ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Troopers: Drunk woman drove golf cart on Florida highway

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Read on www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

North Carolina sheriff stocking schools with AR-15 rifles

MARSHALL, N.C. — When schools in one North Carolina county reopen later this month, new security measures will include stocking AR-15 rifles for school resource officers to use in the event of an active shooter. Spurred by the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and...
MARSHALL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Titusville, FL
Brevard County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
County
Brevard County, FL
City
Golf, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WRAL News

Remains of WWII solider identified as North Carolina man

GREEN HILL, N.C. — DNA, dental and other analyses have confirmed the identity of remains buried in Belgium as a 27-year-old World War II soldier from North Carolina who died during battle in a German forest. The Charlotte Observer reports that officials with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Tourists find safety after floods close Death Valley roads

LOS ANGELES — Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Cart#Interstate 95#Interstate Highway#Florida Highway Patrol
WRAL News

NC man in jail for making bomb threats has been linked to two arsons, sheriff's office says

Richlands, N.C. — A man who was already in jail for making bomb threats that forced the shutdown of an Onslow County highway has now also been charged with arson. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said Kenneth Reynolds was charged Tuesday with felony first-degree arson and charged Wednesday with felony second-degree arson. He is jailed under a combined $1,607,000 bond and is awaiting court.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

More storms forecasted for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The National Weather Service extended a flood watch through Sunday evening for areas of eastern Kentucky ravaged by high water more than a week ago and said there's a threat of thunderstorms in the region for much of the coming week. There's a “persistent threat of...
FRANKFORT, KY
WRAL News

Record floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris and...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL News

Biden to join governor to survey flood damage in Kentucky

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and the first lady are expected to join Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, as they meet with families and view damage from storms that have created the worst flooding in Kentucky's history. At least 37 people have died since last month's deluge,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WRAL News

Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept. 15,...
INDIANA STATE
WRAL News

Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
NEWTOWN, CT
WRAL News

More storms bring renewed flood threat in hard-hit Kentucky

Thunderstorms on Friday brought a renewed threat of flooding to parts of Kentucky ravaged by high water a week ago. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch through Saturday morning for nearly the entire state. As residents continued cleaning up from the late July floods that killed at least...
KENTUCKY STATE
WRAL News

What to watch in Wis., 3 other states in Tuesday's primaries

The Republican matchup in the Wisconsin governor's race on Tuesday features competing candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence. Democrats are picking a candidate to face two-term GOP Sen. Ron Johnson for control of the closely divided chamber. Meanwhile, voters in Vermont are...
WISCONSIN STATE
WRAL News

NC Medicaid providers say they're owed big bucks while children go without care

One year into a multibillion-dollar overhaul of North Carolina’s Medicaid program, providers complain that billing delays from insurance companies that manage claims are leaving patients without full treatment and the providers with financial problems. Providers who’ve reached out to the state’s help line to complain describe the transition as...
HEALTH
WRAL News

Dems rally around abortion. Are they reaching Black voters?

MILWAUKEE — Facing critical races for governor and U.S. Senate, Democratic hopefuls in Wisconsin are hoping that their support for abortion rights in the face of a Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade can overcome the headwinds of a midterm election long expected to favor Republicans. But there's one key group their strategies might fail to mobilize: Black voters.
WISCONSIN STATE
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
62K+
Followers
66K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy