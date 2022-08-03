ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Multiple Injured as Tree Falls on Class Reunion in Fairmount Park

Six people were injured when a tree fell on top of a group celebrating a high school reunion on the western side of Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park Sunday afternoon, authorities said. One of the people had to be pulled from underneath the tree after rescue crews arrived to George's Hill...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Killed, 3 Women Wounded in Separate Philadelphia Shootings

Three women were shot in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood early Sunday morning. One of the women was shot in the arm and the other two were grazed when someone opened fire just before 2:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of Newkirk Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said. The shooting happened...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Police Looking For Female Shooter In Philly

Philadelphia Police are trying to find a female that facied herself a tough street thug. It was back on July 31, 2022 that she allegedly tried to kill someone by shooting them. No motive was given. The detail on the shooting are below. 21XX N. DARIEN ST, ON HWY (...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Several People Injured After Tree Falls During West Philadelphia High School Reunion Party At Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A chaotic scene unfolded at a high school reunion after a tree fell on partygoers. The fallen tree at The Mann Center injured at least eight people. “All of a sudden, we heard this ‘Crack, crack, crack,’ a sound I never heard before,” Charles Miller, a West Philadelphia High School graduate, said. “And we thought a couple branches was falling, but it was the whole tree.” Video and pictures captured by eyewitnesses show the panic and chaos at Fairmount Park after a large tree landed on a group of guests at the annual West Philadelphia High School alumni weekend. “You couldn’t...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Coroner identifies fatal crash victim

Emergency dispatchers say the coroner was called to a crash in Lancaster County Saturday afternoon. According to dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash was in the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township. The coroner says 41-year-old William Mullen of Parkesburg, died at the scene. State police are investigating the fatal...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Apprehension Made Following Strawberry Mansion Shooting That Sent Man To Hospital: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they made an apprehension after man in his 20s or 30s was shot three times in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion section on Friday morning. The shooting happened on the 2900 block of Westmont Street just before 9 a.m. Police say the man was shot in the head, neck and buttocks. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. Authorities say they also recovered a weapon. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police: Leaf Blower Altercation Leads To Man Wielding Machete

Delaware State Police arrested 24-year-old Mikel Paoletti of Newark for aggravated menacing and terroristic threatening following an incident involving a machete on Wednesday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on August 3, 2022, at approximately 10:32 a.m., troopers responded to the “Park and Ride”...
WILMINGTON, DE
phl17.com

Missing teen last seen in Cecil. B Moore has been found

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police announced Tuesday that a 15-year-old missing boy had been found. Police say Amin Mackle went missing on Friday around 11:00 am on the 1800 block of N. Woodstock Street. Mackle was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, black pants, and black Under Armor sneakers. Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE ACCIDENTAL DEATH IN HOCKESSIN

(Hockessin, DE 19707) Yesterday morning (August 3rd), Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the area of McGovern Road for a report of an injured person. Upon arrival, officers located a 49-year-old male pinned under a hay bale. Although resuscitative efforts were performed, the victim succumbed...
HOCKESSIN, DE

