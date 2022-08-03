ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail Daily

How will Vail use funds from its new housing sales tax?

With money from a new housing sales tax rolling in, Vail officials are talking about just what to do with that money. The Vail Town Council and members of the Vail Local Housing Authority recently spent an hour talking about options and, perhaps, the future direction of the town’s housing efforts.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Eagle County should hold public process on playground upgrade

Eagle County is moving forward on a plan to scrap the Freedom Park playground and replace the entire area with new equipment and surfacing. The current playground is in a bit of disrepair, and no one would argue that it is probably nearing the end of its life. The community has only seen a quick glimpse of what is planned in a recent Vail Daily article.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail e-delivery system gets first Town Council approval

For nearly 50 years, people in Vail have been thinking about getting big trucks off the streets of its resort villages. That day may be coming soon. The Vail Town Council Tuesday gave unanimous first-reading approval to an ordinance that establishes a system that dispatches small electric vehicles to businesses from the town’s six loading docks.
Vail, CO
Vail, CO
Vail Daily

Nomination petitions available Tuesday for four open Avon Town Council seats

Nomination petitions for four openings on the Avon Town Council will be available at the town clerk’s office in Avon Town Hall beginning Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The deadline for filing the petitions with the Avon Town Clerk is Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, by 5 p.m. Candidate information packets, including the nomination petitions, may be picked up between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. A minimum of 10 valid signatures from registered voters in the town is required on the petition in order to appear on the ballot.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Avon doesn’t need paid parking

I have lived in Avon proper for over 30 years and in the valley for longer. I was just reading about how Avon is considering putting paid parking in place. This just saddens me on so many levels, and I am happy to hear that some members of our Town Council are not for it.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Minturn council set to take action on downtown plan, short-term rental allowance

After a lengthy discussion on July 6, the Minturn Town Council wasn’t quite ready to come back to 100 block of Main Street right away at its next meeting. There was a lot to take in at the first reading of an ordinance to create new design guidelines for the historic downtown area — the discussion lasted hours and included numerous comments from locals who brought up much for the council to consider.
MINTURN, CO
Stephen Connolly
Vail Daily

Letter: Good news for bicyclists heading up Vail Pass

After writing a column a month ago in The Vail Daily about the bike path being rebuilt and rerouted on the upper part of the ride, I subsequently wrote to CDOT about the one concern the column expressed: “I do wonder … watching bulldozers carving deep dips in the soil for the new path, if it’s going to be an uphill rollercoaster, as if we need to power ourselves up more nasty little grades on top of the 2,200-feet of elevation gain for the climb? Sure, it’s uphill no matter how you do it but for my part, I hope they fill in those deep dips and let us climb it evenly.”
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Resorts’ latest environmental mishap delays Keystone lift expansion

Unauthorized road construction, tree removal and the damaging of wetlands at Keystone Resort will require further environmental review by the U.S. Forest Service, Vail Resorts confirmed on Thursday. Vail Resorts was attempting to have a 555-acre expansion of Keystone’s lift-served terrain ready in time for the 2022-23 season, but found...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County Paramedic Services partners with the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival program

In July, Eagle County Paramedic Services entered into an agreement with the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival (CARES) program to act as the fiscal agent until the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment allocates this role. The signing of HB22-1251 established the Office of Cardiac Arrest Management and went into effect on July 1, 2022. The office is projected to be staffed and functioning in fall 2022.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle Mine tour tickets available for August event

The winding and scenic drive between the towns of Red Cliff and Minturn is well known for its offering of classic Colorado landscapes. It provides unmatched views of Notch Mountain, access to and from some of this area’s most-beloved small towns and a peek at the mining infrastructure that played such an important role in Eagle County’s history.
RED CLIFF, CO
Vail Daily

Romer: Fostering a culture of innovation

Successful companies throughout history strive for continuous improvement. Improvement of systems, improvement in operations, improvement in employee retention and attraction, and improvement in products and services. Successful communities also must foster a culture of innovation. This can be done by encouraging new ideas throughout the community — from elected officials...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
