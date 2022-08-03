We recently moved from counter service and web ordering to 100% web orders and touch-screen kiosks. I am losing my mind! Customers look at the modifications options as a menu to customize whatever they want rather than using it judiciously. So, if it used to be “burger, no tomato” verbally, it’s now, “burger, light mayo, extra cheese, add jalapeno, toast bun, blah blah blah” in the POS. It is putting a wrench into our flow. How do I undo this?

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO