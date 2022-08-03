Read on www.utahbusiness.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Golf Digest
Former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is selling his Salt Lake City mansion, which of course comes with a putting green
In June, Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder resigned after eight years on the job. His tenure saw the Jazz grow from Western Conference bottom feeder to contender, and he presided over the development of Donovan Mitchell, one of the best young guards in the game. But the writing was on the wall, the tear down was in motion, and Snyder got out while the getting out was good.
Donovan Mitchell's Incredible Tweet On Friday
Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell quote tweeted a tweet of a video from his AAU basketball days in high school. Mitchell has been in a lot of trade rumors this offseason with the New York Knicks and Miami Heat being two of the teams mentioned as potential destinations.
‘Overwhelming Feeling’: Donovan Mitchell To Leave Utah Jazz?
The Utah Jazz have been giving some mixed signals regarding their interest level in trading NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell. While the franchise looks like they are heading toward a rebuild with Danny Ainge already unloading Royce O’Neale and Rudy Gobert, things are moving much slower regarding Mitchell. The Jazz...
ESPN Grades Jazz's Controversial Offseason Maneuvers
Danny Ainge goes under the microscope.
I visited a ghost town in the middle of Utah's desert that was once an oasis to Hawaiian settlers. Take a look around.
Today, Iosepa, Utah, isn't much more than a graveyard and pavilion. But in 1889, it was a thriving community with roads, homes, and a reservoir.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Utah
There is no doubt that Utah is one of the most beautiful states. However, many beautiful places are still very underrated and not many people explore them. Either because they don't about them at all or simply because they are not aware of how beautiful they really are. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Utah that you should really visit, in case you haven't already. Are you curious to see if you know any of these places? Here's the complete list:
Could Rockets Form Jalen Green, Donovan Mitchell Backcourt?
Donovan Mitchell hasn't been traded by the Utah Jazz yet. Could the Houston Rockets get involved?
deseret.com
Why the Utah Jazz went to the head of the class in ESPN’s latest offseason grades
The Utah Jazz are a step ahead of their Western Conference competition in respect to offseason moves, according to ESPN’s latest NBA offseason grades. Kevin Pelton handed the Jazz the lone A grade grade among Western Conference teams in his evaluation of how the offseason has gone so far.
This Heat-Jazz Trade Sends Bojan Bogdanovic To Miami
For NBA fans, few events are as exciting as trades. With that in mind, almost nothing can beat a good old-fashioned fire sale. Usually, they come along in the same manner. A team trades their superstar, committing themselves to a rebuild in the process. Once that happens, any useful veteran on their squad can be had for the right price.
Watch: Utah Freshman wide receiver Sidney Mbanasor mosses defender during fall camp
In just his first fall camp, freshman wide receiver Sidney Mbanasor is already busy making some noise.
deseret.com
Utah Jazz assistant coach Alex Jensen just got a new (part-time) gig
Utah Jazz assistant coach Alex Jensen has been named the head coach of the 2022 USA Basketball AmeriCup team. USA Basketball announced the news Thursday, also naming Jensen’s assistants, Capital City Go-Go coach Mike Williams and Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski. Jensen has previous experience with Team USA, having...
