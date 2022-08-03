Lebanon Clears Ship Accused Of Carrying Stolen Ukrainian Grain For Departure

Israel launched multiple air strikes on Gaza on August 5, in another eruption of open warfare between Israel and Palestinian militants. The latest attacks come just over a year after hundreds were killed in an intense period of conflict in the territory. Israel announced its missile strikes were targeting military leaders of the al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad militant organisation in Gaza. Israel alleged Islamic Jihad forces were making “threatening movements” near the Israeli border. Israel’s strikes killed two key leaders of Islamic Jihad in Gaza and severely damaged its military capabilities. Palestinian Islamic Jihad responded by...

