PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they made an apprehension after man in his 20s or 30s was shot three times in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion section on Friday morning. The shooting happened on the 2900 block of Westmont Street just before 9 a.m. Police say the man was shot in the head, neck and buttocks. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. Authorities say they also recovered a weapon. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO