ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

We found some strange radio sources in a distant galaxy cluster. They're making us rethink what we thought we knew.

By Christopher Riseley
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OjSzR_0h3ZHjbj00
The colliding cluster Abell 3266 as seen across the electromagnetic spectrum, using data from ASKAP and the ATCA (red/orange/yellow colours), XMM-Newton (blue) and the Dark Energy Survey (background map). (Image credit: Christopher Riseley (Università di Bologna),)

This article was originally published at The Conversation. (opens in new tab) The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights.

Christopher Riseley (opens in new tab)

, Research Fellow, Università di Bologna

Tessa Vernstrom (opens in new tab), Senior research fellow, The University of Western Australia

The universe is littered with galaxy clusters — huge structures piled up at the intersections of the cosmic web (opens in new tab). A single cluster can span millions of light-years across and be made up of hundreds, or even thousands, of galaxies.

However, these galaxies represent only a few percent of a cluster's total mass. About 80% of it is dark matter, and the rest is a hot plasma "soup": gas heated to above 10,000,000 degrees Celsius and interwoven with weak magnetic fields.

We and our international team of colleagues have identified a series of rarely observed radio objects — a radio relic, a radio halo and fossil radio emission — within a particularly dynamic galaxy cluster called Abell 3266. They defy existing theories about both the origins of such objects and their characteristics.

Relics, haloes and fossils

Galaxy clusters allow us to study a broad range of rich processes — including magnetism and plasma physics — in environments we can't recreate in our labs.

When clusters collide with each other, huge amounts of energy are put into the particles of the hot plasma, generating radio emission. And this emission comes in a variety of shapes and sizes.

"Radio relics" are one example. They are arc-shaped and sit towards a cluster's outskirts, powered by shockwaves travelling through the plasma, which cause a jump in density or pressure, and energize the particles. An example of a shockwave on Earth is the sonic boom that happens when an aircraft breaks the sound barrier.

"Radio haloes" are irregular sources that lie towards the cluster's center. They're powered by turbulence in the hot plasma, which gives energy to the particles. We know both haloes and relics are generated by collisions between galaxy clusters — yet many of their gritty details remain elusive.

Then there are "fossil" radio sources. These are the radio leftovers from the death of a supermassive black hole at the center of a radio galaxy.

When they're in action, black holes shoot huge jets of plasma (opens in new tab) far out beyond the galaxy itself. As they run out of fuel and shut off, the jets begin to dissipate. The remnants are what we detect as radio fossils.

Abell 3266

Our new paper (opens in new tab), published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, presents a highly detailed study of a galaxy cluster called Abell 3266.

This is a particularly dynamic and messy colliding system around 800 million light-years away. It has all the hallmarks of a system that should be host to relics and haloes — yet none had been detected until recently.

Following up on work conducted using the Murchison Widefield Array (opens in new tab) earlier this year (opens in new tab), we used new data from the ASKAP radio telescope (opens in new tab) and the Australia Telescope Compact Array (opens in new tab) (ATCA) to see Abell 3266 in more detail.

Our data paint a complex picture. You can see this in the lead image: yellow colors show features where energy input is active. The blue haze represents the hot plasma, captured at X-ray wavelengths.

Redder colors show features that are only visible at lower frequencies. This means these objects are older and have less energy. Either they have lost a lot of energy over time, or they never had much to begin with.

The radio relic is visible in red near the bottom of the image (see below for a zoom). And our data here reveal particular features that have never been seen before in a relic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IUcUK_0h3ZHjbj00
The 'wrong-way' relic in Abell 3266 is shown here with yellow/orange/red colours representing the radio brightness. (Image credit: Christopher Riseley, using data from ASKAP, ATCA, XMM-Newton and the Dark Energy Survey))

Its concave shape is also unusual, earning it the catchy moniker of a "wrong-way" relic. Overall, our data break our understanding of how relics are generated, and we’re still working to decipher the complex physics behind these radio objects.

Ancient remnants of a supermassive black hole

The radio fossil, seen towards the upper right of the lead image (and also below), is very faint and red, indicating it is ancient. We believe this radio emission originally came from the galaxy at the lower left, with a central black hole that has long been switched off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GAqGv_0h3ZHjbj00
The radio fossil in Abell 3266 is shown here with red colors and contours depicting the radio brightness measured by ASKAP, and blue colors showing the hot plasma. The cyan arrow points to the galaxy we think once powered the fossil (Image credit: Christopher Riseley, using data from ASKAP, XMM-Newton and the Dark Energy Survey)

Our best physical models simply can’t fit the data. This reveals gaps in our understanding of how these sources evolve — gaps that we're working to fill.

Finally, using a clever algorithm, we de-focused the lead image to look for very faint emission that's invisible at high resolution, unearthing the first detection of a radio halo in Abell 3266 (see below).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UoUGx_0h3ZHjbj00
The radio halo in Abell 3266 is shown here with red colors and contours depicting the radio brightness measured by ASKAP, and blue colors showing the hot plasma. The dashed cyan curve marks the outer limits of the radio halo. (Image credit: Christopher Riseley, using data from ASKAP, XMM-Newton and the Dark Energy Survey)

Toward the future

This is the beginning of the road towards understanding Abell 3266. We have uncovered a wealth of new and detailed information, but our study has raised yet more questions.

The telescopes we used are laying the foundations for revolutionary science from the Square Kilometre Array (opens in new tab) project. Studies like ours allow astronomers to figure out what we don’t know — but you can be sure we’re going to find out.

We acknowledge the Gomeroi people as the traditional owners of the site where ATCA is located, and the Wajarri Yamatji people as the traditional owners of the Murchison Radioastronomy Observatory site, where ASKAP and the Murchison Widefield Array are located.

This article is republished from The Conversation (opens in new tab) under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article (opens in new tab).

Follow all of the Expert Voices issues and debates — and become part of the discussion — on Facebook and Twitter. The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the publisher.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fsmUg_0h3ZHjbj00

My PhD was awarded in 2017. Since that time, I have worked at CSIRO Space & Astronomy in Perth, Western Australia (09/2016 - 08/2019) and the Università di Bologna, Italy (09/2019 - 08/2022). Over the course of my career, I have published over 50 papers (of which 8 are as first author), and given over 40 colloquiua. I specialise in multi-wavelength studies of galaxy clusters, with a particular emphasis on low-frequency radio observations.

Comments / 19

DID I DO THAT ?
3d ago

When I wear my tinfoil hat I hear Piglosi Rock and ... well, it tells me iam great 🤔

Reply(2)
4
Related
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Solar storm about to strike Earth in a ‘direct hit’

A solar storm is predicted to hit the Earth tomorrow that could disrupt GPS and radio signals. The impact of a “snake-like filament” from the Sun, which Nasa predicts will happen on 19 July, will be a “direct hit” according to Dr Tamitha Skov, adding that we should “expect signal disruptions on Earth’s nightside”. It is also possible that aurora might be visible in some regions of the Earth.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Galaxy#Radio Frequencies#Galaxy Cluster#Radio Telescope#Op Ed Insights#Abell 3266
ohmymag.co.uk

'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Travel + Leisure

NASA Just Released the Most-detailed Photos of Space Ever — Take a Look

NASA has released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $5 billion project more than two decades in the making — and they're absolutely breathtaking. Released on Monday by President Biden, the first image is the deepest infrared image of space ever taken. It depicts galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, located 4.6 billion light-years away, behind which are shows dozens of ancient galaxies more than 13 billion light-years away. "This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground," wrote NASA in a press release.
ASTRONOMY
Jax Hudur

Science Proves the Biblical Event When the Sun Stopped For Joshua

Joshua Commanding the Sun to Stand Still upon GibeonJohn_Martin/ Wiki Public Domain. According to the Old Testament version of the bible, one of the greatest miracles happened as Joshua, who was engaged in a battle against Canaan, asked God to stop the sun and the moon so that his army may continue fighting and accomplish victory.
LADbible

Loch Ness Monster Existence 'Plausible' After Incredible Discovery

The existence of the Loch Ness Monster may just be 'plausible' after all, a university has concluded following a fascinating discovery. The mythical Scottish beast has been a part of folklore for centuries, and there have been countless apparent sightings of the mysterious creature. But of course, very few among...
SCIENCE
Fareeha Arshad

Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space

Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
ohmymag.co.uk

Stephen Hawking's alarming warning against looking for extraterrestrial life

Should humanity really try to make contact with the suspected extraterrestrial world? For several years now, the members of the METI (Messaging Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence) project have taken up this rather daunting challenge by sending targeted messages to recently discovered exoplanets that may harbour life. For the past fifty years, another...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

A 16-Foot Oarfish Has Been Found in Chile: Sign of Impending Earthquake?

A 16-foot giant fish captured by a group of fishermen in Chile recently drove locals into a frenzy. The oarfish is said to be a forerunner of earthquakes and tsunamis, and its appearance is considered a terrible omen in several cultures. These secretive animals are the world's longest bony fish,...
ENVIRONMENT
Space.com

Space.com

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy