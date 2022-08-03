Read on www.pasconewsonline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan Dijkhuizen
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
Related
fox13news.com
Shooting suspect surrenders to Tampa police following standoff
VALRICO, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department arrested four suspects they say shot and critically injured a young Black man before fleeing the scene and hiding in a Valrico home early Sunday morning. According to TPD, officers investigating a reported shooting in the area of 40th St. and E. Riverhills...
Four Arrested After Early Morning Shooting In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – An early morning shooting has turned into a police negotiation situation with four suspects arrested in Tampa. At 2:43 AM, Tampa Police responded to the area of N 40th St and E. Riverhills Drive for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived
3 men, minor arrested after Tampa standoff, police say
The Tampa Police Department said it is attempting to get a barricaded suspect out of a home after he and three other men were involved in an early morning shooting.
St. Pete officer on leave after being arrested on battery charge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a St. Petersburg police officer on a battery charge Saturday. Hillsborough County jail records show that Robert Turner was booked into the county jail at 4:20 p.m. Saturday. The records listed Turner’s occupation as a police officer. In a statement to 8 On Your Side, the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Largo man charged after hitting pregnant woman in belly, police say
A Largo man was arrested Friday for allegedly batterying a pregnant woman in St. Petersburg, according to an affidavit.
Hillsborough County deputies look for alleged credit card thieves
Hillsborough County deputies are looking for two men accused of breaking into cars and stealing credit cards.
Woman hurt in crash with Florida Highway Patrol Trooper in Pinellas County
A woman was hurt in a crash with a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper on Sunday night.
Bradenton police find lost 5-year-old’s parents
Bradenton police are looking for the family of a 5-year-old girl who they said was found wandering barefoot around the city Sunday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lakeland man charged with murdering his roommate in their apartment
The Lakeland Police Department has charged a man with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on July 2.
Clearwater police arrest man who showed gun during parking dispute
The Clearwater man caught on camera brandishing a rifle during an argument was arrested on Friday.
Teen ‘Ding Dong Ditch’ Prank Gets Out Of Control, Allegedly At Gunpoint
TAMPA, Fla. – A teenage prank of “Ding Dong Ditch” got out of control when one homeowner chased the pranksters down, allegedly at gunpoint. On July 10, two teenage girls decided to pull a prank and ring neighbors’ doorbells with two papers left behind. One
Clearwater man accused of threatening people with rifle over parking dispute arrested
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police have arrested a man they say threatened another person and his daughter with an assault rifle during an argument about parking. Detectives with the police department arrested 44-year-old David Berry in the aftermath of what went down last month. Chief Dan Slaughter reportedly called the family of the people involved Friday evening to let them know Berry was arrested.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fatal crash knocks out power, closes road in Brooksville
A person died after crashing their car into an electrical pole in Brooksville on Sunday.
Tampa police make arrest after man’s body found in Ybor City park
Tampa police said they made an arrest in a homicide case on Thursday with the help of the community's assistance.
Deputies search for men possibly connected to car burglaries at local gym parking lots
Hillsborough County deputies are searching for two men believed to be connected to car burglaries at two local gym parking lots.
2 teens killed, 1 injured after SUV hits pole in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police said two people died Saturday morning after a crash on 11th Avenue. Police said they responded to the incident at 12:45 a.m. when an SUV hit a pole. According to a release, a 17-year-old was driving the SUV east on the avenue when he went off-road and […]
Tampa Police searching for suspect who stole car with baby inside
Tampa Police said they are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a car with an 11-month-old baby inside Friday afternoon.
Pickup truck slams into FDOT Road Ranger vehicle on I-75 in Tampa
A pickup truck collided with a Florida Department of Transportation Road Ranger vehicle on I-75 in Tampa on Saturday.
Family remembers Tampa rapper shot and killed outside apartment
TAMPA, Fla. — Family members of a Tampa rapper shot and killed held a vigil for Ari Williams Friday night at Rowlett Park in Tampa. Ari Williams was also known by his rapper name as Rollie Bands. On July 22, Ari was shot and killed at his apartment complex in Tampa. Investigators arrested a man in Southwest Florida named Darren Day.
plantcityobserver.com
Two suspects in custody for local murders
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects in connection to a pair of homicides in Dover and Thonotosassa. Deputies took Fatima Garcia Avila, 20, into custody on July 30 and Daniel Negrete, 27, on Aug. 1. On July 18, Garcia Avila and Negrete drove together to the home...
Comments / 0