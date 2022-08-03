ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers training camp tracker: Day No. 7

By Anthony Rizzuti
 4 days ago
On Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers resumed their second week of training camp at Wofford College. Here, with an emphasis on some of the hog mollies, are the biggest takeaways from the afternoon.

Ikem Ekwonu has a ways to go

AP Photo/Chris Carlson

On Monday, head coach Matt Rhule said that 2022 first-round pick Ikem Ekwonu won’t just be handed the left tackle position. He added today that the rookie still has some improving to do on his way towards the starting lineup.

“To me, Ickey’s a rookie. He’s gotta earn everything he gets and he’s got a long way to go. He does some things really well naturally. He’s unbelievably powerful and talented. But there’s a lot to this game. And I see T-Mo [Taylor Moton] standing back there like, there’s a lot to this game. There’s a lot of nuances and techniques and all those things. He has a long way to go. He’ll get there. But every day, he’s gotta work.”

Taylor Moton wants to improve from his 2021 season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pAv9M_0h3Yx50h00
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Despite playing every single offensive snap in 2021, making it the second straight season he’s done so, Moton said he wasn’t satisfied with his year. Now, as he’s always looking to do, the sixth-year right tackle is just trying to improve on himself.

“I looked at myself in the mirror like, ‘How can I take my game to the next level?’ Because I wasn’t pretty happy with how I played. And ultimately, that’s what it’s about. I’m not here to compare this o-line to last o-line. I just look at this o-line and say, ‘As a leader, what can I do to help us become the best offensive line that we can possibly be?'”

Yetur Gross-Matos sees the opportunity ahead of him

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BCLYC_0h3Yx50h00
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The departure of Haason Reddick will open up looks for defenders opposite Brian Burns, Gross-Matos included. As the early favorite to start off the edge, the 24-year-old knows he has to seize his chances.

“I gotta step up to the plate and learn the best I can from everybody else and continue to grow. And when my chance comes, I gotta shine. So that’s my approach on it.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

