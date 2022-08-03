Steele County celebrates National Night Out

More than 30 community block parties were held throughout Steele County Tuesday night as part of the annual Night to Unite event.

The Night to Unite, also referred to as National Night Out, is held each year on the first Tuesday in August to allow communities to come together over food and fun while building relationships within their neighborhood and local law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs.

Since firetrucks and police cars are typically seen while they are on call or driving through a parade, the event event gives youth the opportunity to see them up close, even taking a seat inside the vehicles.

Aside from getting up close and personal with local firefighters, police and their vehicles, many of the block parties had food, games, bounce houses and more.

Hoards of community members attended one or more of the over 25 community block parties just within Owatonna.

Mary Roberts had hosted a block party for many years, but this year said she handed over the reins to her neighbors to do the planning.

“We all love these nights to come together and meet new people or reconnect,” she chuckled. “But I’m getting too old to plan these parties, so I let someone else do it.”

Community members were able to enjoy cotton candy, hot dogs, burgers and other snacks and goodies throughout the evening.

Over in Ellendale, the activities were numerous from hula hoop contests and water balloon fights to basketball and bean bags tournaments. Many gathered in the city park for an evening of fun and community while being able to meet with some of the Steele County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters.

Isaac and Sam Reyna of Ellendale said the best part of the evening was the water balloons, being able to get in the firetrucks and learn about all of the gadgets and tools firefighters use.

“I like to put on the helmets. They are so cool,” Sam said.