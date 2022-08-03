Read on whcuradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ithaca.com
Nine Impaired Drivers Removed From Ithaca-Area Roads By NYSP in July
In the month of July, members from New York State Police Troop "C" removed 36 impaired drivers off the roadways. Troop "C" encompasses seven counties: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins counties. Nine of the 36 incidents occurred in the Ithaca-area. On July 1, 2022, at approximately 9:27...
NewsChannel 36
Car accident on I-86 West in Chemung
CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WENY) -- A car accident took place heading westbound on Interstate 86 on Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. when traffic in a construction zone got backed up. The traffic back up led to one car getting rear-ended. Following the accident, traffic was backed up along...
Passenger reported shot while traveling in car in DeWitt, dispatchers say
East Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was taken to a Syracuse hospital Saturday night after she was reported shot in a car traveling in DeWitt, according to 911 dispatches. The shooting was reported at about 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of James Street and Thompson Road, according to initial Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Gang Assault at Ithaca Commons
Ithaca Police were called to the Commons Friday night for a gang assault. Police say they responded around 7:15p for the report of a victim being beaten by three individuals. The suspects fled before police arrival. An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Search For Possible Canandaigua Lake Drowning Victim to Resume Monday
The search for a possible drowning victim will resume Monday. On Friday, emergency crews were dispatched to Canandaigua Lake for a 61-year-old man that got into the water off of a pontoon boat in the area of the Letourneau Christian Center and reportedly did not resurface. A target of interest...
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 18, 2022 through July 24, 2022 there were 75 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and three traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Charlotte G. Barrett, age 52 of Nichols,...
Search for missing man in Canandaigua Lake to resume Monday
RUSHVILLE — Divers from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office and Branchport Fire Department believe they found what they called a target of interest after a man jumped into Canandaigua Lake in the area of LeTourneau Christian Camp and went missing Friday. Ontario County sheriff's deputies said that because of...
Three Broome County residents sentenced to NYS Prison this week
Three men were sentenced to New York State Prison in Broome County Court this past week.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man fired shotgun in park before robbing Central New York restaurant, police say
Utica, N.Y. — A man fired a sawed-off shotgun at a park Friday before robbing a Utica restaurant, police said. Nay Thar, 23, of Utica, fired two shots from the bolt-action shotgun in Proctor Park at about 2:30 p.m. before robbing a restaurant in the 300 block of South Street, Utica police spokesman Sgt. Michael Curley said.
Heat advisory extended into Monday night, ‘little relief’ from heat expected
Syracuse, N.Y. — A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service has been extended to Monday night, with “little relief” from the heat in the forecast for much of Central New York. Temperatures that feel like 95 to 100 degrees were forecast for Sunday, but those...
Large water main break in Syracuse; some with no water, others will low pressure
Syracuse, N.Y. — A large water main break on Erie Boulevard West in Syracuse has disrupted water service, officials said Friday night. Some residents are without water while others may experience low water pressure, Syracuse officials said in a news release Friday night. The 24-inch main broke at North...
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua Police seek public assistance identifying vehicle that struck bicyclist
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Canandaigua Police Department is attempting to identify a vehicle that struck a bicyclist in July. The incident happened at the intersection of South Main Street at Eastern Blvd on July 11 at 5:13 p.m. The vehicle involved was a black SUV last observed traveling east on Eastern Blvd.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whcuradio.com
Elmira principal fired after DWI crash
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A principal in the Elmira City School District is out of a job. WENY-TV reports the school board decided to fire Robert Bailey, after the Broadway Academy principal’s DWI crash in 2019. Bailey later pled guilty. Disciplinary charges were filed by the school board against the administrator in January 2020.
localsyr.com
Farm stand on Syracuse’s south side gives neighbors access to fresh produce
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Neighbors on the south side of Syracuse live in a food desert, which means many people have few to zero options for healthy and affordable foods. However, advocates are trying to change that. On the first Sunday of every month, you’ll find tents full of...
Afternoon Thunderstorms Pull Power Plug in Southern Tier
New York State Electric and Gas early on Friday, August 5 was still "assessing" when power may be restored for over 100 customers in Chenango County while customers that spent a hot night without electricity in Tioga County weren't expecting power back until the afternoon. Strong storms swept through the...
Large police presence on Erie Blvd East after crash involving police car; street closed
Syracuse, N.Y. — Emergency vehicles rushed to Erie Boulevard East in Syracuse Friday after a police patrol car was involved in a crash just before noon. Around 11:27 a.m., the patrol car and another vehicle crashed at the intersection of Erie Boulevard East and Walnut Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crews search for missing swimmer on Canandaigua Lake
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews are searching for a man who investigators say presumably drowned while swimming in Canandaigua Lake Friday. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, two men were on a boat around 1:40 p.m. when one of them jumped off to swim and began to struggle. The man was not wearing a […]
localsyr.com
Man taken to Upstate after shooting
(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police Department a shooting occurred near the intersection of Fitch Street and Dudley Street on Saturday, August 6 around 11:45 p.m. Police say at least 19 casings were found on the scene and once they arrived at Upstate Hospital, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the leg but is expected to survive.
WKTV
City of Utica discourages giving to panhandlers
As complaints about panhandlers on city streets increase, Utica officials are asking people not to give them money so they can instead find other resources and assistance through local programs. Utica officials continue to discourage giving money to panhandlers. Utica officials continue asking people to avoid giving money to panhandlers...
Suspected Upstate NY Bank Robber Caught! Watch Video of His Arrest!
A suspected bank robber has been caught following a police chase in Central New York this week. Watch the video below showing the moment New York State Troopers and local agencies surround the getaway vehicle and arrest the man. What lead up to the moment of arrest sounds like something...
Comments / 1