Beech Creek Fire threatens homes, structures

Smoke billows as the Beech Creek Fire ravages on near Long Creek, Oregon (Courtesy: US Forestry Service).

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A wildfire is threatening a dozen structures and five homes in Grant County, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center reported Wednesday.

The 248-acre Beech Creek Fire is burning near Longview and is reportedly 15% contained. The fire started on Monday and has consumed more than 200 acres of grass, timber and brush.

An early morning rain weakened the fire, but the dry weather is expected to create tough conditions for firefighters, officials with NWCC said.

It’s not yet known what caused the fire.

