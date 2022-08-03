ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Home of famed Lower East Side hot spot up for sale

A piece of Lower East Side nightlife history is up for grabs. The owners of the building that was home to restaurant/nightspot Stanton Social, at 99 Stanton St., are asking for $5.9 million via B6 Real Estate Advisors’ Jonathan Buerger and Stephen Dadourian. The 4,950 square-foot property has been...
MANHATTAN, NY
Popular discount grocery chain Lidl is opening its first-ever store in Brooklyn

It’s official: the first-ever Lidl grocery store in Brooklyn is coming to Park Slope in 2024. The popular grocery store will open in the space formerly occupied by Key Food at 120 Fifth Avenue by Baltic Street, which closed in mid-2021, following concerns by locals about the need for access to affordable groceries and housing options in the neighborhood, which DNAinfo previously reported on.
BROOKLYN, NY
PR firm Edelman bucks work-from-home trend with renewed lease in Hudson Square

As Manhattan’s physical office occupancy continues to fluctuate around 41%, as per Kastle Systems’ Back-to-Work Barometer, it seems counterintuitive that many companies show no sign of cutting back their space. In one of this year’s largest rebuttals to the “work from home” panic, public relations consulting giant Edelman...
MANHATTAN, NY
It will cost you $125,000 to join this new private co-working club

Colette is a new members-only co-working space that Bloomberg has aptly dubbed a “WeWork for the .01 percent” given its extraordinary initiation fee of $125,000, plus $36,000 in annual dues for every subsequent year. Clearly, the city has lost its mind. Scheduled to open in March on the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Enigmatic buyer snags up $53M Aman New York condo

A mystery buyer plunked down $53 million for a 21st-floor condo at the Aman New York Residences in the Crown Building, across from Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, according to property records. The 6,253-square-foot, four-bedroom residence is just one floor above a $75 million full-floor penthouse that recently sold —...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
This new plastic-free coffee shop in Brooklyn serves drinks in ceramic to-go cups

Part of Artshack Brooklyn, a community-based ceramics studio that offers both free and subsidized programming for adults and children alike, Artshack Cafe is a non-profit organization whose very essence aims at making the neighborhood—and the world as a whole—a better place. Here, the staff takes eco-friendliness very seriously,...
BROOKLYN, NY

