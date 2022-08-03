Read on www.lb908.com
Another World actress Anne Heche involved in fiery auto accidentCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12MBryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Is Last Crumb Cookies Worth their $150 Price for a dozen?Chicago Food King
Taco Bell And Milk Bar Test Out New Dessert In CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
How to get Free Pink's Hot Dogs this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
BEST EATS: Biscuits and eggs covered in country gravy in Newport Beach
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Even when traveling, 17 News Director Michael Trihey sticks to meals similar to the classics he enjoys in town. Trihey, who loves the phenomenal biscuits and gravy served at 24th Street Cafe, ordered a slightly different take on the dish with the “The Urson,” served at Mutt Lynch’s restaurant in Newport […]
Eater
LA Legend Pink’s Hot Dogs Is Giving Away Free Chili Dogs All Weekend
Iconic Los Angeles food stand Pink’s Hot Dogs is giving away free chili dogs all weekend long. The La Brea restaurant, known for its dozens of inventive takes on classic LA dogs, is partnering with Amazon’s Prime Video to promote the upcoming series A League of Their Own, and in doing so fans can score no-cost dogs Friday through Sunday. To earn a gratis chili dog, just make sure to be in line between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. (aka “the seventh inning stretch”) Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7.
southocbeaches.com
Huntington Beach Vans US Open of Surfing Guide Saturday August 6 2022
Huntington Beach Vans US Open of Surfing Guide Saturday August 6 2022. Huntington Beach Vans US Open of Surfing is ongoing thru Sunday August 7 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy Huntington Beach Vans US Open of Surfing!. Info on Schedule/Parking/Live Stream/Family Friendly Events/BMX...
Orange County Business Journal
Mendocino Farms to Open First OC Ghost Kitchen
Mendocino Farms will open its first pickup and delivery only store in Orange County on Aug. 8 near Anaheim’s Platinum Triangle. The ghost kitchen, located at 1560 S. Lewis St. “is a natural extension of our Orange County presence and brings a convenient, high quality pick up or delivery option to a new neighborhood in this market,” CEO Kevin Miles said in a statement.
fsrmagazine.com
Kai Lounge to Open in Huntington Beach, California
Wild Thyme Restaurant Group, known for their widely popular concepts including Shorebird, Jay Bird’s Chicken, and Molé, to name a few, will introduce a new restaurant to their roster of acclaimed eateries. Set to open in September at Pacific City in Huntington Beach, Kai Lounge presents an immersive dining experience and nightlife venue inspired by modern Japanese culture and cuisine.
Eater
It’s Dumpling Drama as Din Tai Fung Drops Americana for Glendale Galleria
Big news out of Glendale today, as Din Tai Fung is decamping from the Rick Caruso-owned Americana at Brand to take up a much larger piece of real estate at the adjacent Glendale Galleria. While the move is not imminent — Din Tai Fung won’t open at the Galleria until the fourth quarter of 2023 —it’s a big get for the adjacent Brookfield Properties-owned mall, which has ceded customers and business to the glossy, newer Americana over the years. Prior to the Americana, the Glendale Galleria was a hub of retail operations for the entire West Coast, event spawning brands like Massis Kabob and the Panda Express.
lagunabeachindy.com
Lead chef will exit Larsen restaurant at Hotel Laguna
The executive chef at the Hotel Laguna restaurant Larsen said he will depart on Friday, less than a year after reopening the oceanfront eatery. Chef Craig Strong said he’s accepted a job offer with Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach after a 13-year run in the local restaurant scene. Strong earned a Michelin star in 2008 and 2009 while he was chef de cuisine at what is now The Langham Huntington, Pasadena before bringing his modern French cuisine to Studio at the Montage Laguna Beach.
Burger Food Truck Heavy Handed Opening Santa Monica Brick-and-Mortar
The new restaurant will also offer soft serve, craft beer, and natural wine
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Niguel Ocean Ranch Free Summer Concerts Fridays In August 2022
Laguna Niguel Ocean Ranch Free Summer Concerts on Fridays in August of 2022. Shea Hot August Nights Concert Series at Ocean Ranch Village every Friday at 6:00pm-8:00pm in August 2022. Local Southern California Musicians will be performing. Grab a bite to eat, invite your friends and family, and enjoy the...
Top Mexican food spots in Los Angeles
Los Angeles is known for being a melting pot of different cultures and by extension, different cuisines. Mexican food is probably one of the most popular kinds of food around. If you’re in the mood for Mexican food, Los Angeles has some great options. From traditional taquerias to more modern restaurants, there’s something for everyone.
vanlifewanderer.com
Bob’s Big Boy – Burbank
Nothing seems quite as American as burgers and fries under neon signs. Today, there is no truer American burger experience than Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank, California. As the oldest running Big Boy in the nation, the beloved Burbank restaurant is a slice of 1950’s Americana with a side of crispy french fries.
7 Exciting Pop-Ups & Events This Weekend In LA
Ice cream socials, night markets, scavenger hunts, and more. How is it already August? The end of the summer is rapidly approaching, we’re still trying to process our many feelings about Nope, and we need to pack our calendar with ice cream socials, night markets, and scavenger hunts, stat. Here’s seven exciting pop-ups and events happening this weekend.
iebusinessdaily.com
Popular donut chain will come to IE
Randy’s Donuts, a Los Angeles institution since the 1950s, is coming to the Inland Empire. The chain is scheduled to open a location Friday at Magnolia Crossings, a recently opened shopping center on Van Buren Boulevard next to the 91 Freeway, according to multiple reports. The store, at 3519...
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Free Concerts In The Park Features Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Thursday August 4 2022
Orange County Parks Free Summer Concerts features Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on Thursday August 4 2022 in Fountain Valley California. Orange County Parks Summer Concerts 2022 offer Free Family Friendly Music at the Orange County Parks during the Summer of 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you...
Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including…. Filipino fests and pier parties
Food, music, crafts and more this weekend. The post Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including…. Filipino fests and pier parties appeared first on Long Beach Post.
San Diego Channel
Disney unveils holiday plans for Disneyland, California Adventure
(KGTV) – The holidays are months away, but Disney has revealed what’s in store for fans at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure this year. The theme parks in Anaheim will kick of the holiday season celebrations on Nov. 11, with each park reimagining attractions and having special shows and parades.
thedowneypatriot.com
Pop singer Noelia headlining Downey Pride festival
DOWNEY — Platinum record-selling pop singer Noelia will headline the Downey Pride Sunset Festival in Downtown Downey next week, organizers announced. Noelia, 42, rose to fame in 1999 with the release of her self-titled album “Noelia.” Her songs have made it to the Latin Billboard Top 40 charts 10 times.
welikela.com
Things to Do This Weekend in L.A. [8-5-2022 to 8-7-2022]
This August 5-7 in L.A. includes House of Dragon at NHM, Steep Summer Market in Chinatown, Angel City Avocado Fest, Getty Garden Concerts for Kids, Jerk Fest LA, Concerts in the Dome at Mt. Wilson, Back to the Future at The Bowl, a new D*Face exhibition, and more. Explore more options below!
nypressnews.com
Salvador Avila, bracero turned Mexican restaurant baron, dies at 99
One day during the 1970s, Maria Elena Avila served her family some artichokes. She, her siblings and parents had found success with their family restaurant, Avila’s El Ranchito in Huntington Park, and were beginning to expand into Long Beach and Orange County. But the years of struggle and sacrifice...
