Multiple Injured as Tree Falls on Class Reunion in Fairmount Park
Six people were injured when a tree fell on top of a group celebrating a high school reunion on the western side of Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park Sunday afternoon, authorities said. One of the people had to be pulled from underneath the tree after rescue crews arrived to George's Hill...
Man Killed, 3 Women Wounded in Separate Philadelphia Shootings
Three women were shot in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood early Sunday morning. One of the women was shot in the arm and the other two were grazed when someone opened fire just before 2:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of Newkirk Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said. The shooting happened...
Police Looking For Female Shooter In Philly
Philadelphia Police are trying to find a female that facied herself a tough street thug. It was back on July 31, 2022 that she allegedly tried to kill someone by shooting them. No motive was given. The detail on the shooting are below. 21XX N. DARIEN ST, ON HWY (...
Woman found stabbed to death inside minivan in West Philadelphia
Officers found the victim, a woman in her early 30s, in the passenger seat of a gold Honda Odyssey.
Three West Mount Airy businesses hit by overnight break-ins
One business owner said she was shocked when she saw video showing a suspect breaking into her restaurant's basement.
3 women hospitalized after 35 shots fired into SUV in Brewerytown
The shooter fired 35 shots, many of them piercing an SUV carrying three women.
Philly police investigate shootings that left 1 dead, 3 injured
Philadelphia police are investigating two shootings that left one person dead and three others injured.
Several People Injured After Tree Falls During West Philadelphia High School Reunion Party At Fairmount Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A chaotic scene unfolded at a high school reunion after a tree fell on partygoers. The fallen tree at The Mann Center injured at least eight people. “All of a sudden, we heard this ‘Crack, crack, crack,’ a sound I never heard before,” Charles Miller, a West Philadelphia High School graduate, said. “And we thought a couple branches was falling, but it was the whole tree.” Video and pictures captured by eyewitnesses show the panic and chaos at Fairmount Park after a large tree landed on a group of guests at the annual West Philadelphia High School alumni weekend. “You couldn’t...
Man dead, shot multiple times in the neck, stomach in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in West Philadelphia Friday. The incident happened on the 1700 block of North 56th Street around 3:10 am. According to police, a man who appeared to be in his 20’s, was shot multiple times...
Crime Fighters: Man gunned down while washing car in Kensington; killer at large
"I wouldn't want nobody else to go through the pain that we're having right now," the victim's mother said.
Coroner identifies fatal crash victim
Emergency dispatchers say the coroner was called to a crash in Lancaster County Saturday afternoon. According to dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash was in the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township. The coroner says 41-year-old William Mullen of Parkesburg, died at the scene. State police are investigating the fatal...
Apprehension Made Following Strawberry Mansion Shooting That Sent Man To Hospital: Philadelphia Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they made an apprehension after man in his 20s or 30s was shot three times in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion section on Friday morning. The shooting happened on the 2900 block of Westmont Street just before 9 a.m. Police say the man was shot in the head, neck and buttocks. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. Authorities say they also recovered a weapon. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
Police: Leaf Blower Altercation Leads To Man Wielding Machete
Delaware State Police arrested 24-year-old Mikel Paoletti of Newark for aggravated menacing and terroristic threatening following an incident involving a machete on Wednesday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on August 3, 2022, at approximately 10:32 a.m., troopers responded to the “Park and Ride”...
Missing teen last seen in Cecil. B Moore has been found
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police announced Tuesday that a 15-year-old missing boy had been found. Police say Amin Mackle went missing on Friday around 11:00 am on the 1800 block of N. Woodstock Street. Mackle was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, black pants, and black Under Armor sneakers. Police...
Man hospitalized after being shot in North Philadelphia
The victim was brought to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
Suspect sought after man shot and killed outside motorcycle club in Southwest Philadelphia
Upon arrival, officers found the 37-year-old victim shot several times, including in the head.
POLICE INVESTIGATE ACCIDENTAL DEATH IN HOCKESSIN
(Hockessin, DE 19707) Yesterday morning (August 3rd), Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the area of McGovern Road for a report of an injured person. Upon arrival, officers located a 49-year-old male pinned under a hay bale. Although resuscitative efforts were performed, the victim succumbed...
2 suspects sought in string of North Philadelphia armed robberies
Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects they believe were involved in a number of recent armed robberies. In one incident, a cashier who attempted to fight back was beaten by the suspects, according to police.
Argument may have led to deadly shooting in West Philadelphia: Police
Philly Homicide Investigation: Witnesses tell police they heard an argument just prior to the shots being fired.
Philadelphia suburbs set to receive new area code
The Public Utility Commission announced last week that the Philadelphia suburbs will be getting a new area code next month because 6-1-0 and 4-8-4 are running out of numbers. The 8-3-9 area code will go in effect September 2.
