TomKat MeDiA Developing Novels ‘Fateful Harvest’ And ‘The Death And Life Of Aida Hernandez’ For Film

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
The Night Interns by Austin Duffy review – horror and humour on the hospital frontline
Three junior doctors share the terror and black humour of night duty in the practising oncologist’s poignant novel
Roger E Mosley death: Magnum PI actor dies aged 83
Roger E Mosley has died at the age of 83.The American actor who was best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin in the CBS television series Magnum PI, died on Sunday (7 August) morning.Mosley’s daughter confirmed his death through a tribute post on Facebook.“Roger E Mosley, my father, your friend, your ‘coach Mosley’ your ‘TC’ from Magnum PI passed away at 1.17am,” she wrote. “He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully.“We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would hate any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the...
