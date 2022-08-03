ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wmar2news

Where To Safely Dump Hazardous Household Waste

BALTIMORE, Md — There’s a way you can help the earth and clean out your home. Baltimore’s Department of Public Works is giving residents the chance to safely dump any hazardous waste they have in their home. Friday and Saturday from 9am to 7pm you can take...
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

Highway pedestrian crash leaves one person dead Saturday

FREDERICK, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash on I-70 that left one person dead Saturday morning. Around 2:37 a.m., officers responded to reports of concrete on the roadway in the area of MD 75. When they arrived, they discovered several cars were disabled. An initial...
FREDERICK, MD

