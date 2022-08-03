ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

3 years marked since El Paso mass shooting as country continues to grapple with gun violence

By Craig Huber, Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
INDIANA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

600+ backpacks handed out as part of 508 Forever Young's annual giveaway

WORCESTER, Mass. - It's something students around Central and Western Massachusetts may not want to hear, but school will be back in session very soon. Ahead of the first day of class, a local nonprofit is looking to ensure all kids have the right tools to start the year. 508...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
spectrumnews1.com

Pipeline developer pleads no contest in pollution cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The developer of a major pipeline system that connects the Marcellus Shale gas field in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal near Philadelphia pleaded no contest Friday to criminal charges that it systematically polluted waterways and residential water wells across hundreds of miles. Dallas-based Energy...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy