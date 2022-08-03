Lebanon Clears Ship Accused Of Carrying Stolen Ukrainian Grain For Departure

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
Russia-Ukraine war: UN secretary general calls for inspectors to be allowed access to nuclear plant as Russia readies for southern offensive – live
Guterres says attacks on nuclear plant “suicidal” and urges access to the site; Putin’s troops are trying to gain full control of the Donbas region of east Ukraine
Russia Dismissed 6 Commanders Due To Army's 'Poor Performance' In Ukraine: UK Intel
Russia has dismissed six commanders due to their "poor performance" in the war in Ukraine, according to British intelligence. As per the British intelligence update published Sunday, the dismissed commanders included General-Colonel Aleksandr Chayko of the Eastern Military District; General-Colonel Aleksandr Zhuravlev of the Western Military District; General Aleksandr Vladimirovich Dvornikov, who was given overall command over the invasion; and General Gennady Valeryevich Zhidko of the Southern Grouping of Forces.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
More Ukraine grain sets sail as new strike hits nuclear site
Four more ships loaded with grain set off from Ukrainian ports on Sunday, as Moscow and Kyiv blamed each other for a new strike at a Russian-occupied nuclear plant. Ukrainian state nuclear energy company Enerhoatom, however, said the "Russian occupiers once again fired rockets at the nuclear power plant (and) its host town, Enerhodar".
Amid death and destruction, the latest conflict in Gaza highlights the depths of its humanitarian crisis
Israel launched multiple air strikes on Gaza on August 5, in another eruption of open warfare between Israel and Palestinian militants. The latest attacks come just over a year after hundreds were killed in an intense period of conflict in the territory. Israel announced its missile strikes were targeting military leaders of the al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad militant organisation in Gaza. Israel alleged Islamic Jihad forces were making “threatening movements” near the Israeli border. Israel’s strikes killed two key leaders of Islamic Jihad in Gaza and severely damaged its military capabilities. Palestinian Islamic Jihad responded by...
China extends threatening military exercises against Taiwan
BEIJING (AP) — China said Monday it was extending threatening military exercises surrounding Taiwan that have disrupted shipping and air traffic and substantially raised concerns about the potential for conflict in a region crucial to global trade. The exercises would include anti-submarine drills, apparently targeting U.S. support for Taiwan...
Hungary tries to unlock funds frozen amid EU disciplinary process
Viktor Orbán has sent a top official to Brussels in effort to obtain Covid recovery funds worth billions of euros as deadline nears
China continues military drills around Taiwan
China carried out fresh military drills around Taiwan Monday, Beijing said, defying calls for it to end its largest-ever exercises encircling the democratic island in the wake of a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. China then Monday said they were ongoing, reporting "the eastern theatre of the Chinese People's Liberation Army continued to carry out practical joint exercises and training in the sea and airspace around Taiwan island."
Taiwan Tension Underscores Importance Of Philippines-U.S. Ties, Says Marcos
The volatile geopolitical situation and fallout from U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan underlines the importance of the U.S.-Philippines relationship, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Saturday. Marcos, meeting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the presidential palace in Manila, said his visit was timely, but...
China's Military Drills Near Taiwan Disrupt Key Shipping Lanes
China's military exercises in the waters around Taiwan have prompted some ships to navigate around the Taiwan Strait and give the island a wide berth, disrupting key trading routes for cargo and commodities sailing around the world, analysts said. Angered by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to...
