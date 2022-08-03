The fire is now burning 1,500 acres with a total crew of 100 on the scene. The Cow Canyon Fire near Ellensburg is forcing Level 3, or GO NOW, evacuation notices. According to the Washington Department of Natural Resources, the fire is burning about 12 miles southwest of Ellensburg in the Wenas area of Yakima County. The blaze is estimated to be at 200 acres with structures reportedly threatened.

ELLENSBURG, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO