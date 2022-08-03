ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Bears starters will play in preseason opener vs. Chiefs

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k621a_0h3Z7xxs00

When the Chicago Bears host the Kansas City Chiefs for their first preseason game of the summer, expect to see plenty of familiar faces for Chicago.

Head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed his starters will play in the preseason opener at Soldier Field. That includes Justin Fields, who is entering his second year and first as the starting quarterback.

While the coaching staff hasn’t hammered out the number of reps that they’ll take, Eberflus did say they “do want to get them a good amount.”

Both the offense and defense are learning new schemes under the new coaching staff. But all eyes will be on Fields and the offense, which has had its share of struggles during the first week of training camp.

Fields is looking forward to getting out there and getting more reps, while seeing a different defense.

“We practice against our defense every day,” he said. “Getting to go up against someone else will be good for us.”

Outside of that, a big storylines for this game will be the return of former head coach Matt Nagy to Soldier Field. Nagy was fired this offseason after a disappointing 6-11 campaign, where Fields was battered in his rookie season.

Soon after, Nagy rejoined Andy Reid in Kansas City, where he’s serving as the quarterbacks coach and reunited with Patrick Mahomes.

It’s safe to say Nagy shouldn’t expect a warm welcome back to Chicago.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns waive injured corner, sign his replacement

The Cleveland Browns are once again making moves near the bottom of their roster as GM Andrew Berry is known to do. This time, another injury has predicated the move. Just as WR Isaiah Weston was waived after his injury, Friday the team released CB Reggie Robinson II. Robinson had missed recent practices with a core muscle issue. Robinson had an interesting tenure with the team in May:
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Missouri Football
Local
Illinois Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on wearing Guardian Caps: 'I think they're silly'

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce isn’t a fan of wearing the NFL’s new “Guardian Caps.”. The NFL competition committee mandated the use of these new “Guardian Caps” during practice for offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers and tight ends throughout training camp. This new safety measure is said to help fight against concussions during the point of the year when they most frequently occur.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jamal Crawford: 'I would've played even longer if I knew the stuff I know now'

Jamal Crawford, a three-time winner of NBA Sixth Man of the Year, played 20 professional seasons before officially announcing his retirement. During a recent segment on his show, Jalen Rose argued that Crawford deserves to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Rose and former NBA player Matt Barnes both included Crawford as one of the top 5 ball-handlers of all time.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star Oregon target RB Dylan Edwards announces commitment

The recruitment of Dylan Edwards has been a rollercoaster ride. Earlier this summer, the 4-star running back out of Kansas announced his decision to stay home and commit to the Kansas State Wildcats. About a month later, though, Edwards announced his de-commitment a couple of days after receiving an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Now, Edwards appears ready to make his decision, which we can assume will be final. Edwards announced on Saturday that he would be committing to Notre Dame and joining one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. It came down to three schools, and the Oregon...
MANHATTAN, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten players vote on which team to add to the conference. Who chose the Oregon Ducks?

Though there hasn’t been much news on the conference realignment front lately, but the prospect of teams leaving their conferences and finding a new home is still the talk of the town. In the end, it is likely going to be television deals and major dollars and cents that determine whether or not a team leaves, and where it might end up. However, at Big Ten media day earlier this week, Eleven Warriors, an Ohio State website, asked the 45 players in attendance which team they would add to the conference if they had a vote. No limitations were instituted, though considering...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Contentious Mac Jones take has NFL world buzzing

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones looks more uncertain now than he did last year at this point in training camp, according to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi. A hot-topic Twitter conversation pointed to something being amiss with the second-year signal-caller, who is stepping into a new offensive situation after the departure of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns RB Kareem Hunt requests trade

According to reports out of Cleveland, running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade. However, the same reports indicate that the Browns have declined the request, telling Hunt that his best move would be to perform well in Cleveland this season and “earn his next contract.”. Hunt signed a...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

136K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy