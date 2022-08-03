ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dell Rapids, SD

Comments / 0

 

dakotanewsnow.com

Scheels holds dock diving competition for dogs at Hunt Expo

A Walk to Remember aims to help grieving families honor and remember lost children. Former Sioux Falls Mayor concerned about gun violence in Sioux Falls. "You are on the front line when the bullets start flying and stop flying; you and your people will be responsible for responding," said Knobe.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: August 7th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s another day of fun at the fair during the Sioux Empire Fair in Sioux Falls. Today’s activities at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds include a Pioneer Lane church service at 9 a.m., carnival rides open at noon, a kids pedal pull at 1 p.m., and 38 Special with American Scarecrows performing in the grandstand at 8 p.m. Admission to the fair is $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for ages 5 and under.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Kids yoga strikes balance in Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY—The whole mindfulness aspect wasn’t a big part of it, but come on, it’s yoga for little kids. “If you think I’m going to get them into meditations and poses for 45 minutes, it’s not going to happen,” said instructor Julie McCarty. “Keeping kids entertained is half the battle, and if you can get a little bit of yoga in there, that’s great.”
ROCK VALLEY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Record-breaking rainfall; Grand opening makes a big splash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls has already broken the record for one-day rain total… and it’s not even lunchtime. Lincoln County authorities...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
City
Dell Rapids, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘I just love it out here’: Bikers head to rally

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed an increase in motorcycles rolling through KELOLAND. The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is officially underway in the Black Hills. It’s another day on the road for Erik Garza and his brother. The motorcyclists are on a journey west to the Sturgis...
HARTFORD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fraud cases chip away at organic food integrity

Trey Wharton of Sioux Falls has made numerous sacrifices in his life in order to maintain a healthful lifestyle centered around a vegan diet and consistent consumption of organic foods. To afford organic products that are sometimes double or triple the cost of conventionally grown foods, Wharton works two jobs,...
KELOLAND TV

Winners of Sioux Falls a 100 mile/day challenge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken announced this year’s winners of his one-hundred miles in a hundred-day fitness challenge. It doesn’t matter if you walked, rode a bike, ran or swam… the goal was to go 100 miles in 100 days.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Dry spell brings uptick in lawn watering complaints

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — This weekend’s forecast of rain can’t come soon enough for homeowners in KELOLAND trying to revive their brown lawns. The City of Sioux Falls has seen an uptick in people watering for multiple days in a row, in violation of the city’s lawn watering restrictions.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Closet sale supports local women

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Your outfits can help you feel confident at work or just throughout your day. Friday and Saturday you have a chance to freshen up your wardrobe and support a good cause at the same time. The Dress for Success Closet sale is underway this...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bikers on a budget

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s not just gas prices that Sturgis rally-goers have to consider as they make their way west. We find out what thrifty bikers are doing to stay ahead of inflation. Cash and credit rule the road when you’re heading to the Sturgis Motorcycle...
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

TJ Maxx is coming to Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings’s shoppers will soon have another option for buying accessories and clothes. From restaurants and hotels to stores over the years Brookings has welcomed a lot of new businesses to town. TJ Maxx is the latest store to make the move. “This was actually...
BROOKINGS, SD
kelo.com

Sunday morning rain was a record breaker in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls saw record-breaking rain this morning, receiving the most rain in one day ever before many people had even had breakfast. The previous record for August 7th was set in 1938. The all-time daily rainfall record, for any time of year, at the airport was 4.59 inches on August 1, 1975. Today’s date is now the record to beat for a single day, the month of August, or on any date with a total of 5.41 inches.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Sioux Falls Little League season comes to a close

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (KELO) – After leading 4-1 in the 6th and final inning of Friday’s matchup against Missouri, the South Dakota Little League team would ultimately lose by a final of 5-4… making Saturday’s matchup against Minnesota a win or go home scenario. They would dig themselves quite the hole after falling behind 4-0 in […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation announce closing dates for outdoor pools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation announces staggered closing dates for its outdoor aquatic facilities as the 2022 summer season wraps up. Friday, Aug. 12Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center and McKennan Wading Pool. Sun. Aug. 14Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center and Kuehn Pool. Sun....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Dakota News Now First Alert Forecast for Saturday Night, August 6th

SIOUX FALLS, SD

