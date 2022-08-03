Read on www.theinfatuation.com
Related
Vintage Wine + Eats
If you want to drink wine in Studio City, do it at Vintage Wine + Eats. For starters, this natural wine bar has a pastel-heavy, farmhouse chic aesthetic that’s quite soothing and the kind of environment where one glass of chilled Gamay becomes four in the blink of an eye. Secondly, the food menu is good, with everything from cheese boards and chicken skewers to a delicious $16 bar burger topped with Raclette, tarragon aioli, and caramelized shallots. Swing by on Sundays and that burger suddenly becomes $1.99—one of the better burger deals in town.
Uovo Studio City
There are so many euro-centric pasta spots along Ventura Blvd. that, at times, it’s tough to tell them apart. That’s why the arrival of Uovo feels like a breath of fresh air. Located in the Sportsmen Lodge redevelopment, Uovo is a casual pasta bar with multiple locations across the city. And yet, it hasn’t fallen prey to the pitfalls of mini-chains. This is well-executed, consistent pasta in a welcoming environment that works for lunch meetings, casual date nights, or grabbing a glass of wine by yourself at the bar. There are close to 15 different pastas on the menu, but standouts include the cacio e pepe and brodo, a broth-filled pasta filled with savory, pork-stuffed tortellini.
Sul & Beans
Even after an all-out KBBQ feast, make space for a bingsoo from Sul & Beans. This milk ice at this chaotic sit-down dessert restaurant in Koreatown is fresh, light, and delicious, with plenty of options for toppings. It’s best to come with a group so you can try a few flavors—we tend to prioritize the mango (for something sweet and juicy) and the injeolmi (for something nutty and more savory). No matter what, consider adding housemade mochi to your refreshing mountain of bingsoo—the roasted flavor contrasted with the shaved ice has us in a chokehold.
Gene’s Sausage Shop
Gene’s is an old-school Polish deli in Lincoln Square that serves traditional sausages and other specialty Polish items. In the summer, they also open up a rooftop beer garden, where they grill sausages and serve beer. Grab a couple of each and hang out on the picnic benches for an excellent afternoon. They also have a great selection of meats and groceries that you can pick up on your way out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
According to the French, You Only Need One Thing to Keep Kitchen Odors at Bay
If there’s one essential item everyone should keep in their kitchen, it’s vinegar. This acidic ingredient makes for delicious salad dressings, pickles, and slaws, but, as many would know, it’s not just a cooking staple. Vinegar is also a fantastic kitchen cleaner. There are so many ways to use good ol’ white vinegar, and one of our favorites is to banish bad odors.
5 food containers you should never throw away, you can use them in every room
RECYCLING does more than just help the environment – reusing household items is a good way to save money and boost your budget. DIY experts said that keeping packaging from common grocery items is a great way to save money – and even the smallest bits can be useful around the house.
natureworldnews.com
Fisherman Catches 16-Foot Oarfish Long Thought to be a Mythical Fish, Residents Fear of Impending Earthquake
Oarfish are known for their elongated and large body, rarely seen in the world's oceans. It is for this reason that some communities thought they are sea creatures from myths and legends. This is the case for the city of Arica, Chile, after a group of fishermen returned with a...
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No Notice
The closures will impact locations in several states. All are expected to reopen by year’s end. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Riverbender.com, BND.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A 3200-year-old Mesopotamian perfume was recreated by scientists from an ancient recipe
Uruk period administrative tablet, pictographic scriptCredit: Unknown person; Public Domain Image. Scientists have attempted to recreate the perfume that was first created 3200 years ago by the first female perfumer and chemist. Her name was Tapputi and she lived in Mesopotamia around 1200 BC.
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Martha Stewart's intimate 81st birthday dinner at her home in Maine where the lifestyle goddess treated pals to lobster, caviar-filled potatoes and her own chardonnay
Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday at her estate in Seal Harbor, Maine with her closest pals. The icon spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about her party, revealing that she rang in her birthday with a dinner party for 20 at her home Skylands, which is just outside Acadia National Park.
