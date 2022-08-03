2022 World Series odds for all 30 teams post-trade deadline

With the trade deadline passing on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, there are some notable shifts in the 2022 World Series odds. Below, we look at the updated 2022 World Series odds post trade deadline. Be sure to check back for our MLB picks and predictions as the season heads into the final 2 months.

(All records through Tuesday)

The San Diego Padres (60-46) made the biggest splash by picking up OF Juan Soto and 1B Josh Bell in a blockbuster trade with the Washington Nationals. The reigning AL and NL champions made a swap when the Houston Astros (67-38) sent RHP Jake Odorizzi to the Atlanta Braves (63-41) in exchange for LHP Will Smith.

The New York Yankees (70-35) – co-favorites to win it all at the All-Star break – were quite active in acquiring RHP Frankie Montas (from Oakland) and OF Andrew Benintendi (from Kansas City), The other halftime co-favorite – the Los Angeles Dodgers (70-33) – added OF Joey Gallo (from the Yankees) but were otherwise quiet and will seemingly rely on players returning from the injured list.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; last updated Wednesday, August 3, at 6:35 a.m. ET.

ATS & O/U records courtesy of statmuse.com.

Arizona Diamondbacks +50000 (All-Star break: +50000)

2022 regular-season records:

Record: 46-57 (4th NL West, 24 games back)

ATS: 59-44

O/U: 46-53-4

Implied win %: 0.20

Chicago Cubs +50000 (All-Star break: +50000)

2022 regular-season records:

Record: 41-61 (4th NL Central, 15.5 GB)

ATS: 52-50

O/U: 46-52-4

Implied win %: 0.20

Cincinnati Reds +50000 (All-Star break: +50000)

2022 regular-season records:

Record: 42-61 (3rd NL Central, 15 GB)

ATS: 50-53

O/U: 54-48-1

Implied win %: 0.20

Colorado Rockies +50000 (All-Star break: +50000)

2022 regular-season records:

Record: 46-60 (5th NL West, 25.5 GB)

ATS: 58-48

O/U: 49-52-5

Implied win %: 0.20

Detroit Tigers +50000 (All-Star break: +50000)

2022 regular-season records:

Record: 42-63 (4th AL Central, 13 GB)

ATS: 48-57

O/U: 38-61-6

Implied win %: 0.20

Kansas City Royals +50000 (All-Star break: +50000)

2022 regular-season records:

Record: 41-63 (5th AL Central, 13.5 GB)

ATS: 47-57

O/U: 50-50-4

Implied win %: 0.20

Los Angeles Angels +50000 (All-Star break: +20000)

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani. Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

2022 regular-season records:

Record: 44-59 (4th AL West, 22 GB)

ATS: 47-56

O/U: 46-52-5

Implied win %: 0.20

Miami Marlins +50000 (All-Star break: +20000)

2022 regular-season records:

Record: 47-57 (4th NL East, 18.5 GB)

ATS: 45-59

O/U: 50-50-4

Implied win %: 0.20

Oakland Athletics +50000 (All-Star break: +50000)

2022 regular-season records:

Record: 39-66 (5th AL West, 28 GB)

ATS: 52-53

O/U: 43-58-4

Implied win %: 0.20

Pittsburgh Pirates +50000 (All-Star break: +50000)

2022 regular-season records:

Record: 41-62 (5th NL Central, 16 GB)

ATS: 53-50

O/U: 43-54-6

Implied win %: 0.20

Texas Rangers +50000 (All-Star break: +40000)

2022 regular-season records:

Record: 46-57 (3rd AL West, 20 GB)

ATS: 57-46

O/U: 50-47-6

Implied win %: 0.20

Washington Nationals +50000 (All-Star break: +50000)

2022 regular-season records:

Record: 36-69 (5th NL East, 30 GB)

ATS: 44-61

O/U: 51-49-5

Implied win %: 0.20

Baltimore Orioles +30000 (All-Star break: +20000)

2022 regular-season records:

Record: 53-51 (4th AL East, 16.5 GB)

ATS: 69-35- * ( leads majors )

( ) O/U: 48-52-4

Implied win %: 0.33

San Francisco Giants +10000 (All-Star break: +4000)

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb. (Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports)

2022 regular-season records:

Record: 51-53 (3rd NL West, 19.5 GB)

ATS: 47-57

O/U: 51-48-5

Implied win %: 0.99

Boston Red Sox +8000 (All-Star break: +3000)

2022 regular-season records:

Record: 53-52 (5th AL East, 17 GB)

ATS: 55-50

O/U: 46-51-8

Implied win %: 1.23

Cleveland Guardians +7000 (All-Star break: +9000)

2022 regular-season records:

Record: 53-50 (2nd AL Central, 1 GB)

ATS: 53-50

O/U: 51-46-6

Implied win %: 1.41

Seattle Mariners +6000 (All-Star break: +4000)

2022 regular-season records:

Record: 56-49 (2nd AL West, 11 GB)

ATS: 54-51

O/U: 49-53-3

Implied win %: 1.64

Chicago White Sox +4000 (All-Star break: +3000)

2022 regular-season records:

Record: 52-51 (3rd AL Central, 2 GB)

ATS: 46-57

O/U: 48-49-6

Implied win %: 2.44

Minnesota Twins +4000 (All-Star break: +4000)

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is congratulated by center fielder Byron Buxton (25) after hitting a home run. (Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

2022 regular-season records:

Record: 54-49 (1st AL Central)

ATS: 50-53

O/U: 49-46-8

Implied win %: 2.44

Tampa Bay Rays +4000 (All-Star break: +2000)

2022 regular-season records:

Record: 54-49 (3rd AL East, 15 GB)

ATS: 45-58

O/U: 50-50-3

Implied win %: 2.44

Philadelphia Phillies +3000 (All-Star break: +4000)

2022 regular-season records:

Record: 55-48 (3rd NL East, 10 GB)

ATS: 54-49

O/U: 54-46-3

Implied win %: 3.23

St. Louis Cardinals +3000 (All-Star break: +3000)

2022 regular-season records:

Record: 55-48 (2nd NL Central, 2 GB)

ATS: 56-47

O/U: 47-52-4

Implied win %: 3.23

Milwaukee Brewers +2000 (All-Star break: +1500)

2022 regular-season records:

Record: 57-46 (1st NL Central – 2 games ahead)

ATS: 43-60- * ( worst in majors )

( ) O/U: 53-45-5

Implied win %: 4.76

Toronto Blue Jays +2000 (All-Star break: +1500)

2022 regular-season records:

Record: 58-45 (2nd AL East, 11 GB)

ATS: 48-55

O/U: 53-49-1

Implied win %: 4.76

San Diego Padres +1000 (All-Star break: +2000)

OF Juan Soto (pictured with the Washington Nationals) was acquired by the San Diego Padres at the trade deadline. (Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

2022 regular-season records:

Record: 60-46 (2nd NL West, 11.5 GB)

ATS: 50-56

O/U: 48-55-3

Implied win %: 9.09

Atlanta Braves +900 (All-Star break: +750)

2022 regular-season records:

Record: 63-41 (2nd NL East, 2.5 GB)

ATS: 53-51

O/U: 52-48-4

Implied win %: 10.00

New York Mets +600 (All-Star break: +650)

2022 regular-season records:

Record: 65-38 (1st NL East – 2.5 games ahead)

ATS: 56-47

O/U: 52-44-7-* (best Over record in majors)

Implied win %: 14.29

Houston Astros +400 (All-Star break: +500)

2022 regular-season records:

Record: 67-38 (1st AL West – 11 games ahead)

ATS: 53-52

O/U: 38-62-5-* (best Under record in majors)

Implied win %: 20.00

New York Yankees +350 (All-Star break: +350)

2022 regular-season records:

Record: 70-35 (1st AL East – 11 games ahead)

ATS: 51-54

O/U: 52-49-4

Implied win %: 22.22

Los Angeles Dodgers +330 (All-Star break: +350)

2022 regular-season records:

Record: 70-33 (1st NL West – 11.5 games ahead)

ATS: 62-41

O/U: 41-55-7

Implied win %: 23.26

