Opinion: Cambridge Needs more Fire Trucks by Chuck McFadden

Ocean City Today
Mayor vetoes Ocean City stacked parking amendment
Mayor Rick Meehan’s staunch objection to a change in the language of a zoning code amendment that allows large developers to incorporate stacked valet parking in project plans has become an official veto. On Tuesday, Meehan sent a letter to Council President Matt James and City Clerk Diana Chavis...
The Dispatch
OC Mayor Vetoes Stacked Parking Change, Saying, “I Cannot, In Good Conscience, Support This Ordinance As Approved’; Meehan Continues To Maintain Margaritaville Property ‘Being Overdeveloped’
OCEAN CITY — Mayor Rick Meehan this week vetoed an ordinance passed by the majority of the council last month authorizing tandem, or stacked, parking with a valet system for major downtown redevelopment projects including the proposed Margaritaville project. The ordinance passed on a 5-1 vote, with Council President...
Baltimore Workers Wanted For Various Roles In Near $15M Clean-Up Initiative
Nearly $15 million will go toward a clean-up initiative for Baltimore's historically disinvested neighborhoods, announced officials. The $14.7 million investment into the American Rescue Plan Act will hire Baltimore community members to remove debris from alleys, public trash cans, and overgrown, trash-filled vacant lots in up to 15 selected neighborhoods throughout the city, says Mayor Brandon Scott, who announced the initiative on Thursday, Aug. 4.
carolinecircle.com
Important Announcement Related to the Lawsuit Seeking Accountability for Police Killing of Anton Black
DENTON, MD – On Monday at 1 pm, the family of Anton Black and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black will hold an in-person press conference in Denton, MD, to make an important announcement related to their lawsuit seeking accountability for the police killing of Anton Black. On...
Cape Gazette
Schaeffer wants grant money back from historical society
District 3 Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer of Lewes is questioning a recent councilmanic grant to the Georgetown Historical Society. During council's July 26 meeting, Schaeffer said he was not aware of the Confederate veterans memorial and flag flying at the society's Marvel Museum on South Bedford Street. On June...
cambridgespy.org
James Rouse’s Inner Harbor Vision Continues to Unfold in Baltimore by Dennis Forney
Watching the development and revitalization of Baltimore’s inner harbor over the past 50 years has been something to behold. Talbot County native and visionary James Rouse sparked much of the transformation with his Harborplace complex in the heart of the city many decades ago. He understood the allure of public waterfront spaces where people could gather, enjoy being outside, take long walks, and watch the dynamic interaction between the humming maritime activity of the harbor and the culture of the multi-faceted city surrounding it.
Rock Hall, Maryland
Located 10 miles north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge at the entrance to theChester River. Established in 1707 as Rock Hall Cross Roads, a key travel/trade route connecting Philadelphia with Annapolis. Home to the lively Pirates & Wenches Weekend, held every August. WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE. This tiny town of...
Cape Gazette
Biden making an early-morning trip Aug. 7 to Rehoboth
For the fourth time this summer, President Joe Biden will be visiting his North Shores beach home. According to the Daily Guidance and Press Schedule from the White House issued Saturday, Aug. 6, the president will leave Washington, D.C., at 6:55 a.m. and is expected to arrive in Rehoboth by 7:50 a.m. Dr. Jill Biden is already in town.
oceancity.com
The Inlet Parking Lot Starting August 4, 2022
Expect New Parking & Traffic Patterns in the Inlet Lot. If you are used to driving into the inlet parking lot and parking along the water to watch the waves and look for dolphins, don’t expect to do that from now until the end of the White Marlin Open. This huge tournament starts on Monday, August 8,2022. This is the 49th annual event which has turned into the largest and richest billfish tournament in the world. Whether you like the fishing tournament or not, if you plan to go to the inlet in Ocean City, Maryland, you will find a lot of orange cones and no parking access on the water.
Bay Net
Crews Respond To Crash Involving A U-Haul That Caught Fire In Hughesville
HUGHESVILLE, Md. — On August 5th at approximately 5:21 am, Hughesville Volunteers were alerted to Prince Frederick Road in the area of Brandywine Road for the motor vehicle collision. Squad 2 and Paramedic Ambulance 28 made the response. Shortly after responding, Charles County Sheriff’s Office Units arrived on scene...
