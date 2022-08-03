New coffee shop in Lac Du Flambeau attracts heavy traffic

Read on www.wjfw.com
Related
WJFW-TV
Northwoods Car & Boat Show
THREE LAKES, Wis (WJFW) - The Eagle River Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star: Car and Boat show annually brings hundreds of people from around the Northwoods to show off of course what else but Cars and Boats. Carl Wussow, the show's director, spoke about what the event is about. “It...
WJFW-TV
Fundraiser at Lanny's Fireside
CONOVER, Wis (WJFW) - Conover's Lanny's Fireside hosted a summer Pig Roast today to benefit the Conover Sno-Buddies snowmobile trails. Patrons enjoyed some good food, tasty drinks and some fun with their paddle raffles and much more. Lanny’s owner Lanny Studdard spoke about what the event is about. “This...
WJFW-TV
45th Arbor Vitae fireman's picnic and summerfest welcomes locals
ARBOR VITAE, Wis. (WJFW) - Cars and trucks filled the lot at the Arbor Vitae Fire Department for the 45th annual Fireman's Picnic & Summerfest on Saturday. The afternoon rain did not limit the turnout. The weekend long event kicked off several events and competitions, including the lawn mower races,...
WJFW-TV
Pine Lake Park Updates 8-4-22
Committee in Pine Lake proceeding with park updates. RHINELANDER- When it comes to playing at the park, Diana Harris has her hands full. Luckily,…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJFW-TV
Antique Boat & Motor Show cruises in Tomahawk
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Since Tuesday, the Northwoods Chapter of the Antique Outboard Motor Club has held its annual Antique Boat and Motor show. With a new toy motor display, and a boat parade ahead of the Kwahamot waterski show, their show has been well received by the public. “This...
WJFW-TV
WI Lawn Mower Racing Association brings tournament back to Arbor Vitae
ARBOR VITAE, Wis. (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Lawn Mower Racing Association welcomed racers to another year of competition at the Arbor Vitae Fireman's Picnic and Summerfest. With eleven classes of racers, the tournament welcomed all ages to get behind the wheel - from 6 to 70 years old. Its one...
WJFW-TV
AWI Open House
EAGLE RIVER, Wis (WJFW) - Wisconsin’s Advanced Welding Institute held an open house in Eagle River on Friday. Caleb Hansen, an Instructor at AWI spoke about what the school has to offer. “AWI is a post secondary school or vocational school. We train students to weld, I mean it's...
Police cite dog owner who left animal in vehicle for more than an hour
The Rhinelander Police Department is reminding animal owners that they will be fined if they put their pets in danger by leaving them unattended in a hot vehicle. The department posted a photo on Facebook of a visibly struggling animal that they say was left in a vehicle for more than an hour – along with a copy of the $326.50 citation the owner received.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 dead in Minocqua boat crash
A Minocqua man died early Saturday after he crashed his boat into a bridge, police said. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Jacob Kozey, of Minocqua. According to a press release issued by Minocqua Police Officer Michael Czlapinski, emergency crews and officers responded at about 12:49 a.m. Saturday to a 911 call reporting the crash, which happened on Lake Minocqua under the U.S. Hwy. 51 bridge. Kozey was flown to Aspirus Wausau Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
WSAW
Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Police Department said a 34-year-old man died after a boat crash on Lake Minocqua early Saturday morning. Police were called just before 12:50 a.m. for a boat that had crashed under the Highway 51 bridge. Police said 34-year-old Jacob Kozey was driving the boat...
wxpr.org
Rainbow dam maintenance requires bridge closure, detour around County Highway D
If your route takes you over the Rainbow Flowage Dam in Oneida County, you’re going to want to give yourself more time starting Monday morning. The Wisconsin Valley Improvement Company has been doing routine maintenance on the dam for the last two construction seasons. To finish the project, the...
WJFW-TV
Vilas County continues broadband expansion with fiber optic cable installation
ARBOR VITAE- Bill Niemuth doesn’t think 10 years was that long ago. But in terms of how far broadband access has come, it feels like a century. “There’s no comparison," said Niemuth. "We are growing by leaps and bounds.”. What used to be a place where good service...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Victim identified in fatal garage explosion
Police have identified the man killed Monday in an explosion near Rhinelander as 34-year-old Jared Houg. The explosion, in the town of Crescent, was reported at about 7:25 p.m. Monday by a 911 caller. Police say Houg died from injuries related to the explosion, which happened while he was making fireworks in his garage.
whby.com
Appleton woman killed in Winnebago County crash
WINCHESTER, Wis–One person is dead following a crash in Winnebago County. A pickup truck heading south on Highway 45 lost control at the off-ramp to Highway 10 in the town of Winchester around 9:20 this (Thursday) morning and rolled several times. The 49-year old Appleton woman driving was thrown...
Helicopter paged to Hwy. 17 motorcycle crash scene
A medical helicopter has been paged to the scene of a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 17 near Merrill, while a portion of the highway remains closed to traffic as of 3:50 p.m. Wednesday. The crash was reported at 3:13 p.m. with blockage in both the northbound and southbound lanes of...
merrillfotonews.com
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
07/26/2022 a Deputy was assigned to investigate a complaint of damage to property . It was reported to the Sheriff’s Office that a 39-year-old Merrill man intentionally dug up a telephone box that was on his property, which is located on Swede Rd. in the Town of Merrill. The box was owned by Frontier Phone Company, and the damage disrupted phone services in the area. The report, with a request for charges of criminal damage to property and theft, will be sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
One dead in Rhinelander-area explosion, investigation underway
The Marathon County Bomb Squad is one of multiple agencies that responded Monday to an explosion that left one person dead near Rhinelander. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department issued the following release on Tuesday:. On August 1, 2022 at approximately 7:25 PM, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center...
WJFW-TV
Lakeland Union Star Kristina Ouimette Prepares for Sophomore Season
MINOCQUA, WISC. (WJFW)- Kristina Ouimette, daughter of WBCA Hall of Famer Melissa Ouimette, received her 7th offer to play D-1 college basketball on Thursday. She's only a sophomore, and with her teammate and sister Julianna by her side, Kristina is poised to have a breakout season this year. “So physically,...
Comments / 0