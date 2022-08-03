Read on whiznews.com
Betty Rose Wagner
Betty Rose Wagner, 91 of Zanesville died at 1:00 PM August 4, 2022 at the Genesis Morrison House Hospice following a short illness. She was born August 7, 1930 in Toboso, Ohio the daughter of Theodore Clark Sr. and Adah (Fouch) Clark. Betty was always a dedicated family person who worked hard all her life to give her family a better life.
Frederick Charles Fisher Sr.
Frederick Charles Fisher Sr., 89 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2022. He was born on February 11, 1933, in Zanesville Ohio, son of the late Lawrence Fisher and Helen Crawley Fisher. Fred was a veteran of the Marines, having served in the Korean War. He later worked as a businessman, having 3 car dealerships and a gun store. He enjoyed fishing, gambling, and guns; but his passion was buying and selling cars.
Chandlersville Celebrates Homecoming with ATVs
CHANDLERSVILLE, OH- Chandlersville kicks off a homecoming celebration in their town to bring families and friends together and help raise money for local communities through games, food, and ATV rides. President of the Chandlersville community building, Mathew Janicki, spoke about how he loves seeing the community come together to help...
Moana Jr. the Musical Held at the Renner Theater
ZANESVILLE, OH- A musical about Moana opens up at Renner Theater with a cast of kids from 8-18 years old. Music Teacher and Assistant Band Director of Philo, Kari Scott spoke about how she wanted to feature a musical that captures the essence of youth and also explains her favorite part of the musical.
15th Annual Dresden Melon Festival
DRESDEN, Oh- A festival about melons took place in Dresden where families and friends got together to have some fun from a melon derby to food to seed spitting. According to the organizer of Dresden Melon Festival, David Mathew, he said that this festival is a fun way to get the community together and to raise money for local communities.
Schubach Big Band Celebrated 10 Years
ZANESVILLE, OH- Schubach Big Band celebrated 10 years of music at Zane Landing Park on Sunday. The concert was free to the public and featured vocalists Molly Beetem and Steve Spires. The 17-piece Band Leader David Schubach spoke about how important this event was to him. “This is my home...
Backpack Giveaway for Kindergarteners Held At Mid East
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Oh- Mid-East Career and Technology Center donated backpacks to kindergarten students. According to Muskingum County’s Families and Children First Council Coordinator, Marsha Tilton, she said that this will help students get comfortable for the start of the new year. “This event is for Muskingum County Kindergarteners to...
Fatal Accident in Muskingum Twp.
One person was killed in a single vehicle accident Sunday morning in Muskingum County. The State Highway Patrol said that John Scott Wills a passenger in the vehicle died as a result of his injuries. Another passenger Megan Marie Wills of Nashport suffered minor injuries. The accident took place around...
Mid-East CDL Center Grand Opening
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Mid-East Career Commercial Drivers License training and testing facility held their grand opening on Friday. The Centers Board of Education paid $1.2 for the facility and another $200,000 for the back 11 acres. Superintendent of Mid-East CTC, Matt Sheridan, says in the past they offered CDL training...
Man convicted on charges related to unlicensed funeral homes
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was convicted Friday of dozens of felony charges. Shawnte Hardin, 41, maintained his innocence after a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge found him guilty of 31 counts, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year, Hardin, who was acquitted on six counts, is due to be sentenced Aug. 26, but it was not clear Friday if he would be facing a lengthy prison term.
‘Mark Twain Day’ Held At Blue Rock State Park
BLUE ROCK, Oh – Mark Twain Days of Fun kicked off at Blue Rock State Park where families and friends got together to play games, eat food and get reconnected with the heritage. According to the Blue Rock State Park Naturalist, Caden Sauerbruy, he said that it’s a way...
