob Ferguson (KIRO 7)

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the environmental review process for the U.S. Navy’s Growler jet program expansion on Whidbey Island failed to properly analyze noise impacts on classroom learning and local birds, thus violating the National Environmental Policy Act, Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office announced.

Ferguson’s office challenged the Navy’s March 2019 decision to dramatically expand its Growler jet program, increasing flights on Whidbey Island to more than 110,000 per year, the attorney general’s office said in a news release. In July 2019, Feguson filed a lawsuit arguing that the Navy violated the National Environmental Policy Act and the federal Administrative Procedure Act by failing to analyze impacts the Growler jet training would have on both residents and the environment.

Growler jets are aircraft that fly low in order to jam enemy communications, according to the news release. The jets’ training program on Whidbey Island involves frequent takeoffs and landings.

A court ruled in favor of the state on Tuesday, stating that the Navy failed to consider the impact the jets would have on local classrooms and various bird species.

“The Navy has an important job,” Ferguson said. “But that does not relieve the federal government of its obligation to follow the law and take a hard look at the public health and environmental impacts of its programs. Today the judge ruled that the Navy fell short of its obligation.”

