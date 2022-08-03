Read on www.supermarketnews.com
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus program would send families hundreds each monthJake WellsLouisville, KY
Jeffersontown Beer Fest Returns for the Seventh TimeJC PhelpsJeffersontown, KY
The Sixth Annual Taste of IndependentsJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
drugstorenews.com
Kroger debuts new spoke facility in Louisville, Ky.
Kroger is offering delivery of fresh products to more customers by opening a new spoke location in Louisville, Ky. The 50,000-sq.-ft. facility will collaborate with the customer fulfillment center in Monroe, Ohio and serve as a last-mile cross-dock location that expands Kroger Delivery’s ability to serve more customers in the Greater Louisville area.
styleblueprint.com
Meet Rachel Platt, Today’s FACE of Louisville
This week we’re honored to feature Rachel Platt, a well-known journalist who was a part of Louisville’s media scene on WHAS-TV for nearly 30 years. Growing up, Rachel lived in quite a few cities and several states due to her father’s career in the Air Force. In fact, she refers to herself as ‘America’s Child.’ Her family finally settled in Florida, where she began her journalism career, eventually moving to Louisville in 1989. While at WHAS, Rachel was a news reporter, anchor, and show host for two popular programs, “Good Morning Kentuckiana” and “Great Day Live.” She is a multiple Emmy Award winner and an inductee into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame.
WLKY.com
Jones family to return home soon following devastating crash in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kansas family whose lives were turned upside down while in Louisville for a basketball tournament will be heading home soon. In early July, the Jones family was downtown when an intoxicated driver plowed into them on a sidewalk. Ava Jones and her mother Amy have...
wdrb.com
Longtime Prospect restaurant J. Harrod's announces closing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant that has been in Prospect for the past 28 years is closing its doors. J Harrod's Restaurant announced on Facebook that its last day of business at its Upper River Road location will be Sunday, Aug. 14. In a letter written to customers, restaurant...
Wave 3
Street Rod Nationals wraps up with Circle of Winners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Street Rod National Showcase wrapped up with the circle of winners Sunday. The event is one of the world’s largest automotive participation events. About 30,000 people are expected to join the fun. All those people will make an estimated $17 million economic impact. Louisville...
Supermarket News
Meijer re-ups with back-to-school teacher discount program
Meijer is making it easier for teachers to fill their classrooms with back-to-school supplies. For the second consecutive year, Meijer is offering year-long savings of 15% on school supplies and home office equipment for teachers. But this year, the supercenter retailer said, the coupon's savings is being expanded from traditional...
Explore the Noah's Ark Encounter in Kentucky
Since its opening in 2016, the Ark Encounter has become quite the popular attraction and the local hotels have jacked up their prices accordingly, making it difficult to find a hotel for under $100 per night in Williamstown. For that reason, I’d recommend booking something in nearby Dry Ridge where we stayed, which is about 15-20 minutes away from the Ark. There are plenty of affordable Airbnb options like this farm stay or this one in a B&B. Everything is so green and I know you will enjoy the beautiful rolling hills of Kentucky as much as we did!
wdrb.com
2 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Kentucky in one week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two second-prize Mega Millions tickets were sold in Kentucky during the same week. The Kentucky Lottery said a $1 million ticket was sold in Erlanger, Kentucky, for Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball. Friday's...
wdrb.com
With stage 4 cancer, Louisville woman choosing ‘hope’ by leading ‘Race to Cure Sarcoma’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- “To always have hope no matter what comes up, you can either choose fear or hope, and I feel like hope is always the best option.”. Alexis Carrico was diagnosed with stage 4 Alveolar soft part sarcoma in March 2019 at the age of 24. Three years later, she’s leading an annual fundraiser, the Race to Cure Sarcoma, to support others dealing with daunting diagnoses.
Kentucky Woman Unknowingly Captures Photo of Ghost Figure Standing in Window of Abandoned Farmhouse
Imagine you're taking a peaceful drive in the country and you see an abandoned farmhouse in a valley and feel the need to get out of the car to take photos of it. So, you walk around the property and begin to take photos of the beautifully eerie and spooky structure. Then, you get back in your car to continue your relaxing and scenic drive through the countryside of Kentucky.
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost Dates of 2022 in Tri-State Area: Indiana, Kentucky, & Illinois
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First and Last Frost Dates for the Tri-State. Here we are, sweating through one of the hottest summers in recent years, and I'm already talking about frost. What in the world is wrong with me? I know it seems strange, but Fall really isn't that far away. Before you know it, we all be bundled up, cheering for our team under those 'Friday night lights.' One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
Break-in temporarily closes 'Tha Drippin' Crab' in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The video in the player is from March 2022. A restaurant in the Russell neighborhood has closed until further notice. Tha Drippin’ Crab, located at 12th and West Jefferson Street, said via Facebook on Thursday they were closed due to a recent break-in and are cleaning up inside the restaurant for guests.
Wave 3
Lottery ticket sold in Louisville has prize of $25,000 a year for life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky lottery officials said a lottery ticket sold in Louisville for Thursday night’s Lucky For Life drawing won big. The ticket matched the five white ball numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, winning the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life, the release said.
wdrb.com
Crumbl Cookies opens Jeffersonville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crumbl Cookies is officially expanding across the river into Jeffersonville. Brothers Nick and Josh Jewell are co-owners and have been preparing to open the new location for the past 10 months. As with other locations, the Jeffersonville site will have rotating flavors. Milk Chocolate Chip will...
Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat
Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
The Vault: The complicated history of Fontaine Ferry Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a hidden gem for some families found at the end of West Market Street where Shawnee Park has expanded in modern times. Fontaine Ferry Park welcomed white children and their parents from 1909 to 1969 and promoted itself as Kentuckiana’s million-dollar playground. The...
Fox 19
World’s Longest Yard Sale begins Thursday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Spanning six states and 690 miles, the World’s Longest Yard Sale is officially here. Thursday through Sunday, people will be shopping up and down US 127 in Kentucky and Ohio in search of a great bargain. The entire yard sale runs from Alabama to Michigan. Plan...
wdrb.com
Power of the Pope drives donations for Kentucky priest collecting for flood victims
RICHMOND, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's always that house in a neighborhood where the Amazon truck seems to just park. Rev. Jim Sichko lives in that house in one Richmond subdivision. "This is a lot of stuff," an Amazon driver could be heard saying during a recent drop-off. All of the...
Another $1 million lottery ticket sold in Kentucky, second in one week
Friday's Mega Million drawing led to another $1 million winner in Kentucky, this time out of Erlanger.
Abandoned mines and poor oversight worsened Kentucky flooding, attorneys say
As eastern Kentuckians continue to search for missing loved ones, muck out their homes and prepare for more rain, they are beginning to ask who could be at fault for this past week's deadly flooding and whether it was a natural disaster or one caused by the coal mines that have drastically reshaped and scarred the landscape.
