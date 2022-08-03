Gilda’s Club Urges You to #GetScreened for Cancer

Read on madison365.com
The University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center invites the community to its 9th Annual Roll & Stroll for Pancreas Cancer taking place on Sunday, Aug. 14. Gerianne Holzman, chair of the Roll & Stroll for Pancreas Cancer, tells Madison365 that talks of the event began about 11 years ago within a group of people supporting pancreas cancer patients in Madison that is now known as the Pancreas Cancer Task Force.
Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration open now!. Rashad Cobb has been named Citizen of the Year in Green Bay. A white Appleton man was. arrested in the assault of a Black woman. ‘. BMO Harris Bank announced $650,000...
With the stream of campaign commercials and the ‘do we have your vote?’ texts that may pop up on your phone, it’s no surprise that election season is in full swing. From governor to the state senate, citizens have many important decisions to make that will impact not only themselves but their communities as well. Darrin Madison is fighting to make sure constituents know their options and where he stands in the political landscape. The Milwaukee native is focused and determined as he runs for the District 10 seat of the Wisconsin State Assembly.
Darrin Madison is running for State Assembly in Milwaukee, Rashad Cobb is Citizen of the Year in Green Bay, and COVID stats are improving.
Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
“Anybody and everybody who supports the mission of Urban Triage,” is the invite Lorissa Bañuelos is extending for Urban Triage’s Annual Summer Kick-Back Event with a 90’s vs. 2000’s theme on Saturday, July 30, 3-7 p.m. at Penn Park. Bañuelos, the director of marketing at Urban Triage, expressed the importance of the event and how the decision around its theme came about.
F.O.S.T.E.R. and Nehemiah will host its 13th annual Back 2 Skool Bash on Saturday, Aug. 13, noon-6 p.m. at Penn Park, 2101 Fisher St. F.O.S.T.E.R. of Dane County is a wraparound, nontraditional case management and counseling program serving families in Dane County for more than 15 years. The event will...
UJAMAA @ Madison Night Market will take place Thursday, Aug. 11, 4-8 p.m. on State Street in downtown Madison. Madison Night Market is a celebration of Madison’s unique and inspiring creative culture. Vendors display handmade products, local art, artisan gifts, prepackaged foods, and fresh produce. The event includes live...
On Thursday, July 28th, Dineo Dowd, Madison-based author and women’s outdoor guide, started her journey to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro. In this episode of Black Oxygen, we discuss how Dineo made the decision to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro, her year-long training to prepare for the climb, and balancing being a mother and having dreams on your own. She says the hardest part of her training was trying to be a perfect mom, making sure that everyone has their needs met and feelings of guilt for being gone for such a long time. Dineo joins a team of 19 other women, led by Saray Khumalo of Summits With a Purpose, for this trip. Towards the end of this episode Dineo reminds us all that the outdoors is a great place for everybody.
The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness (FFBWW), an organization set on energizing, mobilizing, and supporting Black women to transform their health and lives through education, advocacy, support, and partnerships, will be hosting their second Well Black Woman (WBW) Market of the year on Saturday, July 30, 10 am-2 pm.
It’s BIPOC Mental Health Awarness Month! Dr. Diane Gooding, NAMI Dane County president and UW professor of psychology and psychiatry, joins the show today to dig into disparities in mental health, stigma, barriers to care and what we can do about it. Read her column here.
Dane County Supervisor Dana Pellebon (District 33) says that on any given day, 1.4% of the Black people in Dane County will be incarcerated. “That’s a staggering amount. That’s a staggering number. Especially considering we only make up 9% of the population here,” she says. Pellebon is...
Omega School Executive Director Oscar Mireles was presented with the Rotary Club of Madison 2022 Youth Service Award for “his passion about helping young people realize their educational goals” at the monthly Rotary Club Luncheon on Wednesday, July 27. Mireles, who has been a member of the Rotary...
Retiring Democratic Representative Sondy Pope (D-Mt Horeb) has endorsed Verona Common Council President Chad Kemp to succeed her representing District 80 in the Wisconsin State Assembly, the Kemp campaign announced in a press release Sunday night. District 80 encompasses much of western Dane County as well as portions of Iowa...
“We all have to be better at utilizing our right to vote. And I compare it to health care it that I feel that everyone has a right to have health care regardless of their ability to pay. Voting is the same concept to me. Everyone has a right to vote regardless of their ability to get there,” says Aaron Perry, president and founder of the Rebalanced-Life Wellness Association.
Registration is now open for YWCA Madison’s 2022 Racial Justice Summit, which will be held Sept. 28-30 and titled “Weaving Our Pasts, Present and Emergent Futures for Racial Justice and Co-Liberation,” the non-profit organization announced on Monday. The 21st annual Racial Justice Summit will build on the...
COVID stats are relatively steady today, except hospitalizations, which are on the rise in a way that’s concerning. Plus, a huge win for four Madison-area scholars and a special soccer game happening tonight. Here’s Rob Chappell with the latest.
The BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin, founded by Dr. Jeff Galligan, Dexter Patterson, and Rita Flores Wiskowski, celebrates is inaugural anniversary this week. On this episode of Black Oxygen, we discuss the creation of the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin, the impacts of climate change on birds, the impact of birding on one’s mental health, and how to get started birding. To get started birding, Dexter says, “first, realize that you don’t need to be a pro; look for movement; and listen for the music.” This episode is FILLED with tons of bird joy.
NAACP Dane County ACT-SO students had a great weekend at the 45th National ACT-SO Competition & Awards Ceremony July 14-17 in Atlantic City, N.J. highlighted by the “608 Scholars” bringing home gold medals in the NAACP ACT-SO Delta Air Line Social Media Case Study Competition’s inaugural year.
When thinking about birding as a hobby, many may not initially associate such a niche interest with communities of color. The BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin addresses such thoughts with action by presenting new perspectives and new opportunities for people of color looking to get into the wonderful pastime in Wisconsin’s great outdoors. The club hosted its one-year anniversary event at Sun Patrick Marsh in Sun Prairie on Sunday, July 24, and co-founders Dr. Jeff Galligan and Dexter Patterson along with Milwaukee Chapter Coordinator Rita Flores Wiskowski had a conversation with Madison365 about the creation of BIPOC Birding Club, how it is going so far, and what hopes they have moving forward.
