Gilda’s Club Urges You to #GetScreened for Cancer

On Thursday, July 28th, Dineo Dowd, Madison-based author and women’s outdoor guide, started her journey to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro. In this episode of Black Oxygen, we discuss how Dineo made the decision to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro, her year-long training to prepare for the climb, and balancing being a mother and having dreams on your own. She says the hardest part of her training was trying to be a perfect mom, making sure that everyone has their needs met and feelings of guilt for being gone for such a long time. Dineo joins a team of 19 other women, led by Saray Khumalo of Summits With a Purpose, for this trip. Towards the end of this episode Dineo reminds us all that the outdoors is a great place for everybody.

MADISON, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO