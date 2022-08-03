ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Car, home damaged in Norfolk fire

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A car and a home both suffered damage due to a northeast Nebraska fire Saturday afternoon. Just before 3:00 p.m., the Norfolk Fire Division was called to the 800 block of W. Phillip for a report of a vehicle on fire. According to Norfolk Fire Capt. Lannce...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

UPDATE: Suspect taken into custody from stand-off in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Police responded to a shots fired call early Saturday morning. NPD said officers were dispatched to the 900 block of South 3rd Street at 7:28 a.m. on a call for reported shots fired. Officers said they arrived and determined that several firearm shots were aimed at...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Suspect Arrested in Norfolk Following 5 Hour Standoff

NORFOLK - The standoff situation in the 2400 block of Madison Avenue that began at around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday ended at just after 1 p.m. Saturday. According to the Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of South 3rd Street that took place in the 6am hour.
NORFOLK, NE
Norfolk, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Madison woman arrested after meth pipe reportedly found in Norfolk hotel

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Madison woman is in custody after authorities allegedly found a meth pipe in a Norfolk hotel. Norfolk Police was called to the Hampton Inn on S. 20th Street for a trespassing report shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. Hotel staff indicated that 38-year-old Megan Mahlin of...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Nebraska State Patrol updates Laurel situation

The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release new information and urges public vigilance as the investigation into four deaths in Laurel continues. After fire suppression efforts were successful at the scene in the 500 block of Elm Street in Laurel, investigators have been able to examine the crime scene and now identify that gunfire is suspected to have played a part in the incidents at both homes.
LAUREL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Four people killed at two different Laurel homes, suspect at large

LAUREL, Neb. – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident with multiple fatalities that occurred in Laurel early Thursday morning. The situation includes multiple scenes in the Cedar County community and is an active investigation. At a press conference Thursday, NSP Col. John Bolduc said that there were...
LAUREL, NE
wnax.com

Multiple Fatalities Reported in Laurel Nebraska

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a situation. with multiple fatalities that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska Thursday morning. The situation. includes multiple scenes in Laurel and is an active investigation.
LAUREL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk Police searching for missing teens

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska are searching for a pair of missing 14-year-olds. According Norfolk Police Capt. Chad Reiman, brothers Shay Janis and Sky Eden have both been reported missing. The boys' grandmother said that Janis had been missing since last Thursday, and Eden had been missing since...
NORFOLK, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Four found dead in Laurel, Nebraska after two house fires

New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Omaha nonprofits are working on the ground to increase voter engagement. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. Updated: 8 hours ago. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska...
LAUREL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Local lemonade stand fundraiser held in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A local lemonade stand fundraiser for a great cause was held in Norfolk on Saturday. The Briggs and Barrett Project set up shop at Tommy's Car Wash in Norfolk to raise awareness for the project which was created to help prevent and better educate parents of sudden infant death syndrome and sudden unexpected infant death.
NORFOLK, NE
KBUR

Woman sentenced to prison operating drug ring in western Iowa

Des Moines, IA- A woman involved in a drug ring that snuck meth into Iowa from Mexico will spend eight years in federal prison. Radio Iowa reports that 38-year-old Erika Rojas of Dakota City, Nebraska pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and admitted to receiving decorative masks from Mexico that covered a wax methamphetamine mixture.
DAKOTA CITY, NE
Sioux City Journal

"An anchor institution": Emerson, Nebraska residents buy into grocery store's return

EMERSON, Neb. — When the Post 60 Market grocery store opens soon in Emerson, the community literally will run the store. If needed, many residents here just might be willing to work there for free. A number of them already have, showing up once, twice or three times to voluntarily unpack shipments of dry and canned goods and stock the shelves.
EMERSON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk artist paints mural for new downtown business

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A local artist is putting the finishing touches on a mural in northeast Nebraska. Tess Petersen, a Norfolk native, painted a mural for the new River Point Inn. The mural spans across two walls on the patio of the inn and features a waterfall and large lettering...
Norfolk, NE

