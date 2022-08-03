ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Troopers: Drunk woman drove golf cart on Florida highway

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — A woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey in a bag was arrested for driving a golf cart on Florida’s busiest interstate while drunk, according to an arrest report.

The 58-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night on the shoulder of Interstate 95. She is now facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly intoxication in a public place and resisting an officer without violence.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a semitruck driver spotted the woman driving in the golf cart in the center lane of Interstate 95 in Brevard County, which is the heart of Florida's Space Coast. The truck driver “advised she observed the driver of the golf cart passing out while driving," the report said.

The truck driver used her semi to steer the golf cart to the shoulder of the interstate, troopers said.

Once on the shoulder, the truck driver grabbed the keys to the golf cart as the woman tried to drive away. Once troopers arrived at the scene, the woman started arguing with them and insisted she needed her bag. Inside the bag, troopers found an open bottle of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire Whiskey, authorities said.

Interstate 95, which stretches up and down the East Coast, is Florida's busiest interstate highway, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Navy: North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — The U.S. Navy says that a North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. A search effort near Helsinki, Finland, was called off earlier in the week.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Titusville, FL
Brevard County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
County
Brevard County, FL
City
Golf, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Wisconsin firefighters rescue worker who fell into concrete mixer

VIENNA, Wis. — Wisconsin firefighters rescued a maintenance worker who was stuck in the drum of a concrete mixing truck, authorities said. The man fell into the empty drum while doing work in Vienna, located about 85 miles west of Milwaukee, WMTV reported. There was no concrete in the drum but it was spinning when the man tumbled into the mixer on Monday at about 9:30 p.m. CDT, the television station reported.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Cart#Interstate 95#Interstate Highway#Florida Highway Patrol#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

‘She chose to leave’: School bus driver flees scene after hitting teenager on bicycle, police say

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — Police are investigating after a school bus hit a teenager and then left the scene before officers could respond. The Pennsauken Township Police Department said in a news release that the teenager was riding a bicycle when he was hit by the bus. The teenager was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for what police said were “minor injuries.”
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
WSOC Charlotte

Report: Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor in 2020 probe

LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — The Michigan Attorney General's office is asking that a special prosecutor investigate whether the Republican candidate for state attorney general and others should be charged in connection with an effort to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election, according to published reports.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
103K+
Followers
115K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy