Cortland, NY

ithaca.com

Nine Impaired Drivers Removed From Ithaca-Area Roads By NYSP in July

In the month of July, members from New York State Police Troop "C" removed 36 impaired drivers off the roadways. Troop "C" encompasses seven counties: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins counties. Nine of the 36 incidents occurred in the Ithaca-area. On July 1, 2022, at approximately 9:27...
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Car accident on I-86 West in Chemung

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WENY) -- A car accident took place heading westbound on Interstate 86 on Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. when traffic in a construction zone got backed up. The traffic back up led to one car getting rear-ended. Following the accident, traffic was backed up along...
CHEMUNG, NY
FL Radio Group

Gang Assault at Ithaca Commons

Ithaca Police were called to the Commons Friday night for a gang assault. Police say they responded around 7:15p for the report of a victim being beaten by three individuals. The suspects fled before police arrival. An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca...
ITHACA, NY
Cortland, NY
Cortland, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 18, 2022 through July 24, 2022 there were 75 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and three traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Charlotte G. Barrett, age 52 of Nichols,...
OWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Elmira principal fired after DWI crash

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A principal in the Elmira City School District is out of a job. WENY-TV reports the school board decided to fire Robert Bailey, after the Broadway Academy principal’s DWI crash in 2019. Bailey later pled guilty. Disciplinary charges were filed by the school board against the administrator in January 2020.
ELMIRA, NY
News 8 WROC

Crews search for missing swimmer on Canandaigua Lake

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews are searching for a man who investigators say presumably drowned while swimming in Canandaigua Lake Friday. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, two men were on a boat around 1:40 p.m. when one of them jumped off to swim and began to struggle. The man was not wearing a […]
CANANDAIGUA, NY
localsyr.com

Man taken to Upstate after shooting

(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police Department a shooting occurred near the intersection of Fitch Street and Dudley Street on Saturday, August 6 around 11:45 p.m. Police say at least 19 casings were found on the scene and once they arrived at Upstate Hospital, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the leg but is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

City of Utica discourages giving to panhandlers

As complaints about panhandlers on city streets increase, Utica officials are asking people not to give them money so they can instead find other resources and assistance through local programs. Utica officials continue to discourage giving money to panhandlers. Utica officials continue asking people to avoid giving money to panhandlers...
UTICA, NY

