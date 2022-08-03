There are so many euro-centric pasta spots along Ventura Blvd. that, at times, it’s tough to tell them apart. That’s why the arrival of Uovo feels like a breath of fresh air. Located in the Sportsmen Lodge redevelopment, Uovo is a casual pasta bar with multiple locations across the city. And yet, it hasn’t fallen prey to the pitfalls of mini-chains. This is well-executed, consistent pasta in a welcoming environment that works for lunch meetings, casual date nights, or grabbing a glass of wine by yourself at the bar. There are close to 15 different pastas on the menu, but standouts include the cacio e pepe and brodo, a broth-filled pasta filled with savory, pork-stuffed tortellini.

