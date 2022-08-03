ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

NYC mayor declines Abbott's invite to border as Texas governor amps up feud with big city leaders

By Michael Karlis
San Antonio Current
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.sacurrent.com

Comments / 9

kevin
4d ago

Good job sending the illegals to DC. After all they have declared their city a sanctuary for illegals. Fill it up with illegals. We stand with you Governor Abbott

Reply
4
Related
kwhi.com

BETO O’ROURKE STOPS IN BRENHAM ALONG CAMPAIGN TOUR

Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke visited Brenham on Friday along his campaign trail. A crowd of nearly 400 people packed inside Morriss Hall at The Barnhill Center to hear from O’Rourke (D – El Paso), who is challenging Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in November to become the 49th governor of Texas.
Reform Austin

Abbott Continues To Use Migrants As “Political Pawns”

Gov. Greg Abbott has extended his migrant “bussing program” route from Washington D.C to New York City. This comes as the Governor’s response to the Biden Administration’s open border policies overwhelming Texas communities. On Friday, Abbott announced the arrival of the first group of migrants at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New York City, NY
Local
Texas Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Abbott, TX
New York City, NY
Government
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott said Texas Powers the American Economy

Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave the keynote address at the 18th annual West Texas Legislative Summitt at San Angelo State University. This event highlights the achievements of Texas and discusses its future. For 30 minutes, Governor Abbott outlined the oil production of West Texas, property taxes, and touched on busing immigrants to places such as Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
San Antonio Current

Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers indicted earlier this year in the protests spurred by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Berry is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Greg Abbott
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Biden Administration Refusal To Approve Texas’ Post-Partum Medicaid Extension For Mothers

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid’s refusal to approve Texas’ application to extend Medicaid health care coverage to six months post-partum:. 'The Biden Administration is risking robbing mothers of services that Texas specifically extended for them post-partum....
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Mayor#South Texas#Texas Governor#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Governor#Republican#Democratic#Fox News#Homeland Security
fox4beaumont.com

Exclusive: Gov. Abbott on school safety, border issues

BEAUMONT/AUSTIN — In a KFDM exclusive, we heard from Texas governor Greg Abbott, who talked about everything from the border to school safety and more. (Time codes are provided after each question for easier viewing) 1) Governor Abbott let's start with border security. You invited the mayors of NYC...
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a Deal

Texas National Guard conducting securityScreenshot from Twitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star a year ago since he felt President Joe Biden was not supportive of the Texas-Mexican border crisis. Since then, Governor Abbott has bused illegal immigrants to places such as Washington, D.C.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
White House
Salon

Heavily armed pastor presses Beto O'Rourke on abortion and "great men" who are "the product of rape"

Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke Attends Rally For Reproductive Freedom On June 26, 2022 In Austin, Texas (Sergio Flores/Getty Images) A Texas man who identified himself as a preacher, armed with a semiautomatic assault rifle and pistol, confronted gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke during a Saturday campaign event and demanded that the Democrat answer whether he "believed in a woman's right to choose," claiming that there are "great" men who are the "product of rape."
HEMPHILL, TX
KRQE News 13

Protests in Texas border cities target Operation Lone Star

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Advocacy organizations are pushing back against Operation Lone Star by holding protests in four Texas border cities this Saturday. The groups say Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security initiative – which he initiated in response to a surge in illegal immigration – is fostering xenophobia and discrimination against people of color and escalating violence.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy