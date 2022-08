Citadel is once again expanding its Miami empire, with the seller pocketing a cool $9 million of profit — in less than a month. This week, the financial heavyweight paid $20 million for a 0.15-acre parcel adjacent to an office building that Citadel already owns, and across the street from where the hedge fund will build its headquarters, property records show.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO