You Can’t Be Serious: Utah Man Arrested After Starting Wildfire Trying To Kill A Spider

A Utah man was arrested after his quest to kill a spider by burning it started a massive wildfire in Utah spanning 60 acres.

We’ve all experienced an unsuspecting visitor in the form of a bug regardless if it’s a fly or spider. Typically these visitors you can take care of without overcompensating but for one Utah man, he just couldn’t take the unwanted visitor in his space. The man reportedly was shaken after noticing a spider and decided he would handle the pesky spider himself by burning it .

Utah Man Accidentally Starts Massive Wildfire

The level of bad luck 26-year-old Cory Allan Martin experienced while trying to burn the spider is unbelievable as he managed to start a wildfire in the process of killing the insect. With a single lighter, the fire spread through Springville, Utah even reaching neighboring cities and at one point covered 60 acres. To make matters worse he was arrested for the ordeal as well. According to ABC4, the man didn’t reveal why he needed to burn the spider but the wildfire started when some brush was accidentally set on fire.

“Not sure exactly why he felt the need to need to have to burn the spider but you know, all the regret in the world doesn’t change the outcome based on whatever reason there was for him doing that, said Utah County Sergeant Spencer Cannon told the news outlet.

One thing is for certain this will be an insane thing for a judge to hear in court.