The Daily South
Can You Freeze Cream Cheese?
Did you stock up on a lot of cream cheese when it was on sale and now you realize you're not going to use it all before it hits the expiration date? Or maybe you planned on making a cheesecake, purchased all the ingredients, but other things came up that took priority over your baking plans—and now you don't have enough time to make the cheesecake before the cream cheese expires?
scitechdaily.com
Water: Do You Really Need 8 Glasses a Day?
You’ve probably heard that you should drink eight glasses of water every day — that’s about half a gallon (2 liters) of fluid. This claim has become widely accepted, but is it actually just a myth? This article looks at where this recommendation originated and how much water we really should be drinking each day.
How to Make Stuffed Cabbage Rolls with Ground Beef and Garlic
There are plenty of ways to mix up veggies, meat and cheese—but there’s really nothing better than stuffing vegetables with meat and cheese. From stuffed peppers to stuffed potatoes, there are just so many recipes that turn your vegetables into vehicles for delicious add-ons!. Of course, cultures around...
AOL Corp
What is the fastest animal in the world? The quickest creatures on land, air and sea.
If you’re an avid nature documentary watcher like myself, you might know that there are creatures out there whose speed will make your head spin. These talented runners can escape their predators and best their prey with lightning-fast speed. Who would win in the ultimate race, though? It depends...
Can You Eat Green Bananas?
Finding the perfect banana is a bit like finding the perfect avocado. Too ripe? No one wants that mushy mess. And if it’s not ripe enough, you can’t use it. Or can you eat green bananas?. To help the fruit last longer, bananas are picked and brought to...
Mantee Cafe
Mantee is one of our favorite Armenian restaurants in LA. The family-run spot has a quirky, rustic interior that feels like you’re eating lunch at a distant aunt’s one-bedroom apartment in Ojai, and there’s a lush back patio ideal for a quiet solo meal. As its name suggests, mantee is the specialty here, and while the sumac and yogurt-covered dumpling dish is among our favorite versions in town, don’t even think about getting the check until both the dolma and sizzling hot feta have made it onto your table as well.
Chick and Beers
Our favourite thing about New Malden High Street is the high saturation of charity shops—hello trinkets, hello turquoise jewellery, hello Marmite merch from 1996. Our second favourite thing is the crispy Korean fried chicken at Chick and Beers. A casual solo dining and dinner with mates spot, it has a short menu that consists of chicken in its various forms and Addictive Carbohydrates Covered In Nice Stuff. But don’t get too distracted by the jalapeño poppers because you’re primarily here for a tender moment with some chicken that’s so gloriously crispy that it would make for some truly hypnotic ASMR.
Little Bean
Along with having one of the cutest names ever, Little Bean is a mom-and-pop Taiwanese boba tea and shaved ice spot in Rowland Heights that looks like an old school soda fountain: there’s a long marble counter and bins filled with candy sold by the pound. Though the tea is great, most people are here for bowls of ultra-fluffy shaved snow, topped with things like tapioca pearls, coffee jelly, and squiggles of condensed milk. Unlike those franchise boba/dessert shops that seem to appear and disappear every week in the SGV, there’s a homey quality to Little Bean that feels totally timeless.
Black Market Liquor Bar
Black Market is an American gastropub that’s been open for over a decade and one of Studio City’s most reliable casual restaurants. The expansive menu hasn’t changed a whole lot since 2011, but a place that serves everything from shrimp aguachile and spicy Korean wings to summer squash rigatoni is a place even the pickiest eaters in your friend group will be happy visiting. There’s also a large craft beer list, solid house cocktails, and large front patio that’ll fit any size party.
The Place
New Malden High Street has several cafes but The Place is, well, the place to be. It feels like a proper local spot where everyone knows everyone, and servers brewing Monmouth coffee or whipping up bubble tea make the effort to stop to chat. It’s the kind of spot you’ll pop into throughout the day—for a morning flat white, lunchtime toastie, and slice of cake or doorstep slab of Korean honey bread among the after-school rush come afternoon. A relaxed community hub with top coffee and sweet treats seven days a week.
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0