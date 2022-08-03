2 podcasts look back at the messy decades of the American counter-culture

Renée Zellweger has responded following controversy over the “fat suit” she wore in her newest show.The actor was criticised in 2021 after pictures emerged from the set of The Truth About Pam showing her wearing prosthetics and a padded suit intended to make her look larger.Critics on social media condemned what was billed by the media as Zellweger’s “unrecognisable transformation”, with some commentators branding it “fatphobic”. Writing for Metro.co.uk, commentator Sarah Alexander said it was ”potentially triggering to plus-size people”.Zellweger, who plays Pamela Hupp in the series, was asked about the controversy in a new Sunday Times interview. She...

CELEBRITIES ・ 29 MINUTES AGO