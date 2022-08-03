ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Morbidly obese dog who was 'close to death' loses over two stone on £18k crash diet

dogster.com

Dog Overweight? What Weight Management Dog Food Should You Choose?

If you’re looking for dog food for weight loss, selecting the right diet is essential to achieving a healthy body condition. If you’re thinking of simply feeding less, that may help, but there are more effective, and safer, choices for overweight dogs. The goal is to find tasty weight management dog foods (and treats) that will reduce calories while meeting your pet’s nutritional needs. By looking for a few key dog food elements and ingredients, and following science-based formulations and approaches, you can find the best weight management dog food for your best friend.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation

This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
WEIGHT LOSS
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Chris Bumstead Hits a 140-pound Dumbbell Press PR in Latest Shoulder Workout

The reigning Classic Physique Olympia champion Chris Bumstead is currently in the off-season, but that should change soon as the 2022 Olympia is less than 19 weeks away. CBum dethroned Breon Ansley in 2019 to conquer the Classic Physique Olympia throne. Since then, Bumstead has returned every year to defend the title with a better physique, outdoing his competition by a margin.
WORKOUTS
shefinds

4 High-Protein Foods Doctors Say You Should Be Eating Daily To Boost Your Metabolic Rate—They're So Good For Weight Loss!

If you’re trying to lose weight, you may think that the most important thing to keep in mind when it comes to your diet is eating less and keeping your calorie intake low. However, it’s vital to ensure you’re nourishing your body with all the food and nutrients it needs to stay happy, healthy, and energized enough to take on all of your fat-burning workouts. One of the most essential parts of any healthy diet is protein, which can help boost your metabolism and speed up weight loss.
WEIGHT LOSS
TODAY.com

Forget diets: This is how to lose weight and keep it off for good

Losing weight is hard. Keeping it off seems, according to the data, almost impossible. Unfortunately, studies show that most of us will put weight back on in two years, and by five years, almost all of it may come back. Further, many people end up gaining more weight than they lost. Though these statistics are discouraging, focusing on the end goal — better health and longevity — may increase your odds. The path to a successful weight maintenance plan starts well before you reach your goal number. Here are ways to approach a healthy weight long term.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Conversation U.S.

What are muscle knots? An exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them

Imagine you’ve just completed a tough upper-body workout. Your muscles feel a bit tired, but all in all you’re able to go about the rest of your day just fine. The next morning, you wake up and realize the back of your shoulder blade feels stiff. When you rub your shoulder muscles, it feels like you’re prodding a little gumball under your skin. Every time you try to move it around, the area feels tight, with slight pangs of pain. Over the course of the next few days, your back slowly loosens up and eventually your shoulder returns to feeling normal. It’s...
WORKOUTS
The Independent

Weight lifting named as best exercise for vegans

Lifting weights is the best form of exercise for people on a plant-based diet wanting to strengthen their bones, new research has found.Veganism can be associated with lower bone density and increased risk of fractures, the researchers said, though little research has been done to establish forms of exercise which will best combat the issue.A study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism on 4 August found that vegans who do resistance training once a week have better bone health than those who cycle, swim or do other forms of exercise.The most beneficial forms of exercise include machine-work,...
WORKOUTS

