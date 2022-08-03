ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best concrete cleaners: 5 patio cleaners to spruce up your yard

By Molly Cleary
If you are in search of the best concrete cleaner, to banish mold, remove mildew, dissolve lichen and even deodorize your patio, then we're here to help. We've been working to test some of the top-rated patio cleaners on the market so that you can clean your outside space without having to invest in the best pressure washer . You're welcome!

Whether you're dealing with a green patio or it's general dirt that you're trying to extradite, the cleaners below are all easy to use and better yet: affordable. We've listed solutions that need diluting, to cover more area for a cheaper price, and also ones that you needn't mix with water and can pour straight on. No hose pipe required and no scrubbing necessary.

Once you've selected a solution that suits your needs, visit our how to clean a patio piece whilst you wait for it to land on your doorstep.

The best concrete cleaners and patio washes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ee6O_0h3YqBXh00

1. Wet & Forget Mould Lichen & Algae Remover

The best concrete cleaner for removing mold

Size: 64 fl.oz
Application: 1:5

+ Easy results
+ Biodegradeable formula
+ Goes a long way
- Not instant

If you're not searching for a concrete cleaner with immediate effect, but rather would like a long-term solution for patio mold and lichen, then this is your best bet. We tested this patio cleaner and saw results within one week, but since it has managed to keep mold and lichen at bay, and make our outdoor space look brighter, slowly. All you need to do is dilute it 1:5, pour it over your patio, and leave it to work. You will get better results if you're willing to scrub, but it's not necessary for removing mold and lichen.

Real Homes rated: 4.5 out of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29GpyC_0h3YqBXh00

2. 30 Seconds Ready-To-Spray Outdoor Cleaner

The best easy to apply concrete cleaner

Size : 64  fl.oz
Application: Spray & Leave

+ Comes with applicator
+ Easy to apply
+ Rapid results

If you feel like you're constantly battling against the growth of mold, algae, and moss, then this cleaner can help to fight back and reclaim your space. There's no need for a pressure washer either, as you just need to spray on the surface and hose it off. And best of all, this solution won't harm the beautiful look of your nearby shrubbery and plants, so it's a win-win situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A0zlp_0h3YqBXh00

3. Oxy Solve Total Outdoor Pressure Washer Cleaner

The best concrete cleaner for large patios

Size : 1 gallon
Application: 20:1

+ Can cover a huge space
- Pressure washer required

Tackle all of your surfaces at once with this highly-rated pressure washer solution that can work on wood, composite, vinyl, metal, fabric, plastic, wicker, concrete, stone, brick, and asphalt. It's safe to use around pets and wildlife too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14xlS3_0h3YqBXh00

4. 30 Seconds Outdoor Cleaner Concentrate

Size : 1 gallon
Application: 1:1

+ Minimal effort
+ Safe around plants
- Needs to be diluted

This product really lives up to its name, with a minimal effort application; all you need to do is spray it on and hose off for a lovely clean finish - no pressure washer required. It gets the process kickstarted in just 30 seconds. Plus, it works to remove mold, mildew, dirt, and grime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v83Ig_0h3YqBXh00

5. Kärcher Universal Pressure Washer Soap

The best concrete cleaner to use with a pressure washer

Size: 1L
Application: With pressure washer

+ Can be used with all Kärcher pressure washers
+ No mess
- Requires a pressure washer
- Not the largest

We're currently testing this pressure washer solution from Kärcher, so we will feed back our verdict once we see results. However, if you do have a pressure washer at hand then this is highly rated and easy to use. It's also scented with lemon to leave your patio not only looking great but smelling great, too. The bottle can also be refilled once you are done.

5 things to consider when choosing a concrete cleaner

1. Safety
If you have kids and or pets, it goes without saying that you will need a non-toxic concrete cleaner. Check the product information to see what the guidance is on using the product you've chosen near animal and people. Most are safe for use after several hours, but it can be easier said than done to keep pets away – especially if you have outdoor cats – so do check.

2. Versatility
Some concrete cleaners are not just for stone but can be used to clean your patio furniture too, be it wood, plastic, or metal. For wood, you will want something that kills algae which is very prone to settling on damp wood. Metals will need to be treated with a non-corrosive liquid.

3. Application
There are lots of ways to clean a patio and the one you choose will depend on how big the space is and how hands on you are prepared to be. Concrete cleaners have different levels of involvement. Some are pour over and leave to act – the easiest kind for sure – while others need using with a pressure washer or agitating with a broom for the best results.

4. Amount
Consider the amount of the solution that comes in the bottle and compare it with the price to see if you're getting good value. Remember that solutions you need to dilute will be able to cover more space than those you pour on straight. Consider the size of your patio and the price if you'll need to buy more than one bottle.

Do I need a pressure washer to use a concrete cleaner?

Most concrete cleaners can simply be applied and left to do their work, and the next rainfall will take care of the rest. The only situation where a pressure washer is required is where the concrete cleaner is quite strong and you don't like the smell lingering (or the idea of your pets walking over it). Sometimes, there's so much of an algae build up that you will need two applications of the cleaner to see results. Other than that, an application with a brush or stiff broom is enough for most patios.

Real Homes review process

We're currently working to test all of the concrete cleaners listed in this guide, but for now, we've only had hands-on experience with one of the solutions. Whilst some patio cleaners work instantly, and you can see results once dry, others can take months to work but they provide long-lasting results. We'll be sure to update this guide once we've done more testing.

We've got plenty more information on how we test products at Real Homes, if you're interested.

