Viral Tik-Tok Sensation Korean Cheese Dogs Opens In Lincoln Park

By Amanda Edelman
 4 days ago

With one location in Chinatown, and more throughout the U.S., Kong Dog has decided to expand its offerings into the Lincoln Park area, bringing delicious Korean cheese dogs to the masses. With unique coatings including Hot Cheetos, sweet fruit pebbles, and Doritos, these corn dogs are truly unlike any other.

The deep-fried corn dogs are going viral on Tik-Tok , with everyone raving about the quirky combo options like a sweet potato coating, churro flavoring, or ramen. The spot is already popular with diners, with a full list of drink options from bubble tea with boba, to flavored lemonades, and more.

T he menu also features a classic corn dog amongst a spaghetti dog, and an injeolmi dog made with yellow bean powder and filled with half meat, and half mozzarella cheese. As for the fillings, customers can choose between a traditional hotdog, full cheese options, or a plant-based sausage.

This new location is the chain’s seventh opening in the past year, marking their Chicago expansion with a grand opening celebration this past July.

Address: 2411 N. Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614

[Featured photo via: Kong Dog US]

