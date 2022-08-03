Read on www.restaurantbusinessonline.com
Related
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Restaurant hiring picked up in July
Restaurants and bars picked up their pace of hiring in July, new federal data show, shaking off a variety of economic and inflationary concerns to add more people than they have in six months. Food services and drinking places added 74,100 jobs in the month, according to the U.S. Bureau...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Digital sales drive performance at parent of Burger King and Tim Hortons
Double-digit increases in digital sales drove improving top-line performance at Tim Hortons and Burger King in the second quarter, helping parent company Restaurant Brands International generate stronger than expected revenue. The Toronto-based brand operator on Thursday said that digital sales now account for a third of system sales at its...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Fast food’s next value war will look a lot different
Tech Check: Delivery's growth is still slowing, but not as much as you’d expect given the circumstances. The Hawaii-based concept hopes to take its unique taro donuts to California. It just completed a $9 million investment round featuring investors like Tony Hawk and chef Christopher Kostow. In Chicago, a...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
The rise in plant-forward eating continues post-pandemic
The increase in home cooking during COVID fueled an increase in healthier, plant-forward diets, according to a recent survey by Packaged Facts, the Rockville, Md.-based market researcher. And that trend is continuing post-pandemic. Nearly one-third (30%) of respondents are still eating more fresh produce than they did before the pandemic....
IN THIS ARTICLE
restaurantbusinessonline.com
7-Eleven acquires the delivery service Skipcart
Editors note: This story previously ran in Restaurant Business sister publication CSP News. Convenience-store chain 7-Eleven Inc. has acquired Skipcart, a startup that has developed a major network of drivers for the last-mile delivery of restaurant food, grocery, convenience-store and other goods in the United States, according to a report by The Information.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Shake Shack sees promising early results in the drive-thru
It’s early, but Shake Shack likes what it sees so far from its drive-thrus. Over the past four months, the burger chain’s six drive-thru restaurants generated average weekly sales of more than $80,000, compared to an average of $76,000 systemwide. Executives said customers are visiting its drive-thrus more...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Frisch's Big Boy hires James Walker as CEO
Frisch's Big Boy has named James Walker as its new CEO. The restaurant veteran comes to the diner chain after a brief stint as CEO of grocery delivery startup Buyk. Before that, he was SVP of restaurants at Nathan's Famous for nearly three years. At Frisch's, he plans to highlight...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Chad Gretzema named Del Taco brand president
Jack in the Box named Chad Gretzema brand president of Del Taco on Friday after John Cappasola stepped down from his role as CEO of the Mexican chain. Gretzema has been with Del Taco since 2012, most recently as the 600-unit chain’s chief operating officer. He has more than 25 years of food and restaurant industry experience and has worked with Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Noodles & Company and Oscar Mayer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
restaurantbusinessonline.com
What to do when digital ordering slows down your throughput
We recently moved from counter service and web ordering to 100% web orders and touch-screen kiosks. I am losing my mind! Customers look at the modifications options as a menu to customize whatever they want rather than using it judiciously. So, if it used to be “burger, no tomato” verbally, it’s now, “burger, light mayo, extra cheese, add jalapeno, toast bun, blah blah blah” in the POS. It is putting a wrench into our flow. How do I undo this?
restaurantbusinessonline.com
In Tim Hortons, Burger King could have a model for a U.S. comeback
The Bottom Line: The wars will be fought on mobile phones and in local markets rather than through big national discount deals. Food delivery defies inflation as sales chug along. Tech Check: Delivery's growth is still slowing, but not as much as you’d expect given the circumstances. The story...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Health-focused chain Everytable raises $55M in Series C funding
Everytable, the health-focused concept that prices its ready-to-eat meals by the neighborhood, has raised another $55 million to continue its expansion throughout California and New York City, the company said on Thursday. The Series C funding round was led by a trio of investment firms, Creadev, Desert Bloom Food Ventures...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Chuck E. Cheese to roll out cultural sensitivity training company wide
Chuck E. Cheese is rolling out company-wide cultural sensitivity training after an incident in New Jersey where one of the chain’s characters reportedly ignored a 2-year-old girl. A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet. "In the video, there were a bunch of Caucasian children who were...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
The story behind Holey Grail Donuts
The Bottom Line: The wars will be fought on mobile phones and in local markets rather than through big national discount deals. Food delivery defies inflation as sales chug along. Tech Check: Delivery's growth is still slowing, but not as much as you’d expect given the circumstances. In Chicago,...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Automated restaurant Speedy Eats inks deal for Picnic pizza bots
Speedy Eats, a fully automated drive-thru startup, has found its pizza chef. The Baton Rouge, La.-based company on Friday said it has a deal with Picnic Works to use its pizza-topping robots in its restaurants. Those restaurants are essentially high-tech vending machines that Speedy Eats plans to put in parking...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
High cheese prices give Papa John’s some indigestion
Papa John’s same-store sales rose 0.9% in North America last quarter, giving the company its 12th straight consecutive increase and something that its competitors didn’t have: a positive quarter. Ah, but those cheese costs. Commodity costs for the Louisville, Ky.-based pizza chain rose 18% in the quarter ended...
Comments / 0