ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, OR

Beech Creek Fire threatens homes, structures

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RnBAX_0h3ZxIOs00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HzlMf_0h3ZxIOs00
Smoke billows as the Beech Creek Fire ravages on near Long Creek, Oregon (Courtesy: US Forestry Service).

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A wildfire is threatening a dozen structures and five homes in Grant County, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center reported Wednesday.

The 248-acre Beech Creek Fire is burning near Longview and is reportedly 15% contained. The fire started on Monday and has consumed more than 200 acres of grass, timber and brush.

31-year-old woman faces murder charge for Old Town stabbing

An early morning rain weakened the fire, but the dry weather is expected to create tough conditions for firefighters, officials with NWCC said.

KOIN Complete Wildfire Coverage

It’s not yet known what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Saturday update on fires burning around Central Oregon

The following is information is taken directly from Central Oregon Fire Information and the Willamette National Forest about the Green Butte, Miller Road and Cedar Creek fires as of 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug 6. Yesterday was another quiet day across central Oregon for fire activity. There were no new starts.
PAULINA, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy