Deerfield Beach, FL

Palm Beach County schools let back in this week- Things to know

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL)- The 2022-23 school year officially begins for Palm Beach County students and teachers this Wednesday, August 10th. Concerns over teacher and school bus driver shortages loom, however district officials say all bus routes will be covered by the start of the school year. Palm Beach school...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Deerfield Budget Workshop

A Budget Workshop will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the City Commission Chambers located at the City Hall Complex, 150 NE 2 Ave., in Deerfield Beach. A quorum of the City Commission will be physically present at the workshop, and the City will be utilizing communications media technology with some City staff participating through video conferencing.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Deerfield Beach, FL
Deerfield Beach, FL
Former Boca Raton Mayor Passes Away at 77

Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born the youngest daughter on August 13, 1944 to Flora and Tom Slade in Baxley, Georgia. Her siblings (predeceased) were Tom Slade, Joanne Sawyer, and Flo O’Brien. She soon moved to Starke, Florida where she graduated from Bradford County High School. She graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in political science and did post graduate work at Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University. While in Jacksonville, she met her husband, John Whelchel and married in 1968. They started their family in Sanford, Florida and ultimately relocated to Boca Raton, Florida in 1978.
BOCA RATON, FL
Stunning New Construction Home just Minutes from Incredible Beaches in Boca Raton hits The Market at $18,995,000

The Home in Boca Raton, a stunning new contemporary residence was masterfully created to capture the most mesmerizing views of the Intracoastal waterway is now available for sale. This home located at 2909 Spanish River Rd, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call David Roberts (Phone: 561-368-8200) & Kelly Brooks (Phone: 561-255-2558) at Sanctuary Realty LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
‘We’re So Proud’: FSU Student From Coconut Creek Wins 1K Scholarship

A Florida State University student from Coconut Creek has been selected as a Do The Right Thing of Coconut Creek Scholarship Award winner. Rolner Benjamin, who graduated in 2022 from Coconut Creek High School, is the fourth and final recipient of the organization’s $1,000 scholarship awards in 2022. He received the award in recognition of his academic mentorship in high school.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
First round for beach smoking ban passes

Deerfield Beach – Saying the issue is an “extremely difficult” one, commissioners decided last week to move forward with an ordinance that would ban smoking on public beaches and in parks. But the regulations may yet be tweaked. Citing what he called might be “a backlash from...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
4 Best Cavapoo Breeders In Florida (FL)

Finding the most reputable and best Cavapoo breeders in Florida could be a hassle, despite the popularity of this breed. Whether it is fawn, cream, gold, chocolate, white, or chestnut, Cavapoos are fluffy, cute, and energetic little dogs that never shy away from showing their sweet nature to everyone around them.
FLORIDA STATE
Back to School: Parents should talk to their children about safety

MIAMI - As the first bell of the new school year approaches, it's important for parents to speak with their children about school safety. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's nationwide 2019 youth risk survey of 13,677 students, one in five high school students reported being bullied on school property. Eight percent said they had been involved in a physical fight and seven percent said they had been threatened or injured with a weapon. Almost nine percent said they had not gone to school at least one day because they did not feel safe at...
MIAMI, FL
Kings Point Resident Cuffed, Jailed By PBSO

Fourth Arrest, According To Palm Beach County Jail. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s another arrest for another resident of senior living community Kings Point in Delray Beach. Edwin Hall of Brittany G was taken into custody in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL

