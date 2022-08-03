It’s official: the first-ever Lidl grocery store in Brooklyn is coming to Park Slope in 2024. The popular grocery store will open in the space formerly occupied by Key Food at 120 Fifth Avenue by Baltic Street, which closed in mid-2021, following concerns by locals about the need for access to affordable groceries and housing options in the neighborhood, which DNAinfo previously reported on.