Cape Gazette
We are lucky to live in eastern Sussex County
Sometimes it takes someone from somewhere else to point out how lucky we are to live in eastern Sussex County. I know we all complain about the traffic, especially those of us who remember when Route 14, now Route 1, was a two-lane crown road with dirt shoulders, but those people who cram in here during the summer are the blood that keeps the largest industry in the area alive.
visitfairfieldcounty.org
Baltimore Festival Cruise In
Stop by the annual Baltimore Festival Cruise In on Friday, August 5 at 4 p.m. Enjoy music from the 1950s and 1960s as you check out these cool rides. Registration is between 3-6 p.m. Awards will be distributed on the Jerry Ayers Stage at 7:45 p.m. For the full list...
Ocean City Today
One person arrested in Ocean City for breaking into vehicles
A 50-year-old woman from Texas was arrested in Ocean City on Wednesday in connection to several vehicle break-ins that occurred downtown earlier this week. Susan Elizabeth Channell of Keller, Texas was arrested by Ocean City Police and charged with theft of property valued between $1,500 and $25,000, two counts of theft of property valued between $100 and $1,500, and three counts of rogue and vagabond, or breaking into vehicles and stealing property.
WBOC
Wind Industry Jobs on the Way to Maryland’s Eastern Shore
SALISBURY, Md. - The state of Maryland on Wednesday landed a $23 million grant to create and train an offshore wind workforce. The initiative, called Maryland Works for Wind, will bring thousands of jobs to the Eastern Shore. With the help of this grant and investments from Orsted, a company that specializes in sustainable energy, in a few years wind turbines will spin off the coast of Maryland. In preparation for that, construction and long-term maintenance jobs must be created.
WGMD Radio
Update: Temporary Flight Restrictions Canceled for This Weekend
Pilots and drone flyers are free to proceed with their plans this weekend in the Rehoboth Beach area. The FAA has canceled earlier Temporary Flight Restrictions that had been scheduled to last between early this afternoon (Friday) and Monday afternoon. A TFR is an indication that President Biden would visit his North Shores home.
Ocean City Today
Three men reportedly rolling ‘blunts’ in Ocean City arrested
Three Pennsylvania men face handgun and drug distribution charges after Ocean City Police were alerted the men were rolling marijuana “blunts” in a parking lot in the mid-town section of the resort. Mekhi Mason Lockhart and Nysaiah Allen Palmer, both 18, and Alexander Lee Meserole, 24, all from...
Maryland regulators tentatively approve wastewater permit for massive salmon farm
A proposed indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is poised to clear a key regulatory hurdle over critics’ fear that its discharges will threaten the state’s only Atlantic sturgeon spawning grounds. The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a tentative permit that would allow the salmon-rearing facility to discharge up to 2.3 million […]
Bay Net
A Look At Smokers Delight BBQ, A Growing Local Barbecue Business
WHITE PLAINS, Md. — BBQ lovers rejoice as a new brand of BBQ is taking Southern Maryland and the whole DMV by storm. Smokers Delight BBQ is the new BBQ sensation that is taking over stores all over Calvert and St. Mary’s County. This business was the brainchild...
baltimorebrew.com
A story three Baltimore TV stations aren’t reporting: Lead paint chips falling from their broadcast tower
Woodberry residents, trying to warn neighbors about the red flakes on lawns and sidewalks, resort to homemade signs to spread the word. Ever since Christine Sajecki realized that the red flakes her six-year-old was picking up on the ground were lead paint – falling from the television tower that looms over her Woodberry neighborhood – she has been on a mission to alert her neighbors about their potential danger.
talbotspy.org
AquaCon’s Proposed Salmon Farm is a Major Environmental Risk for Maryland
The small yet critically important Marshyhope Creek on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has been targeted for a massive facility that poses a serious threat to its water quality and its habitats. The state’s initial attempt to permit AquaCon’s massive Federalsburg facility is grossly deficient. The start-up Norwegian company’s...
