ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Gilda’s Club Urges You to #GetScreened for Cancer

By Sponsored Content
Madison365
Madison365
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on madison365.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Madison365

9th Annual Roll and Stroll looks to raise $100,000 for pancreas cancer research

The University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center invites the community to its 9th Annual Roll & Stroll for Pancreas Cancer taking place on Sunday, Aug. 14. Gerianne Holzman, chair of the Roll & Stroll for Pancreas Cancer, tells Madison365 that talks of the event began about 11 years ago within a group of people supporting pancreas cancer patients in Madison that is now known as the Pancreas Cancer Task Force.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison365 Week in Review for August 6

Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration open now!. Rashad Cobb has been named Citizen of the Year in Green Bay. A white Appleton man was. arrested in the assault of a Black woman. ‘. BMO Harris Bank announced $650,000...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Darrin Madison hopes to inspire people to become more politically involved as he vies for 10th Assembly District seat

With the stream of campaign commercials and the ‘do we have your vote?’ texts that may pop up on your phone, it’s no surprise that election season is in full swing. From governor to the state senate, citizens have many important decisions to make that will impact not only themselves but their communities as well. Darrin Madison is fighting to make sure constituents know their options and where he stands in the political landscape. The Milwaukee native is focused and determined as he runs for the District 10 seat of the Wisconsin State Assembly.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Madison, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Health
Madison, WI
Health
City
Madison, WI
Madison365

Family-friendly annual Summer Kick-Back a chance to learn more about Urban Triage

“Anybody and everybody who supports the mission of Urban Triage,” is the invite Lorissa Bañuelos is extending for Urban Triage’s Annual Summer Kick-Back Event with a 90’s vs. 2000’s theme on Saturday, July 30, 3-7 p.m. at Penn Park. Bañuelos, the director of marketing at Urban Triage, expressed the importance of the event and how the decision around its theme came about.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

13th annual Back 2 Skool Bash

F.O.S.T.E.R. and Nehemiah will host its 13th annual Back 2 Skool Bash on Saturday, Aug. 13, noon-6 p.m. at Penn Park, 2101 Fisher St. F.O.S.T.E.R. of Dane County is a wraparound, nontraditional case management and counseling program serving families in Dane County for more than 15 years. The event will...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Madison365

UJAMAA @ Madison Night Market

UJAMAA @ Madison Night Market will take place Thursday, Aug. 11, 4-8 p.m. on State Street in downtown Madison. Madison Night Market is a celebration of Madison’s unique and inspiring creative culture. Vendors display handmade products, local art, artisan gifts, prepackaged foods, and fresh produce. The event includes live...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#S Club#Uterine Cancer#Cancer Support Community#Club
Madison365

Black Oxygen: Dineo Dowd climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro, Part 1

On Thursday, July 28th, Dineo Dowd, Madison-based author and women’s outdoor guide, started her journey to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro. In this episode of Black Oxygen, we discuss how Dineo made the decision to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro, her year-long training to prepare for the climb, and balancing being a mother and having dreams on your own. She says the hardest part of her training was trying to be a perfect mom, making sure that everyone has their needs met and feelings of guilt for being gone for such a long time. Dineo joins a team of 19 other women, led by Saray Khumalo of Summits With a Purpose, for this trip. Towards the end of this episode Dineo reminds us all that the outdoors is a great place for everybody.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

It’s Only 10 Minutes: July 29

It’s BIPOC Mental Health Awarness Month! Dr. Diane Gooding, NAMI Dane County president and UW professor of psychology and psychiatry, joins the show today to dig into disparities in mental health, stigma, barriers to care and what we can do about it. Read her column here.
DANE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Madison365

Men’s Health & Education Center hosts in-person absentee voting ahead of Aug. 9 state primary election

“We all have to be better at utilizing our right to vote. And I compare it to health care it that I feel that everyone has a right to have health care regardless of their ability to pay. Voting is the same concept to me. Everyone has a right to vote regardless of their ability to get there,” says Aaron Perry, president and founder of the Rebalanced-Life Wellness Association.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison365 Daily Update for July 26

COVID stats are relatively steady today, except hospitalizations, which are on the rise in a way that’s concerning. Plus, a huge win for four Madison-area scholars and a special soccer game happening tonight. Here’s Rob Chappell with the latest.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Black Oxygen: Bird joy is for everyone

The BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin, founded by Dr. Jeff Galligan, Dexter Patterson, and Rita Flores Wiskowski, celebrates is inaugural anniversary this week. On this episode of Black Oxygen, we discuss the creation of the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin, the impacts of climate change on birds, the impact of birding on one’s mental health, and how to get started birding. To get started birding, Dexter says, “first, realize that you don’t need to be a pro; look for movement; and listen for the music.” This episode is FILLED with tons of bird joy.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin celebrates first anniversary

When thinking about birding as a hobby, many may not initially associate such a niche interest with communities of color. The BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin addresses such thoughts with action by presenting new perspectives and new opportunities for people of color looking to get into the wonderful pastime in Wisconsin’s great outdoors. The club hosted its one-year anniversary event at Sun Patrick Marsh in Sun Prairie on Sunday, July 24, and co-founders Dr. Jeff Galligan and Dexter Patterson along with Milwaukee Chapter Coordinator Rita Flores Wiskowski had a conversation with Madison365 about the creation of BIPOC Birding Club, how it is going so far, and what hopes they have moving forward.
WISCONSIN STATE
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy