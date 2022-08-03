Read on www.kingsburyjournal.com
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
dakotanewsnow.com
Scheels holds dock diving competition for dogs at Hunt Expo
A Walk to Remember aims to help grieving families honor and remember lost children. Former Sioux Falls Mayor concerned about gun violence in Sioux Falls. "You are on the front line when the bullets start flying and stop flying; you and your people will be responsible for responding," said Knobe.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: August 7th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s another day of fun at the fair during the Sioux Empire Fair in Sioux Falls. Today’s activities at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds include a Pioneer Lane church service at 9 a.m., carnival rides open at noon, a kids pedal pull at 1 p.m., and 38 Special with American Scarecrows performing in the grandstand at 8 p.m. Admission to the fair is $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for ages 5 and under.
nwestiowa.com
Kids yoga strikes balance in Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—The whole mindfulness aspect wasn’t a big part of it, but come on, it’s yoga for little kids. “If you think I’m going to get them into meditations and poses for 45 minutes, it’s not going to happen,” said instructor Julie McCarty. “Keeping kids entertained is half the battle, and if you can get a little bit of yoga in there, that’s great.”
KELOLAND TV
Record-breaking rainfall; Grand opening makes a big splash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls has already broken the record for one-day rain total… and it’s not even lunchtime. Lincoln County authorities...
KELOLAND TV
‘I just love it out here’: Bikers head to rally
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed an increase in motorcycles rolling through KELOLAND. The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is officially underway in the Black Hills. It’s another day on the road for Erik Garza and his brother. The motorcyclists are on a journey west to the Sturgis...
KELOLAND TV
Fraud cases chip away at organic food integrity
Trey Wharton of Sioux Falls has made numerous sacrifices in his life in order to maintain a healthful lifestyle centered around a vegan diet and consistent consumption of organic foods. To afford organic products that are sometimes double or triple the cost of conventionally grown foods, Wharton works two jobs,...
KELOLAND TV
Winners of Sioux Falls a 100 mile/day challenge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken announced this year’s winners of his one-hundred miles in a hundred-day fitness challenge. It doesn’t matter if you walked, rode a bike, ran or swam… the goal was to go 100 miles in 100 days.
KELOLAND TV
Dry spell brings uptick in lawn watering complaints
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — This weekend’s forecast of rain can’t come soon enough for homeowners in KELOLAND trying to revive their brown lawns. The City of Sioux Falls has seen an uptick in people watering for multiple days in a row, in violation of the city’s lawn watering restrictions.
KELOLAND TV
Closet sale supports local women
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Your outfits can help you feel confident at work or just throughout your day. Friday and Saturday you have a chance to freshen up your wardrobe and support a good cause at the same time. The Dress for Success Closet sale is underway this...
KELOLAND TV
Bikers on a budget
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s not just gas prices that Sturgis rally-goers have to consider as they make their way west. We find out what thrifty bikers are doing to stay ahead of inflation. Cash and credit rule the road when you’re heading to the Sturgis Motorcycle...
Life saving tool for overdose epidemic illegal in SD
Fentanyl testing strips can save lives and several states have legalized them in recent years. However, they are still illegal in South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
TJ Maxx is coming to Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings’s shoppers will soon have another option for buying accessories and clothes. From restaurants and hotels to stores over the years Brookings has welcomed a lot of new businesses to town. TJ Maxx is the latest store to make the move. “This was actually...
kelo.com
Sunday morning rain was a record breaker in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls saw record-breaking rain this morning, receiving the most rain in one day ever before many people had even had breakfast. The previous record for August 7th was set in 1938. The all-time daily rainfall record, for any time of year, at the airport was 4.59 inches on August 1, 1975. Today’s date is now the record to beat for a single day, the month of August, or on any date with a total of 5.41 inches.
Sioux Falls Little League season comes to a close
WHITESTOWN, Ind. (KELO) – After leading 4-1 in the 6th and final inning of Friday’s matchup against Missouri, the South Dakota Little League team would ultimately lose by a final of 5-4… making Saturday’s matchup against Minnesota a win or go home scenario. They would dig themselves quite the hole after falling behind 4-0 in […]
kelo.com
South Dakota firefighters released from Nebraska fire; ordered to assist with fires in Texas
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings Fire Department had a crew at the Carter Canyon fire this week in western Nebraska. Brush 2 and crew were released from the fire and immediately ordered by the Texas A&M Forest Service, along with a Ft. Pierre engine to assist fire departments there.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation announce closing dates for outdoor pools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation announces staggered closing dates for its outdoor aquatic facilities as the 2022 summer season wraps up. Friday, Aug. 12Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center and McKennan Wading Pool. Sun. Aug. 14Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center and Kuehn Pool. Sun....
wdayradionow.com
Lady A cancels several North Dakota performances, including Fargo show
(Fargo, ND) -- Lady A is canceling concerts in Fargo, Minot and Sioux Falls, as well as the rest of its 2022 Fall tour. A message from the band said that Charles Kelley would be working on his sobriety. "Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Dakota News Now First Alert Forecast for Saturday Night, August 6th
kelo.com
Sioux Empire Fair underway; Dell Rapids native opening act tonight in the grandstand
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Empire Fair is underway. Grandstand entertainment tonight is country act, Justin Moore. The opening act for the show is Dell Rapids native, Julie Eddy. 38 Special will be the grandstand act on Sunday. A reminder of the curfew at the fair. In...
Several animals killed in South Dakota barn fire
Multiple agencies responded to a Thursday morning barn fire in Brookings.
