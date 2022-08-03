Read on www.gamespot.com
Netflix’s Sandman: Every Major Change From Comic Book To Screen
The Sandman has seen a few clever tweaks and changes to make Neil Gaiman’s masterpiece suitable for the small screen. Netflix's adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s classic comic series The Sandman is finally upon us. After years in development hell, the dream lord Morpheus (Tom Sturridge) takes to the screen in a 10-episode run that covers the first 16 issues of the comic.
Discovery Plus Lands CNN Original Content
With the announcement that HBO Max will greenlight fewer scripted shows and started axing DC projects including the highly-anticipated Batgirl movie, Discovery+ revealed today that original CNN shows will be headed towards its streaming service on August 19. These programs were all once on HBO Max, prior to the short-lived existence of the CNN+ streaming service.
Netflix's The Sandman Review - What Dreams May Come
When it comes to cult classic comic book series, very few stand above Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, which featured art by a laundry list of artists like Sam Kieth, Mike Dringenberg, Jill Thompson, and Michael Zulli to name a few. It wasn't quite an anthology series, but it frequently spun out into unique one-off stories. It wasn't exactly a superhero comic, either, but it did exist within the DC Universe and frequently intersected with it--often in the most unexpected ways. The end result was something weird and wonderful that quickly became a deeply beloved part of comic book history. Now, more than 20 years after its original publication, The Sandman has finally been adapted to live-action by Warner Bros. and Netflix. The road to get here has been long, with the project entering and exiting various stages of production with different creatives at the helm for almost as long as the comic series itself has existed. So to say expectations--and anxiety--around the final result of such a protracted effort are high would be putting it lightly.
27 Popular TV Shows That Went So Downhill, People Quit Midway Through
Just when things were getting good, these shows dropped the ball.
Marvel's Voices Infinity Comic #10 - Young Avengers Part 6
Young Avengers reaches its big finale! It’s Iron Lad vs. Doom in a fight to answer the Marvel Universe’s most burning question: Who do you love?
Seth Rogen's Ninja Turtles Movie Has A Title: Are You Ready For Mutant Mayhem?
It's been over a year since we learned Seth Rogen was rebooting the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with his longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg. Now, we know exactly what day that animated film will come out and what it's called. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits theaters on August 4, 2023--exactly one year from today.
Fallen Tear: The Ascension Adds JRPG Elements To Its Metroidvania Format For A More Story-Driven Take On The Genre
Fallen Tear: The Ascension is the debut title for Winter Crew, a Philippines-based studio. The upcoming metroidvania takes inspiration from its creators' culture, featuring 2D art, fully-voiced characters, and a story-driven adventure based on Southeast Asian folklore. As seen in Fallen Tear's new gameplay trailer, the main characters also take plenty of inspiration from Fullmetal Alchemist's Seven Deadly Sins--aka, the best characters in the manga/anime--with protagonist Hira's appearance and abilities being notably based on best boy Greed.
Why Prey Gives The Predator A Horrifying Primal Redesign
When Prey arrives on Hulu on August 5, fans will notice some big changes to the Predator (Yaujta) design. It may be a surprise to those watching, and the alien hunter's look was certainly a surprise to the cast as well. However, there's a reason for all of this. While...
Berserk of Gluttony #7 - The Sins of Wrath
Fate finally locates Myne in Hausen, the domain of which he is lord and protector. It has always been Fate’s aim to save Myne from herself, but now the alternative comes at too high a cost to bear: should Fate fail to rescue his errant companion, the mysterious Libra threatens to rain destruction on everything he holds dear. But Fate will have to overcome more than Myne in the depths of Hausen—he’ll have to face the darkness of her past and the truth of their forsaken world.
Warner Bros. Discovery Reports 92.1 Million Subscribers In First Quarter Since Merger
In its first quarter as a merged entity, Warner Bros. Discovery has posted a domestic loss of 300,000 subscribers but an international gain of 2 million--bringing the media and entertainment conglomerate's total subscriber count for Q2 to 92.1 million. That figure includes both HBO Max and Discovery+ subscribers, plus the HBO app.
Lady Gaga Confirmed To Star In Joker 2
Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in Joker 2 by posting a musical teaser to Twitter. She is rumored to be playing Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Joker. This week it was also announced that Joker: Folie à deux will be arriving in theaters on August 4, 2024. Joker 2's subtitle translates as either "folly of two" or "madness shared by two." It's a reference to a medical term for a mental disorder shared by two people, or a shared delusional disorder--or possibly hallucinations transmitted from one individual to another. Starting earlier this summer, it was rumored that Lady Gaga would be joining the film--and that Joker 2 could be a musical. Lady Gaga's tweet confirms the former, but not the latter fact--though with her in place, it's certainly plausible that the Joker's next outing could be musical.
Iron Man #22 - Unknown Variables
Tony Stark has worked hard to pull himself up by his iron bootstraps, and after a few detours, he finally tracks down his old friend and employee Vic Martinelli…only to find he’s arrived too late and Vic’s been murdered. Before a guilt-ridden Tony can get a bead on why, he’s attacked by Vic’s assailant…THE TITANIUM MAN. In the battle, he learns the sinister plot goes deeper. The Titanium Man is working for those even more mysterious, and Vic was killed because he’d gotten possession of THE MANDARIN’S RINGS. Tony flies overseas to Asia and headlong into a cloak of conspiracy, hell-bent on tracking down the rings of his most fearsome adversary, desperate to stop them from falling into the wrong hands. But at what cost? What is Tony Stark willing to sacrifice in order to stop the Mandarin’s power returning, wielded by the hands of a new – and possibly unsuspecting – acolyte? Iron Man is about to go hard. He’s about to buddy up with criminals. And he’s about to go…stealth.
Sherlock Holmes The Awakened | Reveal Trailer | PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch.
Sherlock Holmes The Awakened is a Cthulhu meets Sherlock Holmes detective horror adventure. The game acts as a continuation of young Sherlock’s story with Holmes and Watson undertaking their first major case together.
MultiVersus Season 1 And Rick And Morty See An Indefinite Delay
MultiVersus' season one has been delayed to an as-of-yet unconfirmed date, as well as the game's next character Morty. Season one of the Super Smash Bros. inspired, Warner Bros. IP-filled platformer was meant to kick off next Tuesday, August 9, and was meant to introduce Morty of Rick and Morty fame into the roster. Rick was almost meant to join some time during season one, but obviously will likely also be delayed.
Datamined Music May Reveal Future Mario Kart 8 DLC Circuits
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe placeholder music files have been discovered following the latest update which could be hinting at the future Booster Course Pass DLC circuits. but the findings were posted to YouTube by BL--via VGC--and it seems that they correspond to music tracks from classic Mario Kart games. You...
"Impossible" Halo 2 No-Deaths LASO Challenge Finally Has Its Winner
A $20,000 Halo 2 challenge issued by streamer and YouTuber MoistCr1tikal has finally been completed, with streamer Jervalin claiming the bounty. Earlier this summer, MoistCr1tikal offered $5,000 to anyone who could conquer what he called "the hardest challenge in all of gaming." That challenge? Complete Halo 2 solo, on legendary difficulty, with all of the game's difficulty-adding skulls turned on, without dying a single time. Though the feat surely has been accomplished by someone, somewhere, since the game's 2004 launch, there is no video record of it having ever been done, which is why MoistCr1tikal's challenge also stipulated the entire ordeal needed to be streamed live on YouTube or Twitch to qualify. When nobody stepped up to the plate for three weeks, MoistCr1tikal raised the bounty up to $20,000 for the first person to accomplish the deed.
Tactics Ogre: Reborn Preorders Listed Ahead Of November 11 Launch
Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a radically updated version of the iconic tactical RPG. It’s slated to launch on November 11 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC and will bring some big changes with it--such as voiced cutscenes, new graphics, and a reworked soundtrack. A few different editions are now available for preorder, and longtime fans might want to consider picking up the Digital Premium edition available on PlayStation and PC.
Hot Drop: Apex Legends' Battle Passes Have Fun Narrative Implications
Hot Drop is GameSpot's weekly Apex Legends column, in which Jordan Ramée takes a closer look at Respawn's battle royale to provide additional insight into the game's evolution, as well as dive deeper into its episodic storytelling and characters. Most aspects of Apex Legends contribute to the game's story--character...
Jetpack Joyride 2 Is Not An Endless Runner
The original Jetpack Joyride released in 2011 and was a huge mobile hit for developer Halfbrick, who was already enjoying a great deal of success with 2010's Fruit Ninja. The game was ported to many platforms, including PlayStation consoles, and was still receiving updates as recently as a month ago. Even for hits, sequels are not inevitable in the world of mobile games, as most of them are treated as ongoing platforms, but more than a year ago, Halfbrick surprise announced Jetpack Joyride 2… and then it disappeared.
