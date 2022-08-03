Read on www.pastemagazine.com
Related
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
'He has not passed away, sorry about that!' Lorraine's Ross King left red-faced as he accidentally says Tony Bennett, 96, is dead in TV blunder
Ross King was left red-faced after he accidentally said Tony Bennett was dead in a live TV blunder on Friday morning's Lorraine. The Los Angeles correspondent, 60, mistakenly said 'the late Tony' when speaking about the jazz legend, 96, during his segment. Presenter Ranvir Singh, who is currently filling in...
Comments / 0