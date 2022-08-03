Read on www.vaildaily.com
Time Machine: 50 years ago, Eagle County approves preliminary plans for Grouse Mountain ski area development
Vail Resorts began the process of asking to subdivide and rezone the property it recently learned it owned in East Vail, readying documents to be submitted to Vail Community Development Department Director George Ruther, the Vail Daily reported. “Vail Resorts Vice President of Community Affairs Kristin Kenney Williams said once...
How will Vail use funds from its new housing sales tax?
With money from a new housing sales tax rolling in, Vail officials are talking about just what to do with that money. The Vail Town Council and members of the Vail Local Housing Authority recently spent an hour talking about options and, perhaps, the future direction of the town’s housing efforts.
Letter: Eagle County should hold public process on playground upgrade
Eagle County is moving forward on a plan to scrap the Freedom Park playground and replace the entire area with new equipment and surfacing. The current playground is in a bit of disrepair, and no one would argue that it is probably nearing the end of its life. The community has only seen a quick glimpse of what is planned in a recent Vail Daily article.
Vail e-delivery system gets first Town Council approval
For nearly 50 years, people in Vail have been thinking about getting big trucks off the streets of its resort villages. That day may be coming soon. The Vail Town Council Tuesday gave unanimous first-reading approval to an ordinance that establishes a system that dispatches small electric vehicles to businesses from the town’s six loading docks.
Nomination petitions available Tuesday for four open Avon Town Council seats
Nomination petitions for four openings on the Avon Town Council will be available at the town clerk’s office in Avon Town Hall beginning Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The deadline for filing the petitions with the Avon Town Clerk is Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, by 5 p.m. Candidate information packets, including the nomination petitions, may be picked up between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. A minimum of 10 valid signatures from registered voters in the town is required on the petition in order to appear on the ballot.
Letter: Avon doesn’t need paid parking
I have lived in Avon proper for over 30 years and in the valley for longer. I was just reading about how Avon is considering putting paid parking in place. This just saddens me on so many levels, and I am happy to hear that some members of our Town Council are not for it.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ Vail Village Office and brokers win sales honors
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ Vail Village, along with individual and broker teams, demonstrated top sales performance in the Western Region and Colorado for the second quarter of 2022. The company’s Vail Village office was among the top three in the Western Region for gross commission income. In-state, Denton...
Minturn council set to take action on downtown plan, short-term rental allowance
After a lengthy discussion on July 6, the Minturn Town Council wasn’t quite ready to come back to 100 block of Main Street right away at its next meeting. There was a lot to take in at the first reading of an ordinance to create new design guidelines for the historic downtown area — the discussion lasted hours and included numerous comments from locals who brought up much for the council to consider.
Final Vail community picnic is Tuesday at Donovan Pavilion
The Town of Vail will host its remaining neighborhood picnic of the summer on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Donovan Pavilion in West Vail. The picnic will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free food and drink provided by the town. The picnics provide community members with an...
EagleVail athlete Zach Varon is a write-in candidate for Governor of Colorado in 2022
Zach Varon didn’t list Beaver Creek as his hometown in the paperwork he filed to run for Governor, but that’s his goal. Not only does the Eagle County resident want to become the next Governor of Colorado, he wants to conduct the state’s business from the slopes of Beaver Creek, if elected.
Letter: Good news for bicyclists heading up Vail Pass
After writing a column a month ago in The Vail Daily about the bike path being rebuilt and rerouted on the upper part of the ride, I subsequently wrote to CDOT about the one concern the column expressed: “I do wonder … watching bulldozers carving deep dips in the soil for the new path, if it’s going to be an uphill rollercoaster, as if we need to power ourselves up more nasty little grades on top of the 2,200-feet of elevation gain for the climb? Sure, it’s uphill no matter how you do it but for my part, I hope they fill in those deep dips and let us climb it evenly.”
Vail Resorts’ latest environmental mishap delays Keystone lift expansion
Unauthorized road construction, tree removal and the damaging of wetlands at Keystone Resort will require further environmental review by the U.S. Forest Service, Vail Resorts confirmed on Thursday. Vail Resorts was attempting to have a 555-acre expansion of Keystone’s lift-served terrain ready in time for the 2022-23 season, but found...
Eagle County Paramedic Services partners with the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival program
In July, Eagle County Paramedic Services entered into an agreement with the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival (CARES) program to act as the fiscal agent until the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment allocates this role. The signing of HB22-1251 established the Office of Cardiac Arrest Management and went into effect on July 1, 2022. The office is projected to be staffed and functioning in fall 2022.
Colorado housing director visits Avon to discuss state’s $428 million investment in affordable housing initiatives
The 2022 state legislative session saw the largest investment in affordable housing that has ever been made in Colorado, with $428 million approved in funding and five bipartisan bills passed that target different aspects of the statewide affordable housing crisis. On Monday, Alison George, the state director of housing, led...
Eagle Mine tour tickets available for August event
The winding and scenic drive between the towns of Red Cliff and Minturn is well known for its offering of classic Colorado landscapes. It provides unmatched views of Notch Mountain, access to and from some of this area’s most-beloved small towns and a peek at the mining infrastructure that played such an important role in Eagle County’s history.
Romer: Fostering a culture of innovation
Successful companies throughout history strive for continuous improvement. Improvement of systems, improvement in operations, improvement in employee retention and attraction, and improvement in products and services. Successful communities also must foster a culture of innovation. This can be done by encouraging new ideas throughout the community — from elected officials...
CPW: Morning fishing can resume on Eagle River above fairgrounds
The all-day fishing closures besetting Eagle County over the past two weeks were reduced to afternoon closures Wednesday as local water temperatures have begun to cool off slightly. The Eagle River closure was revised from a full-day, voluntary fishing closure to an after noon voluntary fishing closure from the Highway...
