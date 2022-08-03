Read on www.lovelandmagazine.com
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
dayton.com
ELECTION RESULTS: Winners of local issues and statehouse races
For our latest election coverage, visit our in-depth Elections page (click here). NOTE: The results below will NOT display uncontested races. TO FILTER RESULTS BELOW BY COUNTY: click into the "FILTER" text box and type what you're looking for. As an example, you could type "Montgomery" or "State" or "Levy", etc.
614now.com
Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway
Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
Could you be owed money? Ohio consumer group says AES Ohio customers are due $60 million refund
COLUMBUS — Hundreds of thousands of AES Ohio customers could be due part of a $60 million refund from the electric provider after the company illegally collected a service charge over the last year, the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel alleges in a complaint filed to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
dayton.com
Multiple events to close Main Street and other downtown Dayton streets this weekend
Multiple Downtown Dayton roads will be closed this weekend due to the RiverScape Summer Music Series and Art in the City. From 1 to 11 p.m. Friday the following will be closed:. Monument Avenue from Jefferson Street to Patterson Boulevard. St. Clair Street from First Street to Monument Avenue. Harries...
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.
When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
wnewsj.com
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
Butler Twp. deadly shooting: What we’ve learned about the suspect
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — More details have emerged about a man identified as a person of interest after four people were shot and killed in a Butler Township neighborhood. Police on the scene identified 39-year-old Stephen Marlow as a person of interest in the case, his current location is not known.
Times Gazette
Grand jury indicts nine
A Highland County grand jury met Tuesday and returned indictments against nine individuals totaling 12 charges. Most of the offenses were drug related, and the others included intimidation of an attorney, grand theft of a motor vehicle, theft, and breaking and entering. Indicted Tuesday were:. Levi T. Krebs, 31, of...
At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — One person has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Springfield early Saturday morning, according to the Springfield Police Department. >>4 people shot, killed in Butler Twp. neighborhood; Police seek person of interest. Crews responded to the 400 block of W. Pleasant Street around 12:35...
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in Ohio
From ghost towns to historic sites hidden deep in the woods, the state of Ohio offers a remarkable number of fascinating abandoned places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Cincinnati called The Valley Trail at Ault Park allows you to walk along an abandoned railroad bridge from the late 1800s. A hike through the woods here makes for an incredibly fascinating walk. Keep reading to learn more.
Springfield police issue warning about recent uptick in ATV, recreational vehicle thefts
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Police Division investigators are warning the community about a recent uptick in ATV and recreational vehicle thefts. Police have taken several reports of stolen ATVs and recreational vehicles within the city, according to police. “Thieves are taking the vehicles from sheds, yards and carports” police said....
Sheriff: Man dead after driving off road in Butler County
A man is dead after his vehicle went off the road, struck a drainage pipe and flipped into a creek, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.
Police investigating after body found in Dayton
The Montgomery County Coroner's Office confirmed that they were called to the scene.
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County coroner identifies 14-year-old killed in Monday shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Coroner's Office has identified the person who was shot and killed Monday on Yale Avenue. Dr. Kent E. Harshbarger, Montgomery County coroner, identified 14-year-old Jairemiah Glenn as the person who died Aug. 1 after an incident at 635 Yale Ave., Dayton. Dayton Police...
Fox 19
Investigation continues into ‘targeted’ slaying of young Hamilton woman
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Nearly a year after a high-school student was slain in a shooting Hamilton police described as “targeted,” still no arrests have been made. Mikina Riley, an 18-year-old student at Miami School, died last August in an early morning triple shooting on South 2nd Street. The gunfire rang out as the three were on a house porch.
5 amazing steakhouses in Ohio
If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a good steak, then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely make time to visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like.
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for seafood in Ohio, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Visit One of Ohio's Most Unique Parks
Ohio is filled with unique attractions, from historic castles to hidden waterfalls but nothing, however, is quite as unique as this exhibition at Aullwood Audubon Farm. This nature preserve features giant whimsical trolls, fields filled with wildflowers, and plenty of trails to explore, keep reading to learn more.
9 Ohio Dishes You Have to Try Before You Die
From small hole-in-the-wall joints to bustling establishments celebrated by locals, all of the restaurants on this list serve delicious mouth-watering foods that are very specific to the state of Ohio and you're going to want to try them. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 iconic Ohio foods that every resident of the Buckeye State needs to indulge in at least once in their lives.
