Read on observernewspaperonline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
850wftl.com
Palm Beach County schools let back in this week- Things to know
(WEST PALM BEACH, FL)- The 2022-23 school year officially begins for Palm Beach County students and teachers this Wednesday, August 10th. Concerns over teacher and school bus driver shortages loom, however district officials say all bus routes will be covered by the start of the school year. Palm Beach school...
Temple Beth Orr in Coral Springs celebrates its 50th Anniversary with Events
In 1972, when Coral Springs had only one road in and out, 12 Jewish families started a congregation. Meeting at the Westinghouse Home Center on University Drive just north of Sample Road, their first Shabbat Service was held on August 11, 1972, with Rabbi Emanuel Schenk. They called the Congregation the Coral Springs Hebrew Congregation.
Residents, city officials weigh in on plans for a redeveloped downtown district
Oakland Park – Tensions ran high at last week’s commission meeting, as residents, community members and city officials discussed the pros and cons that would come with a new large-scale redevelopment project planned for the downtown area. During the scheduled public hearing, several individuals shared their concerns about...
Observer Newspaper Online
Deerfield Budget Workshop
A Budget Workshop will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the City Commission Chambers located at the City Hall Complex, 150 NE 2 Ave., in Deerfield Beach. A quorum of the City Commission will be physically present at the workshop, and the City will be utilizing communications media technology with some City staff participating through video conferencing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bocaratontribune.com
Former Boca Raton Mayor Passes Away at 77
Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born the youngest daughter on August 13, 1944 to Flora and Tom Slade in Baxley, Georgia. Her siblings (predeceased) were Tom Slade, Joanne Sawyer, and Flo O’Brien. She soon moved to Starke, Florida where she graduated from Bradford County High School. She graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in political science and did post graduate work at Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University. While in Jacksonville, she met her husband, John Whelchel and married in 1968. They started their family in Sanford, Florida and ultimately relocated to Boca Raton, Florida in 1978.
tamaractalk.com
Broward County Hosts Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Job Fair
Careers are about to take flight at FLA Live Arena. Broward County will host the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Job Fair at the arena on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The fair, which seeks to fill an unspecified number of airport and aviation jobs, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning New Construction Home just Minutes from Incredible Beaches in Boca Raton hits The Market at $18,995,000
The Home in Boca Raton, a stunning new contemporary residence was masterfully created to capture the most mesmerizing views of the Intracoastal waterway is now available for sale. This home located at 2909 Spanish River Rd, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call David Roberts (Phone: 561-368-8200) & Kelly Brooks (Phone: 561-255-2558) at Sanctuary Realty LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
margatetalk.com
‘We’re So Proud’: FSU Student From Coconut Creek Wins 1K Scholarship
A Florida State University student from Coconut Creek has been selected as a Do The Right Thing of Coconut Creek Scholarship Award winner. Rolner Benjamin, who graduated in 2022 from Coconut Creek High School, is the fourth and final recipient of the organization’s $1,000 scholarship awards in 2022. He received the award in recognition of his academic mentorship in high school.
IN THIS ARTICLE
First round for beach smoking ban passes
Deerfield Beach – Saying the issue is an “extremely difficult” one, commissioners decided last week to move forward with an ordinance that would ban smoking on public beaches and in parks. But the regulations may yet be tweaked. Citing what he called might be “a backlash from...
Person struck, killed by Brightline train in Boynton
BOYNTON BEACH — For the second time in five days, a person has been struck and killed by a Brightline train. While the person wasn’t immediately identified, Sunday afternoon's accident marks the 19th fatality in Palm Beach County since the commuter railway began operations in January 2018. It stopped service for 20 months...
Delray Beach Housing Authority breaks ground on affordable housing project
The Delray Beach Housing Authority and its partners broke ground Friday morning on new affordable housing.
Regalado says “hell no” to island homeless camp, threatens lawsuit
County Commissioner Raquel Regalado said Thursday she’d support legal action to revoke a property deed and reassert control of a barrier island if the City of Miami doesn’t back off a plan to put a homeless camp on Virginia Key. “I want to be on the record as a ‘hell no’ for this,” Regalado said […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Single mom forced to sleep in her car due to eviction
A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition revealed that minimum wage workers have to work 86 hours each week in order to be able to afford a one-bedroom rental home in Florida.
City Commission Discusses Heron Bay Developments, Addresses Mayoral Controversy
The Parkland city commission discussed the progress of the Heron Bay land acquisition and development at Thursday’s commission workshop, including market analyses and meetings with the North Springs Improvement District, Heron Bay Homeowners Association, and the Coral Springs City Commission. They discussed the ongoing development’s of the city’s plan...
Coral Springs Crime Update: Theft at Barnes & Noble and Burglary of Honda Dealership
This is a summary of crimes occurring between July 27 – August 2, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. Coral Springs Honda...
puplore.com
4 Best Cavapoo Breeders In Florida (FL)
Finding the most reputable and best Cavapoo breeders in Florida could be a hassle, despite the popularity of this breed. Whether it is fawn, cream, gold, chocolate, white, or chestnut, Cavapoos are fluffy, cute, and energetic little dogs that never shy away from showing their sweet nature to everyone around them.
West of Boynton, $12 million first phase of Canyon District Park comes to life
The new Canyon District Park, west of Boynton Beach, opened on Monday. Soccer enthusiasts have begun to use its three lighted multi-purpose fields for open and league play. The...
Back to School: Parents should talk to their children about safety
MIAMI - As the first bell of the new school year approaches, it's important for parents to speak with their children about school safety. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's nationwide 2019 youth risk survey of 13,677 students, one in five high school students reported being bullied on school property. Eight percent said they had been involved in a physical fight and seven percent said they had been threatened or injured with a weapon. Almost nine percent said they had not gone to school at least one day because they did not feel safe at...
Kings Point Resident Cuffed, Jailed By PBSO
Fourth Arrest, According To Palm Beach County Jail. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s another arrest for another resident of senior living community Kings Point in Delray Beach. Edwin Hall of Brittany G was taken into custody in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
'We all came together and got through it': 5 Lakeside Medical residents prevail through pandemic
BELLE GLADE — The 10th class of family doctors to graduate from Lakeside Medical Center didn't merely survive three years of medical residency. It prevailed through the coronavirus pandemic. The five doctors who completed their work in June at Palm Beach County's only public hospital saw first-hand how COVID-19...
Comments / 0