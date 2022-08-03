ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is selling his Salt Lake City mansion, which of course comes with a putting green

In June, Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder resigned after eight years on the job. His tenure saw the Jazz grow from Western Conference bottom feeder to contender, and he presided over the development of Donovan Mitchell, one of the best young guards in the game. But the writing was on the wall, the tear down was in motion, and Snyder got out while the getting out was good.
FastBreak on FanNation

Donovan Mitchell's Incredible Tweet On Friday

Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell quote tweeted a tweet of a video from his AAU basketball days in high school. Mitchell has been in a lot of trade rumors this offseason with the New York Knicks and Miami Heat being two of the teams mentioned as potential destinations.
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Utah

There is no doubt that Utah is one of the most beautiful states. However, many beautiful places are still very underrated and not many people explore them. Either because they don't about them at all or simply because they are not aware of how beautiful they really are. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Utah that you should really visit, in case you haven't already. Are you curious to see if you know any of these places? Here's the complete list:
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Jazz Trade Sends Bojan Bogdanovic To Miami

For NBA fans, few events are as exciting as trades. With that in mind, almost nothing can beat a good old-fashioned fire sale. Usually, they come along in the same manner. A team trades their superstar, committing themselves to a rebuild in the process. Once that happens, any useful veteran on their squad can be had for the right price.
deseret.com

Utah Jazz assistant coach Alex Jensen just got a new (part-time) gig

Utah Jazz assistant coach Alex Jensen has been named the head coach of the 2022 USA Basketball AmeriCup team. USA Basketball announced the news Thursday, also naming Jensen’s assistants, Capital City Go-Go coach Mike Williams and Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski. Jensen has previous experience with Team USA, having...
