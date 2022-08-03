ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville, UT

You Can’t Be Serious: Utah Man Arrested After Starting Wildfire Trying To Kill A Spider

By bignoah256
 3 days ago

A Utah man was arrested after his quest to kill a spider by burning it started a massive wildfire in Utah spanning 60 acres.

Source: VW Pics / Getty

We’ve all experienced an unsuspecting visitor in the form of a bug regardless if it’s a fly or spider. Typically these visitors you can take care of without overcompensating but for one Utah man, he just couldn’t take the unwanted visitor in his space. The man reportedly was shaken after noticing a spider and decided he would handle the pesky spider himself by burning it .

Utah Man Accidentally Starts Massive Wildfire

The level of bad luck 26-year-old Cory Allan Martin experienced while trying to burn the spider is unbelievable as he managed to start a wildfire in the process of killing the insect. With a single lighter, the fire spread through Springville, Utah even reaching neighboring cities and at one point covered 60 acres. To make matters worse he was arrested for the ordeal as well. According to ABC4, the man didn’t reveal why he needed to burn the spider but the wildfire started when some brush was accidentally set on fire.

“Not sure exactly why he felt the need to need to have to burn the spider but you know, all the regret in the world doesn’t change the outcome based on whatever reason there was for him doing that, said Utah County Sergeant Spencer Cannon told the news outlet.

One thing is for certain this will be an insane thing for a judge to hear in court.

ksl.com

Charges: Man detained, threatened to shoot couple he thought took his pet raccoon

SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of threatening to shoot two other men because he thought they had stolen his pet raccoon, according to police, now faces several charges. Daniel Joseph Chivers, 43, was charged this week with two counts of aggravated kidnapping in the course of committing unlawful detention, illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a gun by a restricted person, all third-degree felonies; and drug possession, a class A misdemeanor.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Police searching for Costco theft suspects in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these women? Sandy Police are searching for two women for their alleged connection to a Costco theft.  The women were caught on surveillance camera footage inside the store.  If you recognize these women or have additional details about the case, contact police at (801) 799-3000 and reference case […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in relation to SLC crash

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been arrested as a result of the car crash that has closed off the fifth south on-ramp at 500 West in Salt Lake City. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) reports that at 7:41 a.m. a black BMW car passed a UHP Trooper headed northbound on Interstate-15 traveling at […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Target shooting temporarily banned in these Utah wildlife areas

UTAH (ABC4) – A temporary ban on target shooting has been activated on 25 Utah wildlife areas due to continuing wildfire concerns. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says temporary restrictions on recreational target shooting with a firearm will be effective beginning Friday.  DWR hopes the ban will decrease the risk of wildfires being […]
UTAH STATE
