kpq.com
Two Brush Fires on US-2 in Cashmere
Two brush fires on US-2 slowed down traffic in Cashmere on the night of August 5. Firefighters fought the fires for 30 minutes while Washington State patrol closed down one lane of traffic. Both brush fires were on eastbound US-2 on Mileposts 111 and 109.5. No one was injured and...
kpq.com
UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles
The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
FOX 11 and 41
Latest: Cow Canyon Fire Now A Type 2 Team Blaze
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire has transitioned from a Type 3 to a Type 2 team fire. This means fire crews can seek help from a larger area of the pacific northwest, rather than just Washington state. As a Type 2 team fire incident command has also combined...
kpq.com
UPDATE: Cow Canyon Fire Surpasses 4,500 Acres
The Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg has burned through 4,633 acres as of August 6, with 15% currently contained. The Cow Canyon fire began on August 3 and has a Level 3 evacuation notice for both Yakima and Kittitas counties. Both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway...
Yakima Herald Republic
Firefighters make progress on Cow Canyon, Vantage fires with higher temps in the forecast
Updated 12:30 p.m. Saturday: The Cow Canyon Fire between Naches and Ellensburg had burned 4,633 acres and was 15% contained as of Saturday morning. An update from the incident command team said the fire was active along the northern flank in the North Fork Wenas Creek drainage, and was generally spreading to the north-northwest.
FOX 11 and 41
“Things can be replaced, but my pets are my children,” said an evacuated resident who left behind seven cats to the Cow Canyon Fire
NACHES, Wash. — The Cow Canyon Fire in Yakima County, north of Naches is burning 5,600 acres. Fire crews are struggling to get the wildfire under control at zero percent containment. Crews went from ten to only one aircraft because of all the wildfires in our area needing those resources.
Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle crash on SR 2 in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A 62-year-old motorcyclist died in a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound State Route 2 in Snohomish County Tuesday night. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near milepost 19 and closed the roadway between Monroe and Sultan for several hours. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP),...
Massive Selah apartment complex fire displaces more than 50 people
SELAH, Wash. — More than 50 people were displaced by an apartment complex fire that destroyed the building and ravaged their belongings, but miraculously, no one was injured in the process. According to the Selah Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the multi-family unit on Valley View Ave on...
High Violent Offender Dies in Yakima Shooting
A Yakima man who died in a recent shooting was considered to be a high-violent offender by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects in the July 28 shooting death of 33-year-old Daniel Bridges. Yakima Police say the suspect was well...
kpq.com
UPDATE: Over 5,600 Acres Burned in Cow Canyon
Cow Canyon Fire near Ellensburg has burned over five thousand acres already with no containment as of yet. Residents are currently evacuating under a Level 3 evacuation notice. Ron Fryer with the Southeast Washington Incident Management Team says the fire is moving fast towards Ellensburg, with dry fuel aiding the...
ncwlife.com
Army sergeant pleads guilty to vacation voyeurism
WENATCHEE — An Army sergeant pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of voyeurism and reported to the Chelan County jail ahead of sentencing. Chelan County sheriff's deputies say Steven Jacob Olsen, 31, placed a hidden camera in the bathroom of a vacation rental home to record his housemates. He was one of eight vacationers was staying in the home on Blewett Pass in December 2019.
kpq.com
Evacuations for Cow Canyon Fire Southwest of Ellensburg
The fire is now burning 1,500 acres with a total crew of 100 on the scene. The Cow Canyon Fire near Ellensburg is forcing Level 3, or GO NOW, evacuation notices. According to the Washington Department of Natural Resources, the fire is burning about 12 miles southwest of Ellensburg in the Wenas area of Yakima County. The blaze is estimated to be at 200 acres with structures reportedly threatened.
myedmondsnews.com
Happening nearby: Man suspected of firing shots at Lynnwood officer July 5 now in Snohomish County Jail
A man who reportedly fired at a police officer while climbing over a fence at the Lynnwood Pick-n-Pull wrecking yard on Highway 99 July 5 is now in Snohomish County Jail. Lynnwood police said Wednesday that the suspect, 26-year-old Lane Scott Phillips, was arrested in Yakima. Lynnwood police transported him to Snohomish County Jail on Tuesday,where he was booked on two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and harassment (threats to kill).
kpq.com
Grant County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Information on Hit and Run Case
Grant County Sheriff’s Motor Traffic Unit is looking for any information on Saturday’s collision in Moses Lake, which left one person dead and three passengers severely injured. On July 30 around 6:30 a.m., a red 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was heading westbound South Frontage Road East near Hiawatha Road...
kpq.com
Chipseal Work To Bring Delays on SR 17 Next Week
Drivers using State Route 17 just south of I-90 near Moses Lake should expect delays next week due to chipseal work by a Washington State Department of Transportation contractor. Work is expected Monday through Thursday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. Spokesperson Lauren Loebsack said both the contractor and project...
Tri-City Herald
Man’s family finds him face down in water after his tube flips in rapids, WA cops say
A 60-year-old man drowned in a Washington river after his tube flipped in the rapids, authorities said. The man from Walla Walla was floating the Wenatchee River near Dryden on July 30 with some friends and family members, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. When...
kpq.com
Body Found On Loading Dock In Wenatchee
The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating a body that was found on a loading dock in Wenatchee over the weekend. Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld says, “there’s nothing particularly suspicious about it but we are looking at it.”. Further details about the discovery are expected in the coming...
ifiberone.com
Teen hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake Chelan
MANSON — A teen is recovering after a near-drowning Sunday morning at Lake Chelan in Manson. Manson firefighters, Lake Chelan EMS and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies responded just before noon to the Manson Dog Park, just west of the Manson Bay Swim Park at Lake Chelan. The young...
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave
At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
ifiberone.com
One person killed, three injured in Saturday morning crash near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A man was killed and three other people were injured in a crash Saturday morning west of Moses Lake. Investigators say a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was heading west on South Frontage Road when the car went off the road after the driver failed to negotiate a curve near Hiawatha Road. The vehicle went off the road to the north and rolled several times, according to the sheriff’s office.
