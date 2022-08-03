ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, OH

dayton.com

ELECTION RESULTS: Winners of local issues and statehouse races

For our latest election coverage, visit our in-depth Elections page (click here). NOTE: The results below will NOT display uncontested races. TO FILTER RESULTS BELOW BY COUNTY: click into the "FILTER" text box and type what you're looking for. As an example, you could type "Montgomery" or "State" or "Levy", etc.
DAYTON, OH
614now.com

Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway

Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.

When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
wnewsj.com

Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed

A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Grand jury indicts nine

A Highland County grand jury met Tuesday and returned indictments against nine individuals totaling 12 charges. Most of the offenses were drug related, and the others included intimidation of an attorney, grand theft of a motor vehicle, theft, and breaking and entering. Indicted Tuesday were:. Levi T. Krebs, 31, of...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in Ohio

From ghost towns to historic sites hidden deep in the woods, the state of Ohio offers a remarkable number of fascinating abandoned places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Cincinnati called The Valley Trail at Ault Park allows you to walk along an abandoned railroad bridge from the late 1800s. A hike through the woods here makes for an incredibly fascinating walk. Keep reading to learn more.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Investigation continues into ‘targeted’ slaying of young Hamilton woman

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Nearly a year after a high-school student was slain in a shooting Hamilton police described as “targeted,” still no arrests have been made. Mikina Riley, an 18-year-old student at Miami School, died last August in an early morning triple shooting on South 2nd Street. The gunfire rang out as the three were on a house porch.
HAMILTON, OH
Alina Andras

5 amazing steakhouses in Ohio

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a good steak, then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely make time to visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

Visit One of Ohio's Most Unique Parks

Ohio is filled with unique attractions, from historic castles to hidden waterfalls but nothing, however, is quite as unique as this exhibition at Aullwood Audubon Farm. This nature preserve features giant whimsical trolls, fields filled with wildflowers, and plenty of trails to explore, keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

9 Ohio Dishes You Have to Try Before You Die

From small hole-in-the-wall joints to bustling establishments celebrated by locals, all of the restaurants on this list serve delicious mouth-watering foods that are very specific to the state of Ohio and you're going to want to try them. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 iconic Ohio foods that every resident of the Buckeye State needs to indulge in at least once in their lives.
OHIO STATE

