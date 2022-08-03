ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gogebic County, MI

WLUC

Gogebic County Fair pushes ahead after setback

IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Just two weeks before Gogebic County Fair, many buildings on fairgrounds are unfit for use, according to a U.P. Engineers and Architect study. Fair organizers are now adjusting where some of their participants will be during fair week. The Gogebic County Board of Commissioners requested...
WLUC

Ontonagon County voters reject duo of pension millage proposals

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Ontonagon voters cast their ballots and, according to Ontonagon Village officials, have made their views clear. The Village asked its property owners for 20 mills over six years, which would have covered its MERS pension obligation stemming from the sale of the Ontonagon Memorial Hospital in 2007. Additionally, the County asked property owners for two mills over six years for the same purpose.
cbs3duluth.com

DNR investigates possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible oil spill near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin. The department said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company’s Line...
WLUC

Feeding America mobile food pantry to be in two locations Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Feeding America mobile food pantry is scheduled to be in two locations in Upper Michigan on Wednesday, August 3. The first location is in Menominee County and will be at the Greater Marinette-Menominee YMCA on 1600 West Drive. That will begin at 10 a.m. and is a drive through event and it is requested you stay in your vehicle.
WLUC

Ironwood church asks childcare center to operate separately

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ironwood church is responding to concerns in the community about the possible closure of a childcare facility that operates inside the parish. Our Lady of Peace Parish sent a letter recently to All Saints Little Lambs Childcare saying that “it would be in the interest of the parish and the daycare program to no longer operate as one entity.”
WLUC

Man seriously injured in single side by side crash

ERWIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single side by side crash that happened on South Davis Road on August 4 around 5:15 p.m. A 61-year-old man from Rochester Hills was driving the side by side with a female passenger. They were traveling...
MLive

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 3-vehicle, head-on crash in Northern Michigan

LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then struck an oncoming vehicle in a deadly crash in Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood died at the scene while a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Two people in the third vehicle reported minor injuries.
FOX 21 Online

14 Year-Old Boy Dies In Bayfield County Drowning

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. — On Wednesday a boy went under the water and drowned in Wisconsin, according to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Deep Lake, Town of Hughes, Wisconsin. It was reported that a 14 year-old boy was swimming in the middle...
cbs3duluth.com

Bayfield County man found guilty of murdering neighbor

BAYFIELD, WI -- A jury found a Bayfield County man guilty of murdering his neighbor. Randy Erickson was charged with second degree murder in connection to the May 2020 incident. According to court documents, Erickson told police he shot and killed Michael Kinney. The two had spent years arguing over...